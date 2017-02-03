Chelsea Clinton weighs in on 'completely fake' Bowling Green Massacre: 'Please don't make up attacks'

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton didn't let President Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway's comment about the nonexistent Bowling Green Massacre pass without a jab. In a sassy tweet Friday morning, Clinton expressed her relief that no one was "seriously hurt" in the very real knife attack Friday morning at the Louvre museum in Paris, nor in the attack Conway seemingly referenced in Bowling Green, Kentucky — because it never happened:

Very grateful no one seriously hurt in the Louvre attack ...or the (completely fake) Bowling Green Massacre. Please don't make up attacks. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 3, 2017

Conway mentioned the "Bowling Green Massacre" that "most people didn't know" about in a segment on Thursday night's Hardball while defending Trump's immigration order, which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. She claimed that two "radicalized" Iraqis were the "masterminds" behind the massacre.

The only problem is, the attack never happened. In fact, the closest thing to Conway's story is the arrest of two Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green in 2011 for attempting to send weapons and money to al Qaeda. Though both men are serving life sentences, the FBI said that neither was "charged with plotting attacks within the United States," and the men apparently had no intent to commit domestic terror. Becca Stanek