Melissa McCarthy is back at SNL as Sean 'Spicey' Spicer

Melissa McCarthy reprised her role as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Saturday Night Live's cold open, hawking Ivanka Trump's products, QVC-style, and chewing a piece of gum the size of a placemat.

As "Spicey," an increasingly agitated McCarthy explains President Trump's plan for "extreme vetting" of would-be immigrants and refugees using Barbie dolls. Of one, Spicey declares, "We know she is okay, because she is blonde, and so she gets in. Easy. We understand that." Next, a Moana doll applies for a visa. "Uh oh," Spicey says. "We are going to pat her down, and then we are going to read her emails and if we don't like the answers — which we won't — boom, Guantanamo Bay."