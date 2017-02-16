Trump rants about 'out of control' press dishonesty in first solo presser

President Donald Trump lashed out at the media during his first solo press conference as commander-in-chief. "The press has become so dishonest," Trump said. "The press, honestly, is out of control. The level of dishonesty is out of control."

"I'm making this presentation directly to the American people," Trump went on. "Many of our nation's reporters and folks will not tell you the truth."

POTUS: "I’m making this presentation directly to the American people...many of our nation's reporters and folks will not tell you the truth" pic.twitter.com/Mz9V2Nrqfb — ABC News (@ABC) February 16, 2017

Even as Trump turned to discussing his accomplishments as president, he returned again and again to hit the media. "The media is trying to attack our administration because we are following through on promises we made, and they're not happy about it," Trump said. Jeva Lange