New Zealanders rescued 100 beached whales — and then 240 more washed ashore

Volunteers in New Zealand are struggling to keep pace with hundreds of pilot whales that have accidentally beached themselves and need assistance returning to the sea. A group of more than 400 whales were first found on the beach Friday. About 300 of them died before they could be rescued, but roughly 100 members of the pod were refloated.
Saturday morning, however, about 240 additional pilot whales were beached in the same three-mile stretch. They are mostly not the same as the 100 refloated whales, which were tagged as they were released, but 20 of the 100 did return and had to be euthanized. Fresh rescue efforts remain underway.
Hundreds more whales have been stranded in New Zealand as attempts to rescue them continue https://t.co/hpFSp1exm1 pic.twitter.com/PPS4WAs8bz
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 11, 2017
The area where the whales are turning up is called Farewell Spit, a long peninsula that forms the boundary of one side of Golden Bay on New Zealand's South Island, where Christchurch is located. "It's a very difficult place if you get lost in there and you are a whale," said Herb Christophers of New Zealand's conservation department. The whales' echolocation ability is inhibited in shallower waters, and Farewell Spit has played host to mass whale beachings before. Bonnie Kristian
Hot on the heels of January's annual March for Life demonstration in Washington, more than 200 protests in 45 states were held Saturday to oppose federal funding for Planned Parenthood.
"The time has come to defund America's abortion giant," said a statement from #ProtestPP, the organization that planned the events. "Join us at the Planned Parenthood facility in your community as we protest and pray for an end to Planned Parenthood's massive government subsidy, and an end to abortion in our country."
About 150 counter-demonstrations were scheduled as well, with the size of the combined protests ranging from dozens to thousands of people. "Saturday, and every day, Planned Parenthood advocates and activists show that they refuse to be intimidated and they won't back down," said Kelley Robinson of Planned Parenthood Action Fund Support.
Government funding is Planned Parenthood's single largest largest source of revenue, mostly via Medicaid, though it also receives corporate and individual donations, as well as clinic revenue. Planned Parenthood supporters note that federal money can fund abortions only in a few circumstances, while critics argue those limits are meaningless because money is fungible. Bonnie Kristian
A Dominican newspaper printed a picture of SNL's Alec Baldwin instead of the real President Trump
A Dominican newspaper, El Nacional, on Friday published a story about U.S.-Israeli relations illustrated with a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and actor Alec Baldwin doing his impression of President Trump for Saturday Night Live.
Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let's hope the Dominican Republic isn't added to Trump's banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf
— Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017
The photo caption makes no mention of Baldwin, and it is so far unclear whether the image selection was a swipe at Trump or an honest mistake. BuzzFeed News reached out to the paper for comment. Bonnie Kristian
After a friendly meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House on Friday, President Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump, Abe, and Japanese First Lady Akie Abe flew to Florida to spend the weekend together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The two couples were joined by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for dinner Friday, and on Saturday the two first ladies took a guided garden tour while both presidents played golf.
Though Trump has invited the Abes to stay at the Mar-a-Lago at his own expense rather than asking taxpayers to foot the bill, the trip has still raised ethical questions. "Hosting a foreign leader at the president's business resort creates impossible sets of conflicts," said Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, a watchdog organization. "Why should you go to a resort in Florida? Fine, you want to go to a resort in Florida? Don't go to one Trump's family owns."
Typically, U.S. presidents wishing to spend a weekend with foreign leaders repair to Camp David, the presidential retreat in rural Maryland.
Trump tweeted Saturday about the Florida trip, expressing his pleasure at hosting the Abes, with whom he has said he is developing a "great friendship." He is expected to continue hosting world leaders at the Mar-a-Lago, which his administration has dubbed the "winter White House." Bonnie Kristian
Daniel Tarullo, a member of the Federal Reserve Bank's board of governors, on Friday announced his intention to resign in April, a move that gives President Trump three seats to fill on the board. Tarullo took his position in 2009 and "led the Fed's work to craft a new framework for ensuring the safety and soundness of our financial system following the financial crisis," said Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
Trump is expected to choose a replacement with a less activist approach to regulation, particularly after the president last week signaled his interest in repealing some of the Dodd-Frank rules Tarullo helped enforce. Trump ordered the Treasury Department to review current financial regulations to bring them in line with a series of core principles, including "prevent[ing] taxpayer-funded bailouts" and "enabl[ing] American companies to be competitive with foreign firms."
With Tarullo out and Trump preparing to edit Dodd-Frank, there "is quite significant uncertainty about what's actually going to happen [at the Fed]. I don't think anyone quite knows," said Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer in a talk on Saturday. "It's a process which involves both the administration and the Congress in deciding fiscal policy." Bonnie Kristian
In his second term, President Dwight D. Eisenhower could expect fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote in accordance with his agenda more than half the time. Remarkably, from a modern perspective, for a little while House Democrats were essentially on the same page.
In 2017, polarization in the House is higher than in any year since Eisenhower took office in 1953, as this graph from FiveThirtyEight shows:
In the era of President Trump, crossing the aisle in the House has apparently become near-unthinkable. That said, FiveThirtyEight warns against reading too much into this data, because the numbers for 2017 are "based on only 12 votes," and could moderate considerably as more votes are taken. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump responded on Twitter Saturday morning to news that a study commissioned by his administration pegged the cost of his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border at about $21.6 billion, which is substantially higher than the $12 billion Trump estimated or the $15 billion figure touted by congressional Republican leadership.
I am reading that the great border WALL will cost more than the government originally thought, but I have not gotten involved in the.....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
...design or negotiations yet. When I do, just like with the F-35 FighterJet or the Air Force One Program, price will come WAY DOWN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2017
Trump promised to save "billions" on the F-35 program. So far Lockheed Martin has cut the price by about $600 million, a reduction The Washington Post reports was already planned before the president negotiated with the company.
As for the border wall, Trump maintains taxpayers' initial outlay will be reimbursed by Mexico. The government of Mexico says that will not happen. Bonnie Kristian
U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly have evidence the Kremlin is considering extraditing NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden from Russia to the United States as a "gift" to "curry favor" with President Trump. Snowden's lawyer says he has "received no such signals and has no new reason for concern," but Snowden himself touted the report Friday evening as proof that he is not on Moscow's payroll:
Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm
— Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017
President Trump has said Snowden is a "total traitor" who should be "executed." Bonnie Kristian