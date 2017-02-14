Kellyanne Conway struggles to explain why it took so long for Michael Flynn to resign

Three weeks ago, former acting Attorney General Sally Yates privately warned the Trump White House that she believed Michael Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador and that he could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. Still, after The Washington Post publicized similar accusations Thursday, alleging that Flynn had the conversations and misled Vice President Mike Pence about them, it took Flynn 97 hours to offer his resignation, which he reportedly did without a request from President Donald Trump.
It was up to Kellyanne Conway to defend those decisions on Tuesday morning, where she told George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America: "I can't reveal what the White House knew or didn't know, and who in the White House knew or didn't know" about Flynn.
"Three weeks ago the Justice Department told the White House that Gen. Flynn was misleading the vice president, was misleading the public about his contacts with the Russians," Stephanopoulos pressed. "You had that information. The White House had that information, chose to keep Gen. Flynn in his job, chose not to correct the record, chose not to tell the public what they knew about Gen. Flynn's phone calls."
"I'm not here to say who knew what when, because that would be divulging information that is highly sensitive," Conway said. She added: "We're sorry for this situation, but the president accepted his resignation and he's moving on." Watch the full interview below. Jeva Lange
FULL INTERVIEW: White House Counselor @KellyannePolls on the resignation of National Security Advisor Michael Flynn: https://t.co/ZtNofK4vWC pic.twitter.com/VSMQ2SugWt
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2017
Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) is an ally of President Trump in Congress and a member of his presidential transition team, and on CNN's New Day Tuesday, Chris Cuomo asked Collins why Republican leaders in Congress haven't reacted publicly at all to the huge news that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned under pressure due to revelations about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to Washington. "Well, it's Valentine's Day and I guess they're having breakfast with their wives," Collins said. He added that he's not familiar with the details of what happened, he's sorry to see Flynn leave, and "we move on from here. I'm not going to be one, nor would I hope others will, dwell on the situation, or pile on, to use another term. I think it's just time to move on."
Cuomo: Why is the GOP so quiet on Flynn?
Collins: “Well, it's Valentine's Day and I guess they're having breakfast with their wives” pic.twitter.com/ozf3GQnZSD
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 14, 2017
White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway hit a similar note on the Today show, telling a befuddled Matt Lauer that Trump says he "has accepted Gen. Flynn's resignation, and he wishes him well, and that we're moving on." Peter Weber
“That makes no sense.” @MLauer to @KellyannePolls while discussing Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pic.twitter.com/94SaFlQJxo
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2017
Kim Jong Un's half-brother assassinated by 2 women with 'poisoned needles' after going into hiding
The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was assassinated in Malaysia by two women wielding "poisoned needles," South Korean media reported Tuesday. The assassins are believed to be North Korean agents and they remain at large after escaping in a taxi, The Independent reports.
Kim Jong Un's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, shares the same father as the North Korean leader: former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il. Unlike Kim Jong Un, though, Kim Jong Nam's mother was a South Korean-born actress, with whom Kim Jong Il had a non-marital relationship.
Kim Jong Nam had been in hiding in Malaysia after his uncle, Jang Song Thaek, was executed in 2013. Kim Jong Nam had already survived an assassination attempt in 2011, in Macau. He fell into trouble with Kim Jong Un in the early 2000s after being detained while trying to enter Japan on a forged passport. Kim Jong Nam told authorities at the time he was trying to enter the country for a trip to Tokyo Disneyland. Additionally, The Washington Post reports "analysts have long suspected that China was keeping Kim Jong Nam … in reserve as a potential successor to Kim Jong Un, who has had strained relations with the Chinese leadership." Jeva Lange
Vice Adm. Robert Harward has emerged as the leading contender to replace Michael Flynn as national security adviser following Flynn's late-night resignation Monday, The Washington Post reports. Flynn, a retired lieutenant general, left just a few hours after The Washington Post published a story about the Justice Department warning the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions against Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail.
Flynn recommended Harward to President Donald Trump as his replacement. Harward also enjoys the friendship of Defense Secretary James Mattis, who is helping to select the next national security adviser; Harward served as a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command under Mattis.
Harward is Obama administration-approved, with the former spokesman for Obama's National Security Council describing him on Twitter as a "very impressive (and nice) guy."
Conversations regarding Flynn's replacement are ongoing, and retired Army lieutenant Keith Kellogg, the acting national security adviser, remains in the mix, as does former CIA director David Petraeus.
Vice President Mike Pence is leading the search for the new adviser, assisted by Mattis, as well as Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, CIA director Mike Pompeo, senior adviser Jared Kushner, chief strategist Stephen Bannon, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, officials told The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Even after the White House decided that National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had overstayed his welcome, the former lieutenant general still had his supporters: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), for example, plus Breitbart News, and Russian lawmakers.
Flynn, who has a friendly history with Russia, was forced to resign over his misrepresented conversations with Russia's ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak. Russia has continued to deny that Flynn and Kislyak discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia before President Trump's inauguration, despite Flynn's tacit acknowledgment that they did, amid numerous reports that U.S. intelligence has transcripts of the phone calls. Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian Parliament upper chamber's foreign affairs committee, said on Facebook Tuesday that firing Flynn for speaking with Russia is "not just paranoia but something even worse." Trump either "hasn't found the necessary independence and he's been driven into a corner," he added, "or Russophobia has permeated the new administration from top to bottom."
