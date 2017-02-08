Trump boasts he can 'comprehend very well, better than I think almost anybody'

President Trump defended his immigration executive order Wednesday while speaking at the National Sheriffs' Association's winter meeting. After reading the entirety of the order, which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S., Trump insisted the order "couldn't have been written any more precisely." Whether "you're a good student in high school or a bad student," Trump said, surely you can understand the ban.

President Trump: "If you're a good student in high school or a bad student," you can understand the travel ban https://t.co/3a3I2XK2RK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 8, 2017

Speaking the morning after federal appeals court judges heard arguments from the Justice Department in favor of the constitutionality of Trump's ban, which a judge suspended last week, Trump also divulged his thoughts on the justice system. Trump insisted he didn't "ever want to call a court biased" so he "won't," though he did say "courts seem to be so political." "And it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what's right," Trump said. "And that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important."

He argued that it was "as plain as you can have it" that this ban is in the country's best interest. "And I was a good student. I understand things," Trump said. "I comprehend very well, better than I think almost anybody." Becca Stanek