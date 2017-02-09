Kellyanne Conway gives Ivanka Trump's line 'a free commercial' from the White House press briefing room

Speaking from the White House press briefing room on Thursday, Kellyanne Conway told Americans they should "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" following reports that many retailers are dropping Ivanka's eponymous clothing line.

"I'm going to give it a free commercial here; go buy it today," Conway told the hosts of Fox & Friends while noting that the president's daughter "is in a very good place."

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff!" Kellyanne Conway tells "Fox & Friends" viewers from the White House briefing room. pic.twitter.com/noIhnVgcAk — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) February 9, 2017

While Ivanka Trump does not have a formal role in the administration and has attempted to distance herself from her business, there have been stumbles along the way. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump slammed Nordstrom on Twitter for treating "my daughter Ivanka … so unfairly." "She's a great person," Trump complained in response to the store's discontinuation of Ivanka Trump's line, a decision Nordstorm said was made due to declining sales and not politics.

Ivanka Trump also came under fire after her company promoted a $10,800 diamond bracelet as a "style alert" after it was seen on Ivanka's wrist during a 60 Minutes interview last November.

Already there has been backlash over Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump on Thursday. "The Infomercial Presidency," quipped Torontoist's Jesse Hawken. Jeva Lange