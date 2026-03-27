The Week Unwrapped: What’s gone wrong with UK organ transplants?

Plus, why did Gerry Adams’ trial collapse? And did Fergie really want to clone the late Queen’s dogs?

Surgeons carrying out an organ transplant
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

What’s gone wrong with Britain’s organ transplant system? Why did Gerry Adams’ trial collapse? And did Fergie really want to clone the late Queen’s dogs?

A podcast for curious, open-minded people, The Week Unwrapped delivers fresh perspectives on politics, culture, technology and business. It makes for a lively, enlightening discussion, ranging from the serious to the offbeat. Previous topics have included whether solar engineering could refreeze the Arctic, why funerals are going out of fashion, and what kind of art you can use to pay your tax bill.

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