The Trump administration really needs a proofreading czar

The Trump White House is not known for its attention to detail. Along with the administration's apparent lack of fealty to mainstream facts, even President Trump's closest allies concede that if his team had put a bit more effort into crossing the T's and dotting the I's on his immigration ban, it might have survived legal scrutiny. Then there's just basic spelling. Trump's list of purportedly underreported terrorist attacks might have appeared more credible if it hadn't misspelled things like "attacker" and "San Bernardino," or included hyper-reported attacks and attacks that weren't terrorism. Sunday was a red-letter day for Trump administration typos.
See if you can spot the error in this commemorative photo of Trump, being sold through the Library of Congress:
The (sold-out) US Library of Congress commemorative print of Trump also includes a commemorative typo. pic.twitter.com/jahG8HU9NJ
— Dr Kirstin Ferguson (@kirstinferguson) February 13, 2017
The photo — with the inspiring quote "No dream is too big, no challenge is to great" — was intended to capture "the essence of Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency of the United States," according to BuzzFeed, which visited the site before the Library of Congress yanked the page from the website.
There’s a typo on Donald Trump’s White House inauguration print https://t.co/JxQ22MRJb8 pic.twitter.com/A4MQcOlyIN
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 12, 2017
"Fire all the #copyeditors," they said. "What could go wrong?" #Trump Inauguration Print Library of Congress Shop https://t.co/xwcGvNL44r
— Gwen Moran (@gwenmoran) February 12, 2017
Then there's the Education Department's well-intentioned attempt to celebrate Black History Month by noting the wisdom of W.E.B. Du Bois, the African-American writer and co-founder of the NAACP. Maybe a restive social media editor was trying to make a subtle point about the new boss, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, by misspelling Du Bois as DeBois — and then flubbing the apology tweet:
Education must not simply teach work - it must teach life. – W.E.B. DeBois pic.twitter.com/Re4cWkPSFA
— US Dept of Education (@usedgov) February 12, 2017
"In the Days of Loose & Careless Logic, We Must Teach Thinkers to THINK." - William Edward Burghardt DU Bois https://t.co/3m03Vnt5C1
— NAACP (@NAACP) February 12, 2017
@usedgov bruh. Cmon. pic.twitter.com/INFYrJERIr
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 12, 2017
Or maybe spelling just isn't part of the plan to make American great again. Peter Weber
On Friday evening, Newsmax Media CEO Christopher Ruddy spent half an hour drinking with President Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe retired to bed, Ruddy said on Twitter (Trump had Diet Coke, he noted). On Sunday, Ruddy — a member of Mar-a-Lago and a longtime friend of Trump's — went on CNN to share his impressions of President Trump's first few weeks in office. "I think he is a little sensitive to the press criticism," Ruddy told Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is "battle-tested" after facing down the New York media for decades. The real problem, Ruddy argued, is White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.
"There's a lot of weakness coming out of the chief of staff," he said. "I think Reince Priebus, good guy, well-intentioned, but he clearly doesn't know how the federal agencies work. He doesn't have a really good system. He doesn't know how the communications flow." Ruddy said he thinks White House press secretary Sean Spicer is doing a good job under tough circumstances, but "the president is not getting the backup he needs in the operation of the White House, and sometimes the pushback that he needs, which you would have with... a stronger White House chief of staff."
After his CNN appearance, Ruddy elaborated to The Washington Post, stating that personally, "it's my view that Reince is the problem. I think on paper Reince looked good as the chief of staff — and Donald trusted him — but it's pretty clear the guy is in way over his head." He specifically blamed Priebus for botching "this whole immigration rollout," and said he's actually "hearing from a lot of people on the inside" that Priebus isn't pushing back like Trump needs him too. "He just doesn't have the gravitas that Donald would respect at the end of the day."
By the end of Sunday, Ruddy was softening his critique a bit, tweeting: "Reince just briefed me on new WH plans. Impressive! CNN today my personal view. Told him I have 'open mind' based on his results." He also said Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, "tells me COS Reince is doing 'amazing job.' Disagrees with me!" Peter Weber
Last Week Tonight likes to focus on wonky, maybe even boring, subjects like special tax districts, John Oliver said on Sunday night, but sadly, the first show of 2017 must "address something even bigger: the concept of reality itself." Yes, you can thank President Trump for that, Oliver said, since the president "has made it clear that reality is not important to him."
He listed some examples, then gave his thesis statement: "Trump's relationship with the truth is going to be of profound importance going forward, because any policy discussion has to begin with a shared sense of reality." Trump vs. Reality is a big topic, so Oliver broke it down into "four basic questions: How did we get a pathological liar in the White House? Where are his lies coming from? Why do so many people believe him? And what can we possibly do about it?"
Trump has a long, documented history of lying, Oliver said, but during the campaign "Trump was telling the truth about his solutions to the problems he was lying about, and he is now making real policy based on fake facts." He gets those "facts" from cable news, but also Breitbart, InfoWars, and other fringy sites. There is a "really dangerous" pattern here, Oliver said: "Trump sees something that jibes with his worldview, doesn't check it, half-remembers it, and then passes it on, at which point it takes on a life of its own and appears to validate itself."
"If you get your news from similar sources to him — as many, many, many people do — he doesn't look like a crank," Oliver noted. "He looks like the first president ever to tell you the real truth." That's not a joke, he added. "Real people get hurt when you make policy based on false information. Billions will get spent on a wall that won't work, to prevent a crime wave that isn't happening, while refugees sit in dangerous situations to prevent Bowling Green-style massacres that never took place." To fight this, defend facts, support legitimate news organizations, and "make extra effort on social media to verify stories before passing them on — especially if they confirm our pre-existing biases," he said. Trump won't heed this advice, or watch Last Week Tonight, Oliver conceded, but he came up with an audacious plan to slip some facts to the president on the sly. Watch below, though be warned: There's some NSFW language. Peter Weber
Authorities in Northern California, worried that damage to the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam might lead to the flooding of communities downstream, ordered the evacuation on Sunday of 188,000 people from several counties downstream.
