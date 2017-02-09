Kellyanne Conway gives Ivanka Trump's line 'a free commercial' from the White House press briefing room
Speaking from the White House press briefing room on Thursday, Kellyanne Conway told Americans they should "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" following reports that many retailers are dropping Ivanka's eponymous clothing line.
"I'm going to give it a free commercial here; go buy it today," Conway told the hosts of Fox & Friends while noting that the president's daughter "is in a very good place."
While Ivanka Trump does not have a formal role in the administration and has attempted to distance herself from her business, there have been stumbles along the way. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump slammed Nordstrom on Twitter for treating "my daughter Ivanka … so unfairly." "She's a great person," Trump complained in response to the store's discontinuation of Ivanka Trump's line, a decision Nordstorm said was made due to declining sales and not politics.
Ivanka Trump also came under fire after her company promoted a $10,800 diamond bracelet as a "style alert" after it was seen on Ivanka's wrist during a 60 Minutes interview last November.
Already there has been backlash over Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump on Thursday. "The Infomercial Presidency," quipped Torontoist's Jesse Hawken. Jeva Lange
Twitter shares plunged by as much as 10 percent in pre-market trading Thursday after the social media company reported its worst quarterly results since going public in 2013. Twitter reported fourth-quarter revenue of $717 million. Analysts had expected $740 million. The company's adjusted profits did beat sharply lowered estimates, but Twitter also lowered its guidance for the first quarter to $75 million from $95 million, far below Wall Street expectations of $191 million. Twitter executives said the company has worked hard to "bring people back to Twitter" with real-time features. Its user base grew by 4 percent to 319 million, but executives said revenue growth lagged behind audience growth. Harold Maass
On Thursday, President Trump's first tweet of the day was a critique of Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who on Wednesday had met with Trump's Supreme Court nominee, federal appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch, and released a statement saying Gorsuch was unhappy with Trump's criticism of the judicial branch. Trump noted that Blumenthal had misrepresented his military service during the Vietnam War when he was running for Senate in 2010, called that a "major lie," then asked how Blumenthal "now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?"
Blumenthal said Wednesday that Gorsuch had called Trump's "so-called judge" tweet, on top of the president's other disparagement of the judiciary, "demoralizing and disheartening, and he characterized them very specifically that way." A spokesman for Gorsuch, Ron Bonjean, confirmed that Gorsuch had called Trump's tweet about a fellow federal judge "disheartening" and "demoralizing." That did not satisfy Blumenthal, in any case, who said he still isn't sure if he will vote to confirm Gorsuch. "I said they were more than disheartening and I said to him that he has an obligation to make his views clear to the American people, so they understand how abhorrent or unacceptable President Trump's attacks on the judiciary are," Blumenthal told CNN. He reiterated the point to CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday morning, and said Trump is steering America toward a "constitutional crisis":
Trump has not yet explained which part of Blumenthal's characterization of his conversation with Gorsuch he finds inaccurate, but he followed up with a second tweet complaining that Cuomo did not ask Blumenthal about "his long-term lie about his brave 'service' in Vietnam." In 2010, Blumenthal, who was in the Marine Corps Reserve starting in 1970, said he should have said he served "during" Vietnam, not "in" Vietnam; Connecticut elected him anyway, then re-elected him in November. Trump received four deferrals from serving in the military during Vietnam due to a bone spur in his foot. Peter Weber
Sean Spicer repeatedly cites nonexistent terrorist attack in Atlanta, claims it was a slip of the tongue
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer is facing heat for repeatedly citing an Atlanta terrorist attack that never happened, CNN reports. "What do we say to the family who loses somebody [in a terrorist attack], whether it's Atlanta or San Bernardino or the Boston bomber? Those [terrorists], each of whom had gone out to a country and then come back," Spicer told ABC's This Week in late January.
The next day, Spicer told the Morning Joe hosts "too many of these cases that have happened — whether you're talking about San Bernardino, Atlanta ... Boston ... would you wait until you do?" And in his January 30 White House press briefing, Spicer said: "I don't think you have to look any further than the families of the Boston Marathon, in Atlanta, in San Bernardino to ask if we can go further."
Atlanta has been victim to a terrorist attack, a 1996 bombing that killed one and injured 111 others. But it was a right-wing anti-abortion radical from Florida — who was neither a foreigner nor an Islamic State-inspired terrorist — who carried out the attack.
Spicer defended himself by saying he misspoke, telling ABC News he "clearly meant Orlando" when he said "Atlanta." As The Washington Post points out, Orlando is "a city located 450 miles south of Atlanta in a different state" and "is a popular Florida tourist destination and home to Mickey Mouse. It was also, on June 12 of last year, the site of the most deadly mass shooting in U.S. history."
