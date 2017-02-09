Republicans describe Trump thrashing Nordstrom as simply the act of a 'doting father'

Last week, Nordstrom said it will stop selling Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and accessories, citing poor sales, and on Wednesday morning, President Trump hit back, tweeting: "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" He retweeted that from the official @POTUS account, too. Many people thought it unseemly for the president of the United States to attack a U.S. company for its business judgment, but at Wednesday's White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer assured America this is personal, not business.
"I think this is less about his family's business and an attack on his daughter," Spicer said. "He has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success." When a reporter reminded him that Ivanka, 35, has supposedly removed herself from running the company, Spicer pointed out that "it's still her name on it," and "there are clearly efforts to undermine that name based on her father's positions on particular policies." The Nordstrom decision "is a direct attack on his policies and her name," he added.
It is Spicer's job to defend the president, but House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) is supposed to keep the White House honest. He didn't have a problem with Trump's tweet, either. "I think most people can relate to the fact that a father, a doting father with very successful children, is going to look after those children and, you know, if he sees something going wrong, he's going to call it out," Chaffetz told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "He's not just the father," Blitzer noted. "He's also the President of the United States." Chaffetz was unmoved: "I think the president has the right to weigh in on his opinion on things, and especially as it relates to his children."
Two of Trump's children, of course, purportedly run his business, and Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, is a top Trump adviser. CNN's Jake Tapper noted some of the ethical concerns:
If the concern is that Trump's tweets have the power to tank a company's stock price, Nordstrom took the tweet in stride.
Nordstrom stock closed up more than 4% for the day after Trump's tweet. It was their 6th best day on the market in 12 months pic.twitter.com/dOhQToS3Du
— Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) February 8, 2017
And that's not great news for Ivanka Trump's clothing brand. Peter Weber
Late Wednesday, a federal judge blocked health insurer Anthem's $54 billion bid to buy rival Cigna, arguing the merger would reduce competition and likely lead to higher prices for customers. The Justice Department had sued to block the deal last summer, and U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's ruling follows a different federal judge's decision two weeks ago to block the proposed merger of Aetna and Humana on similar antitrust grounds. If the two deals had gone through, the five biggest U.S. health insurers would have been consolidated into three giant companies.
Anthem and Cigna are trying different business models to reduce costs and improve care, and "eliminating this competition from the marketplace would diminish the opportunity for the firms' ideas to be tested and refined, when this is just the sort of innovation the antitrust rules are supposed to foster," Judge Jackson wrote in her 12-page ruling. "The evidence has also shown that the merger is likely to result in higher prices, and that it will have other anticompetitive effects: it will eliminate the two firms' vigorous competition against each other for national accounts, reduce the number of national carriers available to respond to solicitations in the future, and diminish the prospects for innovation in the market."
Anthem did not say if it will appeal the ruling. The American Medical Association cheered the decision as a victory in the "David vs. Goliath battle between consumers and mega insurers." Peter Weber
Within a day of hearing about a dog that needed $400 for surgery, a second grade class at Shawnee Heights Elementary School in Topeka, Kansas, went above and beyond that goal, raising $450.
Dog surprises second grade class that helped save him.https://t.co/Aod1Prot1X pic.twitter.com/AeRqsPGlPz
— KSNT News (@KSNTNews) February 4, 2017
Last month, an Australian Shepherd named Ryker was found abandoned with a broken leg, and brought to the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. The organization posted a video of Ryker on its Facebook page, and requested donations for a surgery to amputate his leg. After the students saw the video they went home, where they raided their piggy banks and asked for money from family and friends, and returned to school the next day with $450.
Last Friday, Ryker stopped by the school to surprise the students, bringing with him individualized thank you notes for every child. They squealed when he entered the classroom, with one student telling KSNT, "I felt like I was going to cry because I was so happy." Catherine Garcia
They're the most unfailingly polite people in the world, yet even Canadians can't keep from mocking the idea of Sarah Palin being the next U.S. ambassador to Ottawa.
The former Alaska governor and inventor of words is being considered for the position, The Guardian reports, with her name being bandied about in the U.S. and Canada. When asked about it on Wednesday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was coy, saying: "We have no additional ambassador nominations or announcements to make on that front. I'm sure at some point we will have soon."
Canadians were quick to make their feelings known on Twitter:
Sarah Palin as ambassador? Well that would show how little Steve Bannon and his pal @realDonaldTrump think of Canada https://t.co/Js4B2Qseah
— Charlie Angus NDP (@CharlieAngusNDP) February 8, 2017
Sarah Palin ambassador to Canada? Our 2 official languages are French and English. She will have to learn at least one #canpoli pic.twitter.com/G0UwKkNDsU
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) February 9, 2017
If #Sarah Palin is ambassador to Canada I suggest Nickelback as ambassador to USA
— Steve Birch (@squidlybirch) February 9, 2017
Sarah Palin is being considered for job as ambassador to Canada. She's presently on a flight to Europe to meet with us. #sarahpalin
— Rob Willcott (@advantagephysio) February 9, 2017
If Sarah Palin becomes US Ambassador to Canada that is a hell of piece of karmic retribution for Bieber and Celine Dion...
