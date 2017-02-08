President Trump takes to Twitter to cryptically vent about 'EASY D'

President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration over the legal hurdles facing his executive order on immigration, which greatly restricts refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States and may or may not be constitutional. A day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco heard arguments about the ban, Trump took to Twitter to rant about what he believes should be an "EASY D."

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Trump's invented slang confused some people:

Was Easy D east coast or west coast? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 8, 2017

OVERHEARD in Senate press gallery: "What does Easy D mean?" — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) February 8, 2017

After some puzzling out (deal? Donald? dynamo?), it appears Trump is impatient for the judges' decision, as he believes they face an easy choice on whether to rule in the government's favor or not. Many legal experts are not so sure it will be that simple: "Disclosure: I picked the Falcons (35-31) [to win the Super Bowl]," tweeted University of Texas School of Law professor Steve Vladeck. "But that said, it sure seems like it's going to be 2-1."

A D from the 9th Circuit is expected later this week. Jeva Lange