Fox News' Shep Smith tears into President Trump for his 'crazy' presser

President Donald Trump praised Fox News during his combative press conference Thursday, but he certainly would not have liked what he saw if he turned on his TV afterward. Fox News' Shep Smith did not hold back when tearing into the president after the presser: "It's crazy what we're watching everyday," Smith said. "It's absolutely crazy. [Trump] keeps repeating throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we're some kind of fools for asking the question."
As Smith went on, it appeared to occur to him that the president could be watching. He turned to stare directly into the camera and began to address Trump directly: "No sir," Smith said. "We are not fools for asking the question and we demand to know the answer to this question. You owