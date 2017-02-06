Sean Spicer calls SNL's portrayal of him 'funny' but critiques Melissa McCarthy's gum chewing

Saturday Night Live's brutally hilarious depiction of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was a hit over the weekend, and even Spicer said he was laughing. It was "funny," Spicer told Extra, but he added that when "he first heard about the sketch while leaving church Sunday morning ... his texts had been blowing up so much he thought there must be a national emergency."

Portrayed by Melissa McCarthy, Spicer was depicted as exaggeratedly combative. He said McCarthy could have "[dialed] back" a bit — particularly when it comes to her mastication.

"[McCarthy] needs to slow down on the gum chewing," Spicer critiqued. "Way too many pieces in there."

"I'm here to swallow gum! And I'm here to take names!" — Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL pic.twitter.com/UOzcE6muEZ — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 5, 2017

Spicer was less amused with SNL's portrayal of President Trump and Stephen Bannon, as played by the Grim Reaper. "SNL used to be really funny. There's a streak of meanness now that they've crossed over to mean," Spicer said. Jeva Lange