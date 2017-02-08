Matt Drudge rips the GOP for inaction on ObamaCare, tax cuts

Matt Drudge, the highly influential founder and editor of the Drudge Report, ripped the Republican Party on Wednesday for forgetting where its priorities really lie. The GOP "should be sued for fraud," Drudge tweeted, questioning why Republicans have yet to deliver on promises to repeal ObamaCare and cut taxes.
Drudge suggested in one tweet that maybe Republicans aren't cut out to lead, pointing to a report from The New York Times about Senate Republicans' vote Tuesday to "formally silence" Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for "impugning" attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) by reading a searing letter written by Dr. Martin Luther King's widow, Coretta Scott King:
No Obamacare repeal, tax cuts! But Republicans vote to shut Warren? Only know how to be opposition not lead! DANGER https://t.co/1IrwjeZsQ0
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 8, 2017
Drudge urged the GOP to get "back to basics," instead of continuing on with "just lots of crazy":
Republican party should be sued for fraud. NO discussion of tax cuts now. Just lots of crazy. Back to basics, guys! pic.twitter.com/5uHIg8klq6
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 8, 2017
Twenty minutes later, Drudge pointed to a specific example of what the White House has made time to do — and what it hasn't. Becca Stanek
White House eyeing executive order targeting 'conflict minerals' rule... Meanwhile, is Obamacare penalty tax still in place?
— MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 8, 2017
President Trump defended his immigration executive order Wednesday while speaking at the National Sheriffs' Association's winter meeting. After reading the entirety of the order, which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S., Trump insisted the order "couldn't have been written any more precisely." Whether "you're a good student in high school or a bad student," Trump said, surely you can understand the ban.
President Trump: "If you're a good student in high school or a bad student," you can understand the travel ban https://t.co/3a3I2XK2RK
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 8, 2017
Speaking the morning after federal appeals court judges heard arguments from the Justice Department in favor of the constitutionality of Trump's ban, which a judge suspended last week, Trump also divulged his thoughts on the justice system. Trump insisted he didn't "ever want to call a court biased" so he "won't," though he did say "courts seem to be so political." "And it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what's right," Trump said. "And that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important."
He argued that it was "as plain as you can have it" that this ban is in the country's best interest. "And I was a good student. I understand things," Trump said. "I comprehend very well, better than I think almost anybody." Becca Stanek
Trump: "I was a good student. I understand things. I comprehend very well, better than I think almost anybody" https://t.co/3kEbadOAaP
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 8, 2017
By invoking an obscure Senate rule Tuesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) effectively silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as Warren was reading Coretta Scott King's 1986 letter against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.). McConnell alleged that Warren had "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama," a violation of the rarely-used Rule 19 of the upper chamber. As a result, Warren was banned from speaking on the Senate floor as long as Sessions — President Donald Trump's attorney general pick — was the topic.
As it turns out, Rule 19 dates back to a different — and perhaps more violent — time in the Senate, The Washington Post reports. In 1902, a fistfight erupted between South Carolina's two Democratic senators after the senior senator, Benjamin Tillman, accused his protégé, John McLaurin, of working with Republicans on some issues. McLaurin had fallen victim to "improper influences," Tillman alleged, prompting McLaurin to storm into the chamber and accuse Tillman of a "willful, malicious, and deliberate lie."
Naturally, the pair started throwing punches. "Efforts to separate the two combatants resulted in misdirected punches landing on other members," Senate historians recalled. Rule 19 was adopted shortly afterward, apparently to keep senators in line (or at least more docile) during floor debates.
"In the time since, the rule has rarely come up," The Washington Post adds. "One instance flagged by Bloomberg's Greg Giroux occurred in 1979, when Sen. Lowell Weicker (R-Conn.) called Sen. John Heinz (R-Pa.) 'an idiot' and 'devious' in a debate on the Senate floor. Heinz reportedly stormed to the front of the room with a rule book and showed him Rule 19. Majority Leader Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) defused the situation and asked them to shake hands. Other examples are hard to come by."
Read more about the obscure law and its origins at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Sen. Tom Udall finishes reading Coretta Scott King's letter on Senate floor after Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall (D) read Coretta Scott King's scathing letter against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on Wednesday after his colleague, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was banned for attempting to do the same. On Tuesday night, Warren attempted to read the missive on the Senate floor, only to be barred by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said that by reading the missive Warren "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama," a violation of the Senate's arcane Rule 19.
King's letter, written to protest Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship in 1986, reads in part that "the irony of Mr. Sessions' nomination is that, if confirmed, he will be given life tenure for doing with a federal prosecution what the local sheriffs accomplished 20 years ago with clubs and cattle prods. Twenty years ago, when we marched from Selma to Montgomery, the fear of voting was real, as the broken bones and bloody heads in Selma and Marion bore witness."
I entered Coretta Scott King’s letter abt #Sessions into the Senate record and read it from the floor—her words should not be silenced.
— Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) February 8, 2017
I read Mrs. King’s letter about Mr. #Sessions’ commitment to justice for all. I leave it to my colleagues to assess that commitment.
— Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) February 8, 2017
Udall used the letter to express his distress over Sessions' nomination for attorney general, and more broadly his concern over President Donald Trump's Cabinet. Watch the beginning of Udall's remarks below. Jeva Lange
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall begins reading Coretta Scott King's letter on the Senate floor https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/sunkqrkLe6
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2017
The Trump White House is so leaky that the constant drip of insider information has become a story and matter of speculation in itself. All presidential administrations leak, usually when one aide or staffer wants to harm a rival or expose an unwanted policy, or an administration wants to spread some news or gossip through backchannels. But "Trump's two-week-old administration has a third category: leaks from White House and agency officials alarmed by the president's conduct," report Huffington Post White House reporters Christina Wilkie and S.V. Date.
Both reporters say they have been approached with material from "individuals in executive agencies and in the White House itself" who "spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of losing their jobs." Some of the leaks Wilkie and Date published Tuesday night include a 3 a.m. phone call Trump reportedly made to his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, to ask if a strong or weak dollar is better for the economy. (Flynn "told Trump he didn't know, that it wasn't his area of expertise, that, perhaps, Trump should ask an economist instead," The Huffington Post reports.) Then there are these:
The commander in chief doesn't like to read long [briefing] memos, a White House aide who asked to remain unnamed told The Huffington Post. So preferably they must be no more than a single page. They must have bullet points but not more than nine per page. Small things can provide him great joy or generate intense irritation. Trump told The New York Times that he's fascinated with the phone system inside the White House. At the same time, he's registered a complaint about the hand towels aboard Air Force One, the White House aide said, because they are not soft enough. [The Huffington Post]
"I've been in this town for 26 years; I have never seen anything like this," Eliot Cohen, a senior State Department and National Security Council official in the George W. Bush administration, told The Huffington Post. "I genuinely do not think this is a mentally healthy president." Randy Evans, a Republican National Committee member, predicts the leaks won't last. "If the administration gets serious about leaks, they'll do the blue-dye test and find them," he said, describing a method where you feed discrete stories to different staffers and see which ones show up in print. You can read more at The Huffington Post. Peter Weber
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday signed a law decriminalizing some forms of domestic violence. The legislation, known as the "slapping law," downgrades a first offense of domestic violence that does not cause serious injury, making it just an administrative offense with a fine of up to about $500, up to 15 days in jail, or up to 120 hours of community service. Conservatives said the bill reinforced traditional values by respecting the authority of family heads, and brought family law in line with 2016 reforms easing punishment for other minor assaults. One of the bill's sponsors was conservative senator Yelena Mizulina, who wrote Russia's controversial law against "gay propaganda." Human Rights Watch called the law "dangerous." Harold Maass
President Donald Trump is getting footing with the American public, a new Politico/Morning Consult survey has found. "Across the board, Trump is finding pretty widespread support for nearly all of his policy prescriptions," Politico writes.
Trump has slightly more approval than disapproval among Americans, with 48 percent of voters saying he is doing a good job as president, while 46 percent say he is not. And when it comes to Trump's policies, Americans feel more warmly: 54 percent of voters somewhat or strongly approve of Trump's executive order banning citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S., while 38 percent disapprove.
"Other polls show far less support for the immigration restrictions," Politico notes. "Each poll uses its own wording to describe the executive order, and only some pollsters offer an explicit 'don't know' option to respondents. But, generally, the finding is consistent with other online polls that show more support for Trump's actions than live-interview telephone polls."
Likewise, Trump's executive order requiring federal agencies to cut two existing regulations for every one that they implement is approved of by 47 percent of voters, and disapproved by just 33 percent.
The poll surveyed 2,070 registered voters between Feb. 2 and 4, and has a margin of error of 2 percent. Read the full results of the poll here. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday morning, a court in Kirov, Russia, declared Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in a retrial of a 2013 fraud case. Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Navalny is guilty of leading a group that embezzled $500,000 worth of timber when he worked as an adviser to Kirov's governor. Navalny denied the charges and called them politically motivated, and the Russian Supreme Court ordered a retrial after the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Navalny did not receive a fair trial.
In 2013, Navalny was given a five-year suspended sentence, but the new guilty verdict alone bars him from running for president in 2018. He has already announced his candidacy and was raising money. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not said if he will seek another six-year term. Navalny rose to prominence in 2008 as an anticorruption blogger, and he was a main force behind the antigovernment protests in 2011 and 2012. Another protest organizer, Vladimir Kara-Murza, is in a coma after apparently being poisoned in Moscow last week. Peter Weber