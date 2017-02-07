Marco Rubio taking the heat for his Betsy DeVos vote, acceptance of campaign funds

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) may have made his campaign donor Betsy DeVos happy on Tuesday when he voted to confirm her as secretary of education, but he ticked off a lot of his constituents, who are calling him out for previously accepting nearly $100,000 in campaign donations from DeVos and her family, the Miami New Times reports.
The Senate voted 50-50 to confirm DeVos, a tie that was broken in DeVos' favor by Vice President Mike Pence. The Center for American Progress, citing Federal Election Commission reports, says Rubio has accepted $98,300 from DeVos and her family members, more than any other senator who voted in her favor on Tuesday.
Because DeVos, a billionaire proponent of taxpayer funded charter schools and private religious schools, has no experience in public education, there were massive protests against her confirmation. Before the vote, Floridians marched to Rubio's district offices and left so many messages against DeVos his Washington, D.C., inbox was full; now that she's been confirmed, they're threatening to oust Rubio when he's up for re-election — in response to a Twitter post made today, one Florida resident said the "100k from Betsy DeVos for a vote shows you don't care about the children of Florida," another accused him of being a "sell out," and a former supporter told Rubio they regret voting for him and will "actively work to get you unseated." Catherine Garcia
'Several hundred' New York City high school students walk out of class to protest President Trump
Students from high schools across New York City walked out of class Tuesday afternoon to protest President Trump. "Several hundred" high schoolers gathered at noon in Manhattan's Foley Square to voice their opposition to Trump's executive order banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S., as well as "bigotry, hatred, and prejudice."
The rally, organized by 17-year-old Hebh Jamal, a high school student in the Bronx, started right as the Senate confirmed Trump's controversial nominee for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, in a 51-50 vote. "Betsy DeVos was confirmed today despite her shameful inexperience and complete lack of understanding for the very job she seeks," one student at the rally said, per Gothamist. A student of Moroccan descent who attends Astoria's Young Women's Leadership School said she showed up to protest because Trump's immigration order is "clearly a Muslim ban." "If you don't make yourself heard, it looks as if you're accepting this," Rayan Hassounya told AM New York.
Catch a glimpse of the student protest below. Becca Stanek
CNN's Jake Tapper presses Kellyanne Conway on the White House's disdain for 'facts' and 'the truth'
CNN's Jake Tapper confronted President Trump's top aide Kellyanne Conway about the White House having "such little regard day in, day out, for facts [and] for truth" during an interview Tuesday afternoon on The Lead. After the White House's continuous attacks on the media for propagating "fake news" and failing to report terrorist attacks, Tapper wanted an answer on Trump's many false and unverifiable statements. "Are we fake news, Kellyanne? Is CNN fake news?" Tapper asked.
Conway insisted she did not think CNN "is fake news" — but didn't back off defending Trump's comments, even as Tapper dogged her with the facts. Tapper pressed Conway about why Trump has failed to publicly acknowledge the recent mosque attack in Quebec City, Canada, given the accusation he lobbed Monday at the media for ignoring terrorist attacks. "You want to talk about ignoring terrorism? Why hasn't the president offered his sympathy to our neighbors in the North?" Tapper asked. "He doesn't tweet about everything," Conway replied. "Put us on record as always being sad about the senseless loss of life."
Tapper then turned to Trump's incorrect claim during a White House event with local sheriffs Tuesday that the country's murder rate is "the highest it's been in 45-47 years." FBI statistics dating back to 1996 show crime rates have been steadily declining, but Conway insisted Trump was "relying on data, perhaps, for a particular area," though she said she did not where he may have obtained that data. "Facts are stubborn things," Tapper said. "And to say we're not reporting something that happens not to be true, therefore we're not to be trusted — that's a problem."
Conway's interview on CNN happened just hours after the network's communications team reiterated its statement from Monday that it had serious concerns about Conway's "credibility" as an interview subject. Watch the full segment below. Becca Stanek
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, Reuters reported Tuesday, based on court filings. The controversial $3.8 billion pipeline runs through four states and has been heavily protested in North Dakota, where it passes through sacred Standing Rock Sioux lands as well as beneath a tribal water source. Supporters of the pipeline praise the opportunity for job creation and the transportation of oil.
In December, under former President Barack Obama, the Army Corps said it would not grant an easement, claiming that "there's more work to do" and "the best way to complete that work responsibly and expeditiously is to explore alternate routes for the pipeline crossing."
The filing of the easement comes to the U.S. Senate with just a 24-hour notice, rather than the required 14-day notice. Jeva Lange
ObamaCare. Affordable Care Act. Call it what you want, Republicans still want to repeal it. But one-third of Americans haven't figured out those two names refer to the same law, a new poll from Morning Consult has found.
The poll, published Tuesday, revealed that 35 percent of Americans are unaware that ObamaCare is just another name for the Affordable Care Act. Seventeen percent of respondents thought ObamaCare and the ACA were two different laws, while another 18 percent simply weren't sure if the two names meant different things.
The survey comes as Republican lawmakers continue to discuss how they'll repeal former President Barack Obama's signature health-care law. President Donald Trump campaigned on repealing the ACA, and Republicans have tried to tear down the law since Obama signed it in 2010.
Many of those confused respondents make under $50,000 and are between the ages of 18 and 24 — groups that are most likely to be affected by an ACA repeal. What's more, 45 percent of Americans said they had no idea the law could be repealed soon, and a majority aren't even completely aware of what ending the ACA would do. Some ObamaCare opponents haven't even realized they're receiving coverage through the Affordable Care Act, and they've been mocked on late night TV and social media. Kathryn Krawczyk
During Tuesday's White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer inaccurately claimed that CNN issued a retraction of its allegations that Kellyanne Conway is potentially not a credible interview subject. Spicer's comments were instantly refuted by the network's communications team.
It all started when, over the weekend, CNN turned down an interview with Kellyanne Conway after being offered the top Trump aide by the White House in lieu of Vice President Mike Pence. The New York Times reported that the network was concerned about having Conway on due to questions about her credibility. On Tuesday, Yahoo News' Hunter Walker asked Spicer if "the White House is willing to offer alternative representatives to networks that refuse to work with specific spokespeople?"
"Well, frankly, I think that — my understanding is that they've retracted that," Spicer said. "They've walked that back or denied it. However you want to put it."
CNN immediately responded:
President Trump has also repeatedly claimed that The New York Times apologized to subscribers about their "bad coverage" of him, despite such assertions earning a firm "false" from Politifact. And on Monday, CNN Communications also corrected Kellyanne Conway when she suggested that she did not do CNN's Sunday show because "of family." Conway "was offered to [Jake Tapper's show State of the Union] on Sunday by the White House. We passed. Those are the facts," CNN said. Jeva Lange
Merriam-Webster Dictionary just got a little bit thicker. On Tuesday, the dictionary announced it's adding more than 1,000 new words and definitions to its repertoire.
The additions run the gamut, including medical and science-related words such as "EpiPen," "Urgent Care," "CRISPR," and "microbiome"; food-related vocabulary like "macaron" and "chef's knife"; sports words like "airball," "up-fake," and "five-hole"; technological terms like "net neutrality" and "botnet"; and some political words, including "SCOTUS," "FLOTUS," and "truther." Children's book author Dr. Seuss even got a shout-out, with the addition of "Seussian" — "of, relating to, or suggestive of the works of Dr. Seuss."
Of course, it wouldn't be a dictionary expansion without the addition of some new slang words. There's "binge-watch" ("to watch many or all episodes of a TV series in rapid succession"); "ghost" ("to abruptly cut off all contact with someone by no longer accepting or responding to texts, etc."); "throw shade" ("to express contempt or disrespect for someone publicly especially by subtle or indirect insults or criticisms"); "humblebrag" ("to make a seemingly modest, self-critical, or casual statement or reference that is meant to draw attention to one's admirable or impressive qualities or achievements"); and "side-eye" ("a sidelong glance or gaze especially when expressing scorn, suspicion, disapproval, or veiled curiosity").
To check out all the new additions, head over to Merriam-Webster. Becca Stanek
Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) expressed unreserved outrage over Tuesday's 51-50 Senate confirmation of President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos: "It's not a job for amateurs who don't know the first thing about education," said Franken in his statement, after Vice President Mike Pence took the Senate floor to cast the tie-breaking vote. "I voted against the nomination of Betsy DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor, because she is the most incompetent Cabinet-level nominee I have ever seen."
Republicans have called DeVos, a school-voucher proponent, the kind of reformer the education system needs. Democrats have criticized Republicans' support for DeVos, pointing to her family's $200 million in donations to conservatives. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) grilled DeVos on that point during her Senate hearing, demanding to know: "Do you think, if you were not a multi-billionaire, if your family had not made hundreds of millions of dollars of contributions to the Republican Party, that you would be sitting here today?"
Franken echoed Sanders' frustration Tuesday. "Last night I urged my Republican colleagues to oppose [DeVos'] nomination, because if we cannot set party loyalty aside long enough to perform the essential duty of vetting the president's nominees, then I don't know what we are even doing here," he said in his statement. "Betsy DeVos has demonstrated that she is fundamentally unqualified to lead the Education Department, and it's a shame that Republicans voted to confirm one of their major donors instead of looking out for our children." Jeva Lange