President Trump takes to Twitter to cryptically vent about 'EASY D'

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over the legal hurdles facing his executive order on immigration, which greatly restricts refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States and may or may not be constitutional. A day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments about the ban, Trump took to Twitter to rant about what he believes should be an "EASY D."
Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
Trump's invented slang confused some people:
Was Easy D east coast or west coast?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 8, 2017
OVERHEARD in Senate press gallery: "What does Easy D mean?"
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 8, 2017
EASY D??????????????? https://t.co/PiOYNDMPzh
— Shelly (@TheLadyShelly) February 8, 2017
After some puzzling out (deal? Donald? dynamo?), it appears Trump is impatient for the judges' decision, as he believes they face an easy choice on whether to rule in the government's favor or not. Many legal experts are not so sure it will be that simple: "Disclosure: I picked the Falcons (35-31) [to win the Super Bowl]," tweeted University of Texas School of Law professor Steve Vladeck. "But that said, it sure seems like it's going to be 2-1."
A D from the 9th Circuit is expected later this week. Jeva Lange
Former President George W. Bush's press secretary Ari Fleischer suggested Wednesday that tweeting about your daughter's business relationship with Nordstrom might not be the most presidential thing to do:
This is something a father would say. It's not the type of thing a President of the United States should say. https://t.co/1l24LouFP0
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) February 8, 2017
Fleischer was referring to President Trump's complaints Wednesday via Twitter about the department store's announcement last week that it would stop selling daughter Ivanka Trump's products "based on performance," not politics. Shortly after Nordstrom released a statement, Neiman Marcus appeared to pull Ivanka's jewelry line from its website.
My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017
The message was apparently so important that it was retweeted by the official POTUS Twitter account:
Official @POTUS account just retweeted Trump's tweet targeting an American company for dropping his daughter's fashion line—Trump business. pic.twitter.com/flBZ0bvfU8
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 8, 2017
Trump didn't elaborate on what exactly Ivanka is "always pushing" him to do, though it was reported last week that she and husband Jared Kushner allegedly stepped in to stop Trump from moving forward with an executive order that would have limited workplace protections for LGBT individuals. Becca Stanek
California's Disneyland and Florida's Disney World will open 14 acres of "Star Wars Land" regions at their theme parks in 2019, company CEO Bob Iger announced Tuesday.
The parks will be Disney's largest-ever single-themed expansion, the company said. Star Wars Land, which was originally proposed in 2015, will take guests to "a never-before-seen planet — a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space — where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life." The parks will also include attractions that place guests in the midst of a battle between stormtroopers and Resistance fighters and allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon as it comes under enemy fire.
Also coming to the Disney theme parks is "Pandora — The World of Avatar," created in collaboration with the film's director James Cameron. It will open as an expansion at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida in May 2017.
Read the full announcement from The Walt Disney Company here. Jeva Lange
Cruz dismisses allegations against Sessions: 'Democrats accuse anyone they disagree with of being a racist'
During an appearance Wednesday on Fox News, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) defended attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) against allegations of racism by noting the Democratic Party's past affiliations with racist organizations. "The Democrats are the party of the Ku Klux Klan. You look at the most racist — you look at the Dixiecrats, they were Democrats who imposed segregation, imposed Jim Crow laws, who founded the Klan," Cruz said, referring to a rebel faction of the Democratic Party formed in 1948. "The Klan was founded by a great many Democrats."
Cruz's remarks came one day after Senate Republicans voted to silence Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for reading a letter from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s widow Coretta Scott King that accused Sessions of attempting "to intimidate and frighten elderly black voters." King wrote the letter in 1986 urging the Senate not to approve Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship.
But Cruz said Democrats "accuse anyone they disagree with of being a racist." "When the left doesn't have any other arguments, they just go and accuse everyone of being a racist," Cruz said. "It is an ugly, ugly part of the modern Democratic Party."
Watch the interview below. Becca Stanek
Beyoncé is being sued by the estate of YouTube star and New Orleans hip-hop artist Messy Mya for allegedly sampling Mya's voice on her Lemonade track "Formation" without asking permission, giving him credit, or offering compensation. Per Pitchfork, Mya, who was murdered in 2010 at the age of 22, can be heard saying in the song "What happened after New Orleans?" and "Bitch, I'm back. By popular demand."
The estate claims it tried to contact Beyoncé about her use of Mya's voice, but didn't hear back. Furthermore, the estate argues, Mya's work in "Formation" is "the seed from which the entire song grows." The New York Daily News reported that "multiple news outlets and music websites cited the sampling of [Mya's] work after 'Formation' dropped."