The foreign relations chairman of Russia's lower house, Alexei Pushkov, concurred, tweeting that "it was not Flynn who was targeted but relations with Russia." He later tweeted, in English, that "Flynn was forced to leave after an aggressive campaign by U.S. mainstream media," quoting as proof the front page of the New York Daily News ("Russian for the Exit"). That is also the key message on state news site RT, which quotes former Pentagon analyst Michael Maloof (whose security clearance was apparently revoked in 2001) as calling Flynn's departure "a victory for mainstream media and for the Democrats," arguing that "a crescendo of noise from the mainstream media... distracted the White House from trying to get its job done."
The official line from the Kremlin, delivered Tuesday morning by Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, is that this isn't Russia's business. "This is the internal affair of the Americans, the internal affair of the Trump administration," he said. "It's nothing to do with us." Peter Weber
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma House's Public Health Committee is scheduled to vote on HB 1441, a bill that would require a woman to get written permission from her sexual partner before getting an abortion and requiring her to identify the father to her doctor. The bill was written by state Rep. Justin Humphrey (R), and while a similar law was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1992, he told The Intercept's Jordan Smith last week that it's time to push the issue again, because he believes "one of the breakdowns in our society is that we have excluded the man out of all of these types of decisions." It is how he described women to Smith, though, that made news:
"I understand that they feel like that is their body," he said of women. "I feel like it is a separate — what I call them is, is you're a 'host.' And you know when you enter into a relationship you're going to be that host and so, you know, if you pre-know that then take all precautions and don't get pregnant," he explained. "So that's where I'm at. I'm like, hey, your body is your body and be responsible with it. But after you're irresponsible then don't claim, well, I can just go and do this with another body, when you're the host and you invited that in." [The Intercept]
Humphrey, who is apparently in favor of birth control, makes an exception for incest, rape, and a pregnant woman's health, and he told Smith the original point was to get "fathers to have to pay child support at the beginning," from conception, but that language was removed from the bill. Of all the abortion-related bills in the Oklahoma legislature, "this one, by far, was the one that bothered us the most," Rev. Shannon Speidel told The Intercept. "There were a lot of feelings about it. In a state that doesn't really spend a lot of time on domestic violence issues it really just showed ignorance regarding what relationships can be for some women." You can read more about the legislation at The Intercept and The Oklahoman. Peter Weber
"Have you seen the new White House Valentine's Day cards?" Jimmy Kimmel asked on Monday night's Kimmel Live. "These are cards like the ones kids would give out in school, but each of these features a character from the Trump administration." Of course you hadn't seen them unless you work for Jimmy Kimmel Live, but you can rectify that below. Dr. Ben Carson, HUD secretary, wants you to know that "loving you isn't brain surgery," and Kellyanne Conway promises that her "love for you is as real as the Bowling Green Massacre," but some of the other cards have slightly sharper elbows. Watch below, and may the valentines you receive on Tuesday be as sweet as Michael Flynn's. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert isn't sure Trump should treat Mar-a-Lago's crowded terrace like the Situation Room
President Trump hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago club over the weekend, and paying club members frequently swarmed his table for a little face time with the president of the United States. "Now, I know that sounds like corruption...." Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show, leaving it at that. But the big story about Mar-a-Lago was Trump's curious handling of his first national security emergency, an unexpected missile launch by North Korea.
"This is a provocation by a rogue nuclear state, so President Trump immediately retreated to a secure location where he could be briefed on the details," Colbert said, adding, "I'm just kidding." Instead, he and Abe huddled at a dinner table on the Mar-a-Lago terrace, surrounded by aides, private servers, and fellow club members. "Other diners even posted Facebook photos of Trump and Abe looking at what one imagines are classified documents by the light of someone's cellphone flashlight," Colbert said. "But I'm sure those documents are secure — unless that cellphone flashlight also somehow has a camera attached to it — can't happen. Another guy posted Facebook photos of himself with a guy who carries around the nuclear launch codes, identifying the staffer by name."
Colbert dedicated the last part of his monologue to needling White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, who made his forceful debut on the national stage on the Sunday talk shows. Colbert raised his eyebrow's over Miller's claim that the president's national security powers "will not be questioned" — "Will not be questioned?" he asked. "Let me test that theory: What the [censored] are you talking about?" — and laughed at Miller's assertion that Trump's $22 billion Mexico border wall will pay for itself.
But he drew a line at Miller's bold defense of Trump's widely dismissed claim that thousands of Massachusetts voters traveled to New Hampshire to cost Trump victory in the state. Miller said he wouldn't provide proof on the Sunday shows, but he would defend the claim on any show, at any time. "Any show, anytime, anywhere?" Colbert asked. "Perfect. How about The Late Show, tomorrow, at the Ed Sullivan Theater?" Since Miller has already pre-committed, "if you don't show up, I'm going to call you a liar," Colbert warned, sweetening the pot — kind of. "And if you do show up, I'm going to call you a liar to your face." Watch below. Peter Weber