This is not the first time the Trump administration has faced criticism for citing a nonexistent terrorist attack. Kellyanne Conway on multiple occasions referred to "the Bowling Green massacre," which never occurred. Conway later defended herself by claiming she had misspoke. Jeva Lange
More than 60 million people are waking up to blizzard conditions across the Northeastern United States on Thursday, with winter storm warnings in effect from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and throughout New England. Winds up to 30 mph are expected to create whiteout conditions, with eight to 12 inches of snow expected to blanket New York City, and 12 to 15 inches expected in Boston.
More than 2,700 flights have been canceled out of New York and Boston area airports, with schools closures affecting millions of students. Meteorologists say the storm could be the biggest of the year.
New Yorkers in particular could experience what CNN calls "weather whiplash" as Wednesday set a record seasonal high of 65 degrees: "It's going to be a big shock to people, no doubt," Michael Palmer, lead meteorologist at The Weather Channel, told NBC News. "It's quite unusual to have such a change in the space of one day." Jeva Lange
One of President Trump's overshadowed executive orders vows to withhold federal funding from "sanctuary cities," or municipalities and counties that decline as policy to arrest and hand over undocumented immigrants simply for being in the U.S. illegally. "If that sounds reasonable and compassionate to you, congratulations," Samantha Bee said on Wednesday's Full Frontal: "You haven't been watching Fox News for the past five years."
Bee played a highlight reel of Bill O'Reilly and other Fox personalities and guests warning about the horrors of sanctuary cities, over the ominous strains of Mozart's Requiem. "For the attentive Fox News viewer, sanctuary cities are dystopian hell pits of lawlessness, where hoards of non-English-speaking illegal immigrants roam the streets at night, eating stolen tacos and murdering as many people as they want with no consequences whatsoever, because crime-loving liberals swoop in to save them from punishment," Bee explained. But in reality, sanctuary counties in the U.S. actually have slightly lower crime rates — and that includes New York County, home to President Trump and Fox News.
"Sanctuary cities aren't just a hippy, kumbaya global-music CD of an idea," either, Bee said. "Police say having hundreds of thousands of immigrants too scared to say something when the see something kind of makes their job harder." And stripping sanctuary cities and states of federal grants is not only legally questionable, she noted, but nonsensical, since big cities generate 85 percent of U.S. GDP and the lion's share of federal tax revenue. "Threatening to withhold money from sanctuary cities makes as much sense as Macaulay Culkin's parents threatening to dock his allowance."
Bee had a reality check for liberals, too: "Look, we need comprehensive immigration reform. Some of this country's 1,300 gun deaths a year are caused by undocumented immigrants, and that is a real problem. But it won't be solved by deporting someone's mom for littering." Watch below — and be warned, there is NSFW language. Peter Weber
When Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller abruptly bowed out of being President Trump's White House communications director on Christmas Eve, Trump gave the job to Sean Spicer, adding the role to his job as press secretary. That was apparently a temporary promotion. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus has been actively trying to hire a communications director for weeks, but "his overtures to several Republican communications professionals have been met with disinterest," Politico's Eliana Johnson reports, citing "a half-dozen sources with knowledge of the situation."
At least two people have turned down the job — "a position normally coveted by Washington political operatives," Johnson notes — according to one source. "There is a list of candidates, but I can see why people aren't interested," a senior administration official tells Politico. "It's a tough job."
Steve Schmidt, John McCain's presidential campaign manager and an aide in George W. Bush's White House, explains the particular challenges in Trump's: "The communications director job in the White House has always functioned as the strategic planning job, understanding the necessity of building and maintaining public approval for the president's policies, and when you look at the complete and total chaos emanating from the White House on a number of issues, it's clear they have no strategic planning function."
Crafting a political message is also made difficult by a president who prefers to set his own message via Twitter, and not always with a clear strategy in mind. Chief strategist Stephen Bannon also has sent an aide, Julia Hahn, to try and get stories in print, creating a sort of alternative press office, Politico says. The White House did not respond to Johnson's request for comment. You can read more at Politico. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich unveiled plans to complete an advanced semiconductor factory in Chandler, Arizona, from the Oval Office, standing next to President Trump. Intel, the world's largest computer chip maker, broke ground on the plant in 2011 (former President Barack Obama visited in 2012), but Intel suspended the project when the PC market hit a slump. Krzanich said the company decided to make this $7 billion investment now because of "the tax and regulatory policies we see the administration pushing forward."
In a note to employees, Krzanich said Intel had coordinated the unveiling with the White House starting a few weeks ago to signal support for the parts of Trump's agenda that benefit Intel, like the push to make U.S. manufacturing more globally competitive. But "when we disagree, we don't walk away," he added.
Intel and other big Silicon Valley companies have signed on to a legal brief opposing Trump's executive order banning travel and immigration from seven majority-Muslim nations, but many of them are in favor of Trump's proposed corporate tax breaks and seek incentives for research and development. Intel also wants the federal government to scale back restrictions on exporting certain types of advanced chip technology, The New York Times notes, specifically regulations that "forbid the company from making its high-end processors in China." About half of Intel's 106,000 employees are in the U.S. Peter Weber