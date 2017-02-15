The ex-wife of Trump's labor secretary nominee appeared on Oprah to allege spousal abuse. Here is the footage.
Politico has obtained rare footage of the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's labor secretary nominee appearing anonymously on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1990, where she alleged spousal abuse. "I will see you in the gutter. This will never be over. You will pay for this," Lisa Fierstein alleged the labor secretary nominee, Andrew Puzder, told her in an episode titled "High Class Battered Women."
Puzder, the CKE Restaurants CEO, is slated for his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday although four Republicans have said they are "withholding support," possibly jeopardizing his nomination. In addition to allegations that he abused his wife, Puzder faces trouble due to pushback from labor rights activists and his admission that he and his wife once employed an undocumented immigrant as a part-time housekeeper.
When Fierstein appeared on Oprah, she was already divorced from Puzder — their separation was finalized in 1987 — and disguised by large sunglasses and a wig and used an assumed name. Another woman who appeared in the episode supplied the video to Politico, and Senators on the HELP committee have also reviewed the tape, which was supplied to them by the Oprah Winfrey Network but had not been made available to the public.
In a petition seeking $350,000 in damages, Fierstein also alleged Puzder "assaulted and battered me by striking me violently about the face, chest, back, shoulders and neck, without provocation or cause" and left "bruises and contusions to the chest, back, shoulders and neck" as well as "two ruptured discs and two bulging discs." The petition was ultimately dismissed "on the grounds that Puzder's divorce agreement had already settled all Fierstein's prior claims against him," Politico writes.
Feirstein said in a recent letter to the Senate HELP committee: "I regret my decision to appear on that show. I never told Andy about it." A spokesperson for Puzder and Fierstein said the pair, along with Puzder's current wife, "are close friends today and often spend time together, but none of that context seems to matter to Andy's critics. Perpetuating these retracted 30-year-old allegations and an impulsive decision to appear on a talk show is nothing more than a desperate attempt to tarnish Andy Puzder at the expense of Lisa and their family." Read the full story at Politico and watch Fierstein's appearance on Oprah below. Jeva Lange
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski put her foot down about Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday, stating firmly that she would no longer have the White House counselor on the show. "Every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew, off, or incorrect," Brzezinski said. "I will say: Kellyanne Conway does not need to text our show, just as long as I'm on it because it's not happening here … She's not credible anymore."
Conway has been in hot water in recent weeks following her repeated citation of the "Bowling Green Massacre," which never occurred, as well as her possibly illegal promotion of Ivanka Trump's products on a Fox morning show.
"I don't even think she's saying things she knows to be untrue, she's just saying things just to get in front of a TV set and prove her relevance because behind the scenes, she's not in these meetings," Brzezinski's co-host Joe Scarborough slammed. Watch below. Jeva Lange
This week, Dubai said that by July it plans to have a new airport shuttle system up and running that combines driverless taxis, quadcopter drones, and the flying cars that have been a staple of science fiction since mid-20th century. The Ehang 184 passenger drones, made in China, will be able to transport one passenger and a small suitcase over Dubai's congested streets with the push of a button, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority promises. And the drones have already been tested around Dubai, authority director general Mattar Al Tayer tells The New York Times. This "is not just a model but it has really flown in Dubai skies," he said. You can see the drones in action in this slick video from the transport authority:
Dubai is making a big push to adopt driverless technology, with its ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, committing the emirate to a quarter of all journeys conducted by driverless vehicles by 2030. The eight-copter Ehang drones can travel up to 100 miles per hour, but Dubai said they will normally travel no more than 62 miles an hour, the Times reports, and if something goes wrong, they'll land as soon as is safe. Peter Weber
Democrats counting the days until the 2020 election might want to curb their enthusiasm, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll has found. In a hypothetical election, President Trump would win his re-election if he ran against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) by a margin of 42 to 36. That margin is "fairly impressive … for a less-than-popular president against the prominent senator," Politico notes.
Politico/Morning Consult has shown Trump with higher favorability than other polls for a number of reasons, with 49 percent of voters approving of his presidency, while 45 percent disapprove in the most recent survey. But "it looks like Trump's [honeymoon period] is ending," said Morning Consult co-founder and chief research officer Kyle Dropp. "The slate of bad news for the administration is catching up to him, although its important to note that his approval rating remains sky-high among people who voted for him in November."
That won't necessarily be enough. Even with Trump beating Warren in a hypothetical election, 43 percent of voters say they would vote for a "nameless" Democrat in 2020. Just a third say they'll definitely vote for Trump. Approximately a quarter of voters think Trump is the worst president of the last 100 years.
The poll was conducted on Feb. 9 and 10, after Warren was silenced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and reached 1,791 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 points. Read the full results here. Jeva Lange
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump called reports that his 2016 campaign team was in "constant" contact with senior Russian intelligence officials "non-sense," alleging that the news "is merely an attempt to cover up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign."
U.S. officials told The New York Times and CNN that they intercepted phone calls by members of Trump's campaign, proving the connection, a revelation that came just hours after former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned from his post following The Washington Post's reports that the Justice Department warned the White House that Flynn had discussed sanctions with Russia's ambassador before Trump's inauguration, and could be subject to blackmail.
Trump has argued that the "illegal leaks" are the "real story," and on Wednesday added: "Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia." The Kremlin also called the reports "not based on any facts." Jeva Lange
Expectations in Israel are high for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he holds his first post-inauguration meeting with President Trump at the White House on Wednesday. Netanyahu, who had a famously rocky relationship with former President Barack Obama, is expected to seek a public reset of U.S.-Israeli relations, plus commitment to a hard-line stance on Iran while trying to avoid any confrontation on Israeli settlements in Palestinian lands. Trump and Netanyahu will hold a joint press conference after their meeting.
Trump has been focusing on reaching a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and Mideast peace envoy, will take part in Wednesday's meetings along with strategist Stephen Bannon. A White House official said Tuesday night that Trump won't insist on a two-state solution, though it's not clear if he will propose an alternative on Wednesday. "It's something the two sides have to agree to. It's not for us to impose that vision," the official said of the idea of side-by-side Palestinian and Israeli states. "A two-state solution that doesn't bring peace is not our goal."
The Obama administrations did not insist on a two-state solution so much as present it as the most viable route, The Washington Post notes, and Netanyahu's right flanks back home are increasingly opposed to Palestinian statehood. Trump reportedly plans to first try to reach a deal between Israel and Arab states, hoping those states can bring the fractured Palestinian territories on board.
Netanyahu's visit also comes amid the fallout of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's forced resignation on Monday night. It isn't clear how that will shape the Trump-Netanyahu meeting. Flynn's resignation "deprives Mr. Netanyahu of his strongest ally inside the White House for raising pressure on Iran," The New York Times says. "Flynn's absence is unlikely to affect the agenda or U.S. positions," The Washington Post counters. "His hawkish voice on Iran reflects Trump's views, and he was not expected to be a main player in any White House push for a peace agreement." Martin Indyk, Obama's special envoy for Mideast peace, sides with the Times: "On the one issue that Bibi wants to talk about, Iran, he's missing his wingman, General Flynn. His wingman has just been shot down." Peter Weber
Austin school teachers have been warned against giving students information about immigrant rights
After at least 51 undocumented immigrants were arrested in Austin and San Antonio last Thursday and Friday, in a broad and controversial raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in at least six states, some students in Austin started staying home from school out of fear of what could happen to them or their families. A local teachers' organization, Education Austin, started providing its members with information for students on immigration lawyers and what to do if ICE agents question them of come to their doors — and on Tuesday, the Austin Independent School District told teachers and other public school employees to stop it.
Teachers, school administrators, and staff "may not speak to political affiliation, views, protests, advocacy or other controversial issues or topics that may arise while on district property," said a memo sent around from the Austin ISD legal counsel, warning that state legislators are watching. "Austin ISD is unique in that it is the district of the Texas capital and is know for being politically and socially active; therefore its activities, statements, and reactions are immensely scrutinized," the memo cautioned. "This increased oversight that is not experienced by all school districts emphasizes the need and importance for district employees to be meticulous and very calculated in their actions and responses to controversial events."
The Austin School Board was not informed about the memo beforehand, according to board vice president Paul Saldana, and it's not pleased. The memo is "in a direct contradiction to what I thought we were committed to as a district," he told local NPR station KUT. "I'm quite taken back and very surprised with the conservative tone of the memorandum." Education Austin also objected and said it will seek its own legal opinion. Letting students know their legal rights "is not political, it is not agitational, it is informational," said Education Austin President Ken Zarifis. "Families need to know where turn, what they can do because most don't know. It's a learning opportunity. We're schools. Let's teach." You can learn more in the report from local NBC station KXAN below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked off Tuesday night's Late Show monologue with the big news of the day, the record-short tenure of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. "He resigned last night — not because of a scandal," Colbert deadpanned. "He just wanted to spend more time with his Russian contacts." It was Flynn's multiple phone calls with Russia's ambassador to Washington, in which he discussed just-implemented sanctions, that led to his early departure. "Now at first, Flynn denied all of this," Colbert said. "But he got caught because, it turns out, we listen in on every phone call to the Russian ambassador. Who knew? Evidently, not the national security adviser, you dummy." He paused. "It's funny 'cause it's treason."
President Trump was warned weeks ago that Flynn was being less than truthful and might be open to Russian blackmail, by acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Colbert noted. "Trump did nothing about it, but then again, the president, he's very busy — attacking Nordstrom, Arnold Schwarzenegger's ratings, and then firing Sally Yates." But now Flynn is gone. "Of course, this is a major betrayal of trust, and Donald Trump immediately condemned both Flynn and the Russians," Colbert said, adding after a short pause: "I'm just kidding." Trump said the real story is about the leaks. Colbert wrapped up by noting that Trump's reputed pick for ambassador to Austria is a Sound of Music fanatic and making an off-color Stephen Bannon joke.
Democrats are up in arms over the Flynn affair, Colbert noted after moving to his desk. Their GOP colleagues? "For a major political scandal, Republicans have been conspicuously silent," he said. Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) had an interesting explanation for that silence on CNN Tuesday morning. "Well, of course, what was I thinking? Valentine's Day breakfast," Colbert said. "That old tradition that all of us do. That's why Republicans were so quiet on this issue: They were all having breakfast with their sweethearts." To find out why Rep. Collins was not having breakfast with his own wife on Valentine's Day, Colbert interviewed the congressman's wife (Christine Baranski), who was having a liquid "breakfast for one." Watch below. Peter Weber