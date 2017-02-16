Trump looked for a 'friendly reporter' to call on at his press conference. He then accused that reporter of asking an unfair question.

President Trump picked which reporter he'd call on next at his press conference Thursday based on their level of friendliness. "I want to find a friendly reporter," Trump said, while looking out at the room of raised hands.

After a few seconds, Trump settled on Jake Turx, a Jewish reporter for Ami Magazine. "Are you a friendly reporter?" Trump asked Turx. "Watch how friendly he is."

Before taking his next question, President Trump says, "I want to find a friendly reporter." https://t.co/FNDVCjmrlW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 16, 2017

Turx asked Trump about the increase in instances of anti-Semitism. "That's not a fair question," Trump said, insisting he was "the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life."

When Turx tried to raise his hand again, Trump shouted, "Quiet, quiet, quiet." "See he lied about — he was going to get up and ask a very straight, simple question," Trump said. "Welcome to the world of the media." Becca Stanek



