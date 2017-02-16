Republicans begin effort to gut the Endangered Species Act

On Wednesday, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee held hearings on legislation to "modernize" the Endangered Species Act, part of a push by Republicans to roll back environmental regulations and protections. The Republicans on the committee, led by Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), and three of the five witnesses at the hearing argued that the 1973 law to keep animal species from extinction impedes oil drilling, mining, and farming, and infringes on the rights of states and private landowners. The proposed legislation would make it harder to list animals on the endangered species list and limit legal action under the 1973 law, among other changes.
Barrassso painted the bill as a way to cut "red tape," while Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) said the Endangered Species Act makes it too hard to take animals off the list, arguing that only 50 of the 1,600 species listed as endangered or threatened have been removed. Jamie Rappaport Clark, head of the conservation nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife, testified that the Obama administration removed 29 species from the endangered list in eight years, in a sign that the law is working. "For more than 40 years, the ESA has been successful, bringing the bald eagle, the American alligator, the Stellar sea lion, the peregrine falcon, and numerous other species back from the brink of extinction," she said. "Based on data from the (Fish and Wildlife Service), the ESA has saved 99 percent of listed species from extinction."
There's a parallel push to scale back the Endangered Species Act in the House — House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rob Bishop (R-Utah) wants to repeal it entirely, arguing that "it has never been used for the rehabilitation of species" but instead has "been used to control the land." On Wednesday night's Full Frontal, Samantha Bee was puzzled at the constituency for killing the Endangered Species Act. "The vast majority of Americans support wildlife protection," she said, citing a Defenders of Wildlife poll showing 84 percent support for the law (an American Farm Bureau Federation poll was more nuanced.) "'Animals are awesome' is the only safe topic of conversation most American families have left. Left-right, old-young, black-white, Americans agree: Four legs, good."
President Trump, who has already delayed adding an endangered bumblebee to the endangered species list, is expected to sign any legislation that comes to his desk. Peter Weber
The Eiffel Tower is going behind a wall. The French government has decided to construct a more than eight-foot-tall bulletproof glass barricade around the base of the structure to protect it in the event of a terror attack, USA Today reports.
"The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures," said Paris' Deputy Mayor Jean-Francois Martins.
The construction is expected to cost $20 million. Current security at the base of the Eiffel Tower includes metal grids that were erected for the Euro 2016 soccer tournaments but left up due to continued concerns about terrorism.
Critics have slammed the decision to erect a permanent barricade, claiming that the potential eyesore could threaten French tourism, which has struggled since the 2015 attacks that killed more than 200 people. "It's pure madness!" said retired electrical engineer Bernard Thiebaut. "It's not just a physical barrier, it's also a philosophical and a psychological barrier." He added: "When the Berlin Wall fell down, we said, 'Never again.' Now all the countries in the world are building walls. It's changing the way we live."
"I don't think it would look that nice," said one Canadian tourist to recently visit the structure. "It won't make the Eiffel Tower seem as special or as unique if they are trying to keep everybody out." Jeva Lange
The Kushner family has a "handshake agreement" to buy the Miami Marlins MLB team from owner Jeffrey Loria, but new reports rumoring Loria for the French ambassadorship could turn that deal on its head, The Washington Post reports.
Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is not directly involved in the pursuit of the Marlins, although his brother (and Ivanka Trump's brother-in-law) Joshua Kushner is. Joshua Kushner is perusing the deal with Joseph Meyer, who is married to a Kushner sister.
That's where things get complicated. The New York Post reports that President Trump has "signed off" on making Loria the French ambassador after being pushed by his chief of staff, Reince Priebus. But "if that is true, we do not want this unrelated transaction to complicate that process and will not pursue it," Meyer told The Washington Post. "The Kushners remain interested in purchasing a team and would love to buy the Marlins at another time."
Loria was reportedly seeking $1.6 billion for the baseball team. Kushner and Meyer were apparently in the process of looking into raising funds to complete the deal.
Adding to the complications is the fact that Loria donated at least $125,000 to Trump's campaign, raising possible issues of quid pro quo. But if Loria is made the French ambassador, he will be the second sports team owner with such an honor in the Trump administration — Jets owner Woody Johnson was announced as the ambassador to the United Kingdom last month.
It might be a relief for MLB, too: The organization reportedly had concerns about a team being tied to closely to Trump. Jeva Lange
President Donald Trump has a love-hate relationship with the press, enjoying billions of dollars worth of free coverage during his campaign but slamming any negative reports as biased or "fake news." For the President's chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, there is no love — no longer even for Breitbart News, which he headed before joining the Trump team.
Bannon told CNN that he was "livid" about an article Breitbart published Wednesday that alleged Reince Priebus might be on the outs. "The story is totally untrue. Reince is doing a great job. I couldn't ask any more from a partner," Bannon said. In a separate CNN interview, Bannon explained that creating a hostile environment toward the press was intentional and when asked if he had any desire to repair things with the press, he said: "I could care less."
Bannon has taken to lashing out at the media in person, too. "Reporters claim that Steve Bannon just walked by and insulted them," Mediaite reported Thursday:
Steve Bannon, striding past reporters outside @PressSec office: "the opposition party, all lined up!"