— Craig Welsh (@towniebastard) February 8, 2017
Whatever happens, get ready, Tina Fey. Catherine Garcia
Since launching his company Ryan's Recycling in 2012, at age 3, Ryan Hickman, now 7, has turned in more than 200,000 cans and bottles and raised more than $10,000 for his college fund.
7-year-old San Juan Capistrano boy starts his own recycling business, saves $10K for college https://t.co/GK5z1krIvD pic.twitter.com/PXcUxzyhU3
— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 8, 2017
Ryan's father, Damion Hickman, told ABC Los Angeles his son become "hooked" on recycling when he visited a recycling center as a toddler. "He really loved the actual act of putting all the cans and bottles into the machine and getting the money for it," Damion said. The family lives in San Juan Capistrano, California, and Ryan's parents say his primary concern is the environment, especially keeping bottles and cans out of the ocean. He's definitely a businessman with a heart — Ryan sells T-shirts on his website and donates the proceeds to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach "for the sea lions to get food and medicine."
The young entrepreneur has a simple message that he hopes will resonate: "If you already recycle, just keep on recycling," he said. "If you don't recycle, start recycling." Catherine Garcia
The Senate's Rule 19 does not extend to Twitter, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is using the social media platform to let anyone with an internet connection know she is "deeply disappointed" that Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed by the Senate as attorney general.
In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Warren said it was disheartening that the "Senate confirmed an AG whose record does not show he will faithfully and fairly enforce the law," but found solace in the fact that "everyone now knows the concerns that Coretta Scott King had about Jeff Sessions. Concerns that millions of people still have." She went on to promise that "this is just the beginning," and if Sessions "turns a blind eye while Donald Trump violates the Constitution or breaks the law, he'll hear from all of us."
Warren didn't stop there. If Sessions "makes even the tiniest attempt to bring his racism, sexism, and bigotry into the Justice Department, he'll hear from all of us," she continued, and she warned the 52 senators who voted to put Sessions' "radical hatred" into the Department of Justice that they "will hear from all of us, too." Warren ended on a personal note: "Consider this MY warning: We won't be silent. We will speak out. And we WILL persist." Catherine Garcia
Using a fast-track process enabled by the 1996 Congressional Review Act, congressional Republicans are working to get rid of rules that keep prepaid debit card companies from charging tens of millions of dollars in overdraft fees.
In October, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau finalized rules that include limitations on those fees. The Electronic Transactions Association, a lobbying group for the payment industry, and Total System Services, a Georgia-based financial company, have pushed hard for its repeal. NetSpend, a unit of Total System Services, is the largest manager of prepaid cards in the United States, BuzzFeed News reports. While most prepaid debit card companies do not charge overdraft fees, NetSpend does, and the company told investors last year that it made about $85 million off of overdraft fees in 2016, or 10-12 percent of its overall revenue. These prepaid debit cards are disproportionately used by low-income consumers.
During the last three months of 2016, Total System Services spent $270,000 lobbying Congress, and since 2010, the company's political action committee has given Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), a former CEO of Dollar General, and Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) $37,500 in campaign contributions, data from the Center for Responsive Politics shows. Last week, Perdue, who has called the CFPB a "rogue agency," introduced a resolution in Congress to throw out the rules. The Congressional Review Act allows simple majorities in both houses of Congress to eliminate newly finalized regulations with approval from the president, and Democrats won't be able to block it with a filibuster. Furthermore, regulators will not be able to reintroduce a similar rule in the future.
As of 2014, some 22.4 million people were using prepaid cards. Should this go through, it will be because of "members of Congress that support Wall Street and predatory lenders over working families," Lauren Saunders, associate director of the National Consumer Law Center, told BuzzFeed News. "It is outrageous that Congress may block basic fraud protections on prepaid cards so that NetSpend can keep gouging struggling families with overdraft fees." Catherine Garcia
On Wednesday night, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) was confirmed by the Senate to be the next attorney general, with a 52-47 vote.
The only Democrat to support Sessions was Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and now, the Republican governor of Alabama will appoint a replacement for Sessions. The vote came after a contentious debate that lasted for weeks, culminating in Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) being silenced on Tuesday night after she read on the Senate floor from a 1986 letter written by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The letter accused Sessions, then a U.S. attorney, of using his power to keep blacks from voting, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) objected, using an arcane Senate rule to say Warren had impugned another member of the Senate. Catherine Garcia