The estate is seeking more than $20 million in damages. Beyoncé's representatives did not immediately respond to multiple outlets' requests for comment. Becca Stanek
President Trump defended his immigration executive order Wednesday while speaking at the National Sheriffs' Association's winter meeting. After reading the entirety of the order, which bans people from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S., Trump insisted the order "couldn't have been written any more precisely." Whether "you're a good student in high school or a bad student," Trump said, surely you can understand the ban.
President Trump: "If you're a good student in high school or a bad student," you can understand the travel ban https://t.co/3a3I2XK2RK
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 8, 2017
Speaking the morning after federal appeals court judges heard arguments from the Justice Department in favor of the constitutionality of Trump's ban, which a judge suspended last week, Trump also divulged his thoughts on the justice system. Trump insisted he didn't "ever want to call a court biased" so he "won't," though he did say "courts seem to be so political." "And it would be so great for our justice system if they would be able to read a statement and do what's right," Trump said. "And that has to do with the security of our country, which is so important."
He argued that it was "as plain as you can have it" that this ban is in the country's best interest. "And I was a good student. I understand things," Trump said. "I comprehend very well, better than I think almost anybody." Becca Stanek
Trump: "I was a good student. I understand things. I comprehend very well, better than I think almost anybody" https://t.co/3kEbadOAaP
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 8, 2017
By invoking an obscure Senate rule Tuesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) effectively silenced Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as Warren was reading Coretta Scott King's 1986 letter against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.). McConnell alleged that Warren had "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama," a violation of the rarely-used Rule 19 of the upper chamber. As a result, Warren was banned from speaking on the Senate floor as long as Sessions — President Donald Trump's attorney general pick — was the topic.
As it turns out, Rule 19 dates back to a different — and perhaps more violent — time in the Senate, The Washington Post reports. In 1902, a fistfight erupted between South Carolina's two Democratic senators after the senior senator, Benjamin Tillman, accused his protégé, John McLaurin, of working with Republicans on some issues. McLaurin had fallen victim to "improper influences," Tillman alleged, prompting McLaurin to storm into the chamber and accuse Tillman of a "willful, malicious, and deliberate lie."
Naturally, the pair started throwing punches. "Efforts to separate the two combatants resulted in misdirected punches landing on other members," Senate historians recalled. Rule 19 was adopted shortly afterward, apparently to keep senators in line (or at least more docile) during floor debates.
"In the time since, the rule has rarely come up," The Washington Post adds. "One instance flagged by Bloomberg's Greg Giroux occurred in 1979, when Sen. Lowell Weicker (R-Conn.) called Sen. John Heinz (R-Pa.) 'an idiot' and 'devious' in a debate on the Senate floor. Heinz reportedly stormed to the front of the room with a rule book and showed him Rule 19. Majority Leader Robert Byrd (D-W.Va.) defused the situation and asked them to shake hands. Other examples are hard to come by."
Read more about the obscure law and its origins at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Sen. Tom Udall finishes reading Coretta Scott King's letter on Senate floor after Sen. Elizabeth Warren was silenced
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall (D) read Coretta Scott King's scathing letter against Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) on Wednesday after his colleague, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), was banned for attempting to do the same. On Tuesday night, Warren attempted to read the missive on the Senate floor, only to be barred by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said that by reading the missive Warren "impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama," a violation of the Senate's arcane Rule 19.
King's letter, written to protest Sessions' nomination to a federal judgeship in 1986, reads in part that "the irony of Mr. Sessions' nomination is that, if confirmed, he will be given life tenure for doing with a federal prosecution what the local sheriffs accomplished 20 years ago with clubs and cattle prods. Twenty years ago, when we marched from Selma to Montgomery, the fear of voting was real, as the broken bones and bloody heads in Selma and Marion bore witness."
I entered Coretta Scott King’s letter abt #Sessions into the Senate record and read it from the floor—her words should not be silenced.
— Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) February 8, 2017
I read Mrs. King’s letter about Mr. #Sessions’ commitment to justice for all. I leave it to my colleagues to assess that commitment.
— Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) February 8, 2017
Udall used the letter to express his distress over Sessions' nomination for attorney general, and more broadly his concern over President Donald Trump's Cabinet. Watch the beginning of Udall's remarks below. Jeva Lange
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall begins reading Coretta Scott King's letter on the Senate floor https://t.co/T5uqoA85rO pic.twitter.com/sunkqrkLe6
— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2017