The dam on Lake Oroville is 7,000 feet across and 770 feet high, making it the tallest dam in the United States. It has been a wet winter, and after days of heavy rain, the lake is full. The main spillway that gets water out of the lake is damaged, and on Sunday, authorities found that the emergency spillway also has a hole in it; they became concerned that if the erosion continues, it could result in "large, uncontrolled releases of water from Lake Oroville." Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the evacuations were ordered because he would rather "be safe than sorry."
Officials say the dam itself, 75 miles north of Sacramento, is still intact, and helicopters are dropping rocks to try to plug the hole in the emergency spillway. More rain is expected in the area on Wednesday. Catherine Garcia
A lawmaker in the Philippines who believes that youth offenders are "pampered" because they "commit crimes knowing they can get away with it" is proposing a bill that lowers the age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9.
"Apart from the fact that it's against human rights, it's very unfair to a child, to punish them in such a harsh way as the criminal system would be, for something that they never understood was that serious," Lotta Sylwander, the head of UNICEF in the Philippines, told The Guardian. Kids who spend their teens in prison "most probably will be damaged for life," she added, and statistics from the national police show that less than two percent of all crimes in the Philippines are conducted by children under the age of 15.
At the same time, a draft bill is making the rounds that calls for the restoration of the death penalty in the Philippines, which worries politicians who say if both bills pass, it could lead to a nine-year-old being sentenced to death. Supporters of the bills are allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, who before taking office last year pledged to launch a war on drugs. Since he became president, thousands of alleged drug dealers and addicts have been killed, and Sylwander said Duterte "rarely listens to facts, or doesn't find out the facts before he talks." Catherine Garcia
National Security Council staff reportedly dreads Trump's morning tweets, crafts policy to match
The National Security Council, nominally headed by embattled National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, is the White House's central nervous system for foreign challenges and relationships, with staff drawn from the State Department, Pentagon, and other agencies. President Trump's NSC is "so far a very dysfunctional NSC," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, tells The New York Times, and "more than two dozen current and former council staff members and others throughout the government" corroborate his judgment. The Times draws from those accounts to explain how the day starts for many NCS staffers:
Three weeks into the Trump administration, council staff members get up in the morning, read President Trump's Twitter posts, and struggle to make policy to fit them. Most are kept in the dark about what Mr. Trump tells foreign leaders in his phone calls. Some staff members have turned to encrypted communications to talk with their colleagues, after hearing that Mr. Trump's top advisers are considering an "insider threat" program that could result in monitoring cellphones and emails for leaks. [The New York Times]
Many of the Times' anonymous anecdotes involve Flynn — he was reportedly "surprised to learn that the State Department and Congress play a pivotal role in foreign arms sales and technology transfers," and "was not familiar with how to call up the National Guard in an emergency." But there are also stylistic differences in presenting intelligence to Trump, who reportedly likes policy options presented on a single sheet of paper with lots of graphics and maps.
Partly because of Flynn's unexplained ties to Russia, the NSA and other agencies are "beginning to withhold intelligence from a White House which our spies do not trust," former NSA analysts John R. Schindler writes in the New York Observer. "What's going on was explained lucidly by a senior Pentagon intelligence official, who stated that 'since Jan. 20, we've assumed that the Kremlin has ears inside the SITROOM,' meaning the White House Situation Room," Schindler writes, quoting the unidentified official as warning: "There's not much the Russians don't know at this point."
Still, Flynn feels safe in his job for now, "people close to Flynn" tell The Washington Post, and "people in Trump's orbit" agree that Trump won't fire him because, as The Post paraphrases, "doing so would amount to an admission of guilt and misjudgment in the face of media scrutiny and would also demonstrate chaos early in his presidency." Peter Weber
In an attempt to entice ardent talkers, texters, and data users to sign up or stay with Verizon, the company will start offering on Monday an unlimited data plan for $80 a month.
Under the plan, customers will pay for unlimited data, talking, and texting, and must agree to AutoPay and paper-free billing. Families can also participate, paying $45 per line for four lines. Verizon is the largest wireless provider in the United States, and it was "inevitable" that the company would set up a plan similar to what T-Mobile and Sprint offer, Roger Entner, a telecom analyst with Recon Analytics, told USA Today. "[It] forces AT&T also to follow suit," he added.
Verizon last offered unlimited data plans in 2012, then shifted to plans that allowed users to share data with other members of their family. On the unlimited data plan, the company will let customers stream using high definition video and use their smartphones as wireless hotspots for up to 10 GB with no extra fees. Catherine Garcia
A group at the University of California, Los Angeles, hopes that by running a shelter for their classmates who don't have a place to live, they will bring attention to the plight of homeless students.
Since October, the Bruin Shelter organization has paid rent for two rooms inside the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Santa Monica. The shelter has nine beds and a lounge, and offers toiletries, breakfast, and dinner, with a student supervisor spending the night to ensure safety. Student Imesh Samarakoon told SCPR the group picks residents "who are in the most dire circumstances," and more than 36 students from UCLA and Santa Monica College have applied to live in the Bruin Shelter.
UCLA offers emergency student housing for two weeks, while Santa Monica College doesn't offer any, but does have a food program for homeless students. The shelter will remain open until April, and the Bruin Shelter students will then discuss what worked and what didn't work; the goal is to then open in the fall for an entire academic year. "We really want to start a discussion, we really want to get everyone else thinking about how can we help these students," Samarakoon said. Catherine Garcia