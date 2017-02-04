President Trump beheads Lady Liberty on the new cover of German magazine Der Spiegel

If anyone was wondering what Der Speigel, a German counterpart to magazines like Newsweek, Time, or — ahem! — The Week, thinks of President Trump, wonder no more.
This Der Spiegel Trump cover is stunning https://t.co/bbaQQ3ZBVH pic.twitter.com/uAP7p1geGu
— Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) February 3, 2017
The magazine debuted its latest cover illustration Saturday, and it did not exactly opt for subtlety. In a commentary clearly directed at President Trump's executive order suspending all U.S. entrance from seven majority-Muslim nations — which is presently in legal limbo — Trump is shown immediately after he has beheaded Lady Liberty. The caption: "America first."
The illustration is the work of Cuban-born Edel Rodriguez, who arrived in the United States as a political refugee three decades ago. "It's a beheading of democracy, a beheading of a sacred symbol," Rodriguez told The Washington Post. "I don't want to live in a dictatorship," he added. "If I wanted to live in a dictatorship, I'd live in Cuba, where it's much warmer."
Trump was previously depicted beheading Lady Liberty by the New York Daily News, and the most recent New Yorker cover depicts the statue's eternal torch flaming out. The Der Speigel cover has sparked debate in across Europe and the United States, with the German vice president of the European Parliament labeling it "tasteless." Bonnie Kristian
A business trip to Uruguay taken in January by Eric Trump, the third child of President Donald Trump, cost taxpayers $97,830 in hotel bills for the Secret Service agents and State Department staff who accompanied him.
Eric was visiting the South American country in his capacity as an executive of the Trump Organization, which the president's adult sons are managing in their father's stead. He was accompanied by Secret Service agents whose hotel bill totaled $88,320, as well as staff from the U.S. Embassy in Uruguay's capital city of Montevideo, who spent $9,510 on hotels so they could "support" the Secret Service. Those hotel bills may have been for as few as two nights.
The trip's expense and potential appearance of ethical compromise came under fire after The Washington Post published a story about the cost to taxpayers Friday night. "There is a public benefit to providing Secret Service protection," Kathleen Clark, a law professor and ethics expert at Washington University in St. Louis, told the Post. "But what was the public benefit from State Department personnel participating in this private business trip to the coastal town? It raises the specter of the use of public resources for private gain." Bonnie Kristian
DHS Secretary John Kelly reportedly refused to comply with Stephen Bannon's plan for green card holders
After President Trump issued his executive order suspending all U.S. entrance from seven majority-Muslim nations, Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Kelly resolved some of the ensuing confusion by ordering "the entry of lawful permanent residents to be in the national interest," which means that green card holders from the seven countries would be given a waiver and admitted absent "significant derogatory information indicating a serious threat to public safety and welfare."
On Saturday, a Washington Post article chronicling the Trump administration's internal machinations over the executive order — which is currently under temporary suspension thanks to the ruling of a federal judge in Seattle — shared a report suggesting Kelly's green card waiver came in defiance of a demand from Trump consigliere Stephen Bannon:
White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon wanted to stop Kelly in his tracks. Bannon paid a personal and unscheduled visit to Kelly’s Department of Homeland Security office to deliver an order: Don’t issue the waiver. Kelly, according to two administration officials familiar with the confrontation, refused to comply with Bannon’s instruction. That was the beginning of a weekend of negotiations among senior Trump administration staffers that led, on Sunday, to a decision by Trump to temporarily freeze the issuance of executive orders. [The Washington Post]
For additional insight into Bannon and his role in the Trump White House, see this analysis from The Week's Damon Linker. Read the rest of the Post piece here. Bonnie Kristian
State Department reverses visa cancellations, Homeland Security suspends enforcement of Trump immigration order
"State Department reverses visa cancellations for foreigners after judge puts hold on Trump executive order," The Associated Press reported Saturday, a move that will restore provisionally revoked travel papers to as many as 60,000 would-be visitors to the United States from the seven majority-Muslim nations the Trump order listed. However, visas stamped or otherwise marked canceled will not be restored. It is unknown how many of the 60,000 canceled visas will stay canceled because of a physical mark.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) also indicated Saturday it will comply with the judge's temporary block on Trump's order. "In accordance with the judge's ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, 'Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States,'" said a statement from Gillian Christensen, acting DHS press secretary. "This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order."
President Trump has promised to overturn the judge's order suspending his order as soon as possible. This post has been updated throughout. Bonnie Kristian
Early Saturday morning, President Trump tweeted an angry reaction to a federal judge's temporary block on his immigration executive order:
The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017
That post came after a series of tweets in which the president defended the substance of his order. "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!" Trump argued, adding, "Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction!"
Trump also took another swipe at The New York Times, reiterating his "fake news" label for the newspaper, and bookended his tweetstorm by declaring, "We must keep 'evil' out of our country!" and "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
U.S. District Judge James Robart, who issued the block, is a George W. Bush appointee in Seattle, and Trump's comment questioning his legitimacy prompted immediate backlash. "This is dangerous language," said MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. "Judicial independence is the bedrock of the US Constitution." Conservative independent candidate Evan McMullin similarly argued that though Trump is welcome to disagree with the court's decision, "undermining the legitimacy of a judge and the Judiciary Branch is a threat to the Republic." Bonnie Kristian
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis took his first overseas trip in office to South Korea and Japan this week. On Saturday, in Tokyo, he assured both American allies they can expect stable U.S. relations for the foreseeable future, including a continuing American military presence in each nation.
"At this time, we do not see any need for dramatic military moves at all," Mattis said, suggesting President Trump will not follow through with campaign comments about requiring the Asian countries to pay and provide for more of their own defense.
Mattis also took an aggressive attitude toward China, accusing Beijing of "shredding the trust of nations in the region." However, he sharply rejected military measures as a means of settling competing Japanese and Chinese territory claims to a chain of disputed islands in the South China Sea. "What we have to do is exhaust all efforts, diplomatic efforts, to try to resolve this properly, maintaining open lines of communication," Mattis said. Bonnie Kristian
A federal judge in Seattle on Friday night issued a temporary restraining order against President Trump's executive order suspending all U.S. entrance from seven majority-Muslim nations. U.S. District Judge James Robart's order came in response to a suit from the states of Washington and Minnesota; it indicates that the states do have standing to sue and is explicitly applied on a national basis. Robart is a George W. Bush appointee.
"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the president, which we believe is lawful and appropriate," the White House said in a response to the order. "The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people."
Though Homeland Security employees were told via email late Friday to immediately comply with the temporary block, airlines and U.S. embassy employees in the seven nations are uncertain of how to proceed. "We don't know what the effect will be, but we're working to get more information," said the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. At least four airlines, three of them European, began accepting citizens from the seven countries on flights to America by Saturday morning. Bonnie Kristian
