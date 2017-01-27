Trump will have his first conversation with Putin as president on Saturday

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have not spoken since Trump won the election and Putin called to congratulate him. That will all change on Saturday, when Putin will speak with Trump over the phone, the Kremlin announced Friday.
Putin's spokesperson said the two leaders will "exchange views about main parameters of current bilateral relations," The Associated Press reports. It is unclear what specifically will be discussed or if the two will agree to meet in person. Jeva Lange
Vice President Mike Pence will become the highest political official to ever address the annual March for Life on Friday as thousands of abortion opponents arrive in D.C. to protest the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing the practice. Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway will also join Pence at the demonstrations.
"A lot of people are gonna be showing up," President Donald Trump told Republicans on Thursday. "You know, the press never gives them the credit that they deserve. They'll have 300, 400, 500, 600 thousand people. You won't even read about it."
The march will unavoidably draw comparisons to last weekend's Women's March, which drew half a million people to Washington; organizers for March for Life expect a more modest 50,000. But "I don't think that these numbers are the most important," March for Life president Jeanne Mancini told The New York Times. " The number most important for us is 58 million, which is the number of Americans that have been lost to abortion." Jeva Lange
If your Twitter account gets hacked, that's an inconvenience. If President Trump's market-moving, semi-official favorite form of communicating with the public gets compromised, that's really, really bad news. Alarms were raised earlier this week with a report in The New York Times that, contrary to earlier claims, Trump is still using "his old, unsecured Android phone, to the protests of some of his aides," and some of the tweets from his @RealDonaldTrump account appear to be from that phone. Alex Dobie at Android Central hypothesizes, based on photos of Trump, that he uses a Samsung Galaxy S3, which would be out of date, security-wise. In a worst-case scenario, Trump's phone would be infected with malware that lets outsiders record video and audio without being detected.
On Thursday, sharp-eyed Twitter users also noticed that Trump's @POTUS account appeared to be linked to the personal gmail account of his White House social media director, Dan Scavino. Scavino has apparently fixed that, but linking to commercial email made the Twitter account more vulnerable to hacking. "We're living in a world where cyber war has overtaken real war and where breaches have become the third certainty in life along with death and taxes," Adam Levin, chairman and founder of CyberScout, tells USA Today. Another cyberscecurity expert, Eddie Schwartz, said that even if Trump is using his old Android, "the White House has very good security people, so I would have to imagine if they have access to the phone they'd take as many opportunities to secure it as they could."
There is also, of course, the suggestion that Scavino is using his gmail account for government business, putting his communication out of reach of federal records and FOIA laws. Trump and other Republicans hammered Hillary Clinton for using a private email account and server as secretary of state. But Trump's supporters, who regularly yelled "Lock her up!" over the server, have had a recent change of heart. In a new poll from Public Policy Polling, a Democratic firm, 42 percent of Trump voters said Trump should be allowed to use a private email server in office, while just 39 percent said that should not be allowed. Peter Weber
George Orwell's dystopian vision of the future, 1984, has sold out on Amazon after sales skyrocketed during Donald Trump's first week as president. The 68-year-old novel bumped up the bestseller chart throughout the week, finally reaching #1, with the book's publisher, Penguin, rushing to print more copies.
"We put through a 75,000 copy reprint this week. That is a substantial reprint and larger than our typical reprint for 1984," a Penguin spokesman told CNN Money earlier this week.
1984 is not the only classic dystopian novel to have seen a surge in popularity. Sinclair Lewis' It Can't Happen Here and Aldous Huxley's Brave New World have also climbed in the charts.
If you absolutely must get your hands on 1984 right now, it is available on Kindle, or perhaps at your local bookstore. Jeva Lange
President Trump is hosting his first world leader on Friday, holding talks and a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May. May and Trump separately addressed congressional Republicans on Thursday, with May touting the benefits of a strong United Nations, NATO alliance, and European Union, all organizations Trump has disparaged. Britain is looking to forge a bilateral trade deal with the U.S. as it exits the EU, so trade is expected to be a major focus of the meeting. World leaders are unfamiliar with Trump and most of his top advisers, so May's visit is also a sort of global testing the waters. In announcing Friday's schedule Thursday evening, the White House misspelled May's first name, leaving out the "h." The schedule has since been corrected. Peter Weber
On Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity broadcast his hour-long interview with President Trump, and he noted that in all the years they've known each other, they've only talked around midnight or at 5 or 6 a.m. "Well, I like working," Trump said. "I don't think I'm a workaholic, I just like what I'm doing. I don't go too much with the vacations because I'm bored." "You get bored?" Hannity asked, laughing. "And the good thing about this, I have plenty to do," Trump said.
The interview touched on some weighty subjects, but Hannity dwelled a lot on softer topics. On a tour of the West Wing, he asked about Trump's family, noting the "attack" on 10-year-old son Barron — a reference to a Saturday Night Live writer who tweeted something tasteless, apologized, and was then suspended indefinitely. "Well, Saturday Night Live, a person from Saturday Night Live was terrible," Trump said. "It's a failing show, it's not funny, Alec Baldwin's a disaster, he's terrible on the show — and, by the way, I don't mind some humor — but terrible. But for them to attack, for NBC to attack my 10-year-old son is a disgrace."
Trump talked about being briefed on the nuclear launch codes: "When you see the kind of destruction that's explained to you, you realize that getting along with people is a very good thing." Hannity brought up Russia, and Trump agreed it's better to get along. In the Oval Office, he complained about the quickly corrected pool report that incorrectly said Trump had removed the bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office — "these are lying people, these are bad people" — then pointed to his desk, smartphone visible among the stacks of paper: "Look at my desk — papers. You don't see presidents with papers on that desk."
Hannity asked about the letter former President Barack Obama left on Trump's desk, and Trump said that he and Obama have been very cordial since the election. "I was tough on him, he was tough on me," he said, "and I like him, he likes me — I think he likes me, I mean you're gonna have to ask him." "He doesn't talk to me," Hannity said.
In the more substantive parts of the interview, Trump criticized media dishonesty again, called terrorists "sneaky, dirty rats," and told Hannity he will pick his Supreme Court nominee from the list he unveiled during the campaign. "I have made my decision, pretty much, in my mind — I mean, subject to change at the last moment," he said. If "obstructionist" Democrats demand 60 votes for confirmation, Trump said, he wants Senate Republicans to kill the filibuster. Peter Weber
President Trump is pretty openly at war with the news media — "I have a running war with the media, they are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth," he said at CIA headquarters — and it's pretty clear he and his advisers think they are winning. "The elite media got it dead wrong," Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon told The New York Times on Thursday, referring to the widespread belief, based on polls, that Trump would lose the election. That was "a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there," he added. "The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile."
How seriously the news media should take this open declaration of war on the press and the facts they rely on, and the motive behind this battle, are a matter of discussion, but on CNN Thursday afternoon, Jake Tapper had an easy, short response to Bannon's taunt.
.@jaketapper: Reminder that the president's top aide just told NYT that the press should keep its mouth shut. No. https://t.co/v88feqWbib pic.twitter.com/EYw5Pc2faM
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 26, 2017
Maybe that's why Trump isn't a big fan of CNN. On Fox News Thursday night, Sean Hannity told Trump, "I said journalism is dead. So we agree." Trump, the voice of reason, said journalism is "never dead," just filled with "very dishonest people, in many cases." Who he is at war with.
Less than a week into President Trump's term, late-night TV hosts aren't having trouble finding material. On Thursday's Late Night, Seth Meyers took a look at Trump's repeated, almost universally discredited claim that 3-5 million people voted illegally for his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton. "Even bigger than Trump's obsession with the crowd at his inauguration is his insecurity about losing the popular vote," Meyers said. "And if you were hoping a week of being president would change that," the investigation Trump ordered into "VOTER FRAUD" is "a real bubble-burster."
Everyone from Republican elections officials to his own lawyers have debunked his claim of massive voter fraud, Meyers said, "and yet he continues to persist in what is either a lie or a delusion, so what's going on with this bizarre fixation?" He noted reports that Trump is at his tetchiest when tired or stressed — who isn't? — and played part of his Wednesday interview with ABC News. "It's so weird that a guy who is obsessed with popularity, as Trump is, is willing to say no one would commit voter fraud for him," Meyers said.
Then he turned to the crazy New York Times report about Trump's purported evidence that voter fraud is real: "What the hell is going on? A very famous German golfer told me he saw some Mexican voting? If your grandpa started talking like this, you would consider putting him in a home." When Trump was finished telling congressional leaders his German golfer anecdote, nobody challenged him, and House Speaker Paul Ryan gave his thumbs-up on MSNBC to investigating imaginary voter fraud if it makes Trump feel better. "You'll have to forgive Paul, he's a little disoriented," Meyers said. "He's still recovering from his spine-removal surgery."
This isn't really a laughing matter, Meyers said. "Clearly this is the beginning of an attempt by the president to crack down on people who voted against him, using fake voter fraud as a pretext, but Trump did not restrict his lies and delusions just to voter fraud claims." Meyers spent the rest of his segment on Trump's mysterious plans to replace ObamaCare, get Mexico to pay for his border wall, and ban Muslim immigrants. He ended were he began, and where Trump ended his ABC interview: Trump's crowd size obsession. Watch below. Peter Weber