Merriam-Webster Dictionary's latest additions include 'side-eye,' 'humblebrag,' and 'ghost'

Merriam-Webster Dictionary just got a little bit thicker. On Tuesday, the dictionary announced it's adding more than 1,000 new words and definitions to its repertoire.

The additions run the gamut, including medical and science-related words such as "EpiPen," "Urgent Care," "CRISPR," and "microbiome"; food-related vocabulary like "macaron" and "chef's knife"; sports words like "airball," "up-fake," and "five-hole"; technological terms like "net neutrality" and "botnet"; and some political words, including "SCOTUS," "FLOTUS," and "truther." Children's book author Dr. Seuss even got a shout-out, with the addition of "Seussian" — "of, relating to, or suggestive of the works of Dr. Seuss."

Of course, it wouldn't be a dictionary expansion without the addition of some new slang words. There's "binge-watch" ("to watch many or all episodes of a TV series in rapid succession"); "ghost" ("to abruptly cut off all contact with someone by no longer accepting or responding to texts, etc."); "throw shade" ("to express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms"); "humblebrag" ("to make a seemingly modest, self-critical, or casual statement or reference that is meant to draw attention to one's admirable or impressive qualities or achievements"); and "side-eye" ("a sidelong glance or gaze especially when expressing scorn, suspicion, disapproval, or veiled curiosity").

To check out all the new additions, head over to Merriam-Webster. Becca Stanek