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) February 15, 2017
And while press conferences might be unavoidable for the president, Trump has taken to answering questions solely from friendlier outlets; his last three joint press conferences only fielded inquiries from conservative outlets, Chris Cillizza pointed out. "This is how Authoritarianism starts," former Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer replied. Jeva Lange
President Trump will spend his third consecutive weekend at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, after a trip to a Boeing plant in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday. On Saturday evening, Trump announced on Twitter Wednesday, he will hold a rally at a hangar in the Orlando-Melbourne airport. The White House hasn't explained why he is holding his first campaign-style rally since December, and his first since becoming president, but Trump is believed to be energized by speaking in front of a crowd of enthusiastic supporters. He scheduled the rally because he wanted to "go to his people" and "bring back the crowds," a Trump friend told The Washington Post's Robert Costa. Peter Weber
Malaysia arrests two more suspects in Kim Jong Un brother's assassination, but big questions remain
On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Malaysia arrested two more suspects in the assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged older half-brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. The female arrested early Thursday was identified as Siti Aishah, 25, traveling on an Indonesian passport, and the male, believed to be her boyfriend, gave police information that led to her arrest, Malaysian police official Abdul Sama said Thursday. Earlier Wednesday, police arrested Doan Thi Huong, a 29-year-old woman carrying Vietnamese travel documents, at the same Kuala Lampur airport terminal where Kim was murdered on Monday. Police are still searching for four male suspects.
Both women were positively identified in CCTV footage — Huong wearing an "LOL" shirt — and suspected of carrying out Kim's murder with liquid poison delivered either through needles or a spray applied to Kim's face while he was waiting in line for a flight to Macau, his home base in exile. South Korea says the assassination was almost certainly ordered by Kim Jong Un, who issued a "standing order" to have his brother killed after he took power in 2011, South Korean spy chief Lee Byung-ho told lawmakers in Seoul on Wednesday. Kim Jong Nam had survived at least one assassination attempt, in 2012, Lee added.
But many questions remain in the odd case, including what exactly killed Kim — Malaysia finished an autopsy on Wednesday night, over North Korea's objections, but hasn't released the results — and why two suspected North Korean assassins had been captured so easily and didn't even have a get-away car, relying on taxis. Huong reportedly told police that she was tricked into the murder, thinking she was just playing part in a prank then abandoned by the other women and four men still sought by police. You can learn more about the intrigue, and North Korea's history of assassination attempts, in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert said he had not planned on talking about Andrew Puzder on Wednesday's Late Show, but then President Trump's labor secretary nominee abruptly pulled his name from consideration. "Just to be clear, this is not a scandal — he says he just wants to spend more time with Michael Flynn," Colbert said, before getting to the real story.
"The CEO of Hardee's and Carl's Jr. was controversial for many reasons: He had an undocumented housekeeper, made ads that famously objectified women, and called his own fast-food employees 'the worst of the worst,'" Colbert said. "But even with all that, Republicans were still on board with Puzder — until a tape surfaced of Puzder's wife in 1990 appearing on a talk show describing domestic abuse. That took him down. So who brought that tape to light? I mean, who is powerful enough to topple a Cabinet secretary? You guessed it: Oprah! Thank you, Oprah." (Actually, "Oprah Winfrey fought efforts to obtain" the tape, Politico reported last Wednesday.)
"Hey, quick follow-up question — no particular reason, Oprah: Did you ever do any shows in Russia?" Colbert asked, switching to reports from Tuesday night alleging that Trump campaign officials were in constant contact with Russian intelligence during the election. "Now, this Russian revelation obviously raises questions, like 'Are you f—ing kidding me?' and 'What?'" Colbert said. "Because this is Russia, America's greatest foe since World War II — I mean, worse than gluten."
The White House vehemently denied the charges, and then Trump got on Twitter, blaming the Flynn scandal and Russia allegations on the "fake news media" peddling "conspiracy theories" to distract from Hillary Clinton's loss. "Buddy, you're the only one talking about Hillary Clinton," Colbert noted. "You're like that guy who's still talking about the big touchdown he made 20 years ago — by the way, Hillary won the popular touchdowns." Also, "here's the thing: It can't be both 'fake news' and an 'illegal leak' of classified information," Colbert pointed out. "'Your honor, I did not kill that man — the real criminal is whoever filmed me strangling him.'" Watch below. Peter Weber
The Trump presidency has already prompted record protests, most of them peaceful, but a march or two won't be enough to bring about lasting change, Ashley Nicole Black said on Wednesday's Full Frontal. That is what she learned from talking with five veterans of the civil rights movement, and she edited the interviews into a practical guide for a new generation of change agents. "These patriots, they marched, they protested, they were nonviolent, but most importantly, they filled out everything in triplicate," Black said.
It was hard work, it was often mundane, and there was frequently little or nothing to show for it, at least in the short term. "The March on Washington? That was R&R for us," said Frank Smith Jr. "It was a time for us to get away from Mississippi for a few days, then go off to some place where we didn't have to be worried about being chased by the sheriff. We could have a drink somewhere without being worried about being stopped on the way home."
Change isn't quick, and it isn't something you can do by yourself. "Every revolution succeeds because of the foot soldiers and the sergeants," explained Luvaugn Brown. Dorie Ladner — who apparently had a thing with Bob Dylan — emphasized the power of song to boost spirits. "We used to have a saying: Bloom where you're planted," added Joan Trumpauer Mulholland. "Look at what's happening right in your immediate situation; try to act there." The five elders of protest agreed that marching, and marching again is important. "Because in 50 years, your grandchildren will probably have to do this all over again," Black said. Watch below. Peter Weber