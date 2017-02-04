President Trump beheads Lady Liberty on the new cover of German magazine Der Spiegel

If anyone was wondering what Der Speigel, a German counterpart to magazines like Newsweek, Time, or — ahem! — The Week, thinks of President Trump, wonder no more.

This Der Spiegel Trump cover is stunning https://t.co/bbaQQ3ZBVH pic.twitter.com/uAP7p1geGu — Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) February 3, 2017

The magazine debuted its latest cover illustration Saturday, and it did not exactly opt for subtlety. In a commentary clearly directed at President Trump's executive order suspending all U.S. entrance from seven majority-Muslim nations — which is presently in legal limbo — Trump is shown immediately after he has beheaded Lady Liberty. The caption: "America first."

The illustration is the work of Cuban-born Edel Rodriguez, who arrived in the United States as a political refugee three decades ago. "It's a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol," Rodriguez told The Washington Post. "I don't want to live in a dictatorship," he added. "If I wanted to live in a dictatorship, I'd live in Cuba, where it's much warmer."

Trump was previously depicted beheading Lady Liberty by the New York Daily News, and the most recent New Yorker cover depicts the statue's eternal torch flaming out. The Der Speigel cover has sparked debate in across Europe and the United States, with the German vice president of the European Parliament labeling it "tasteless." Bonnie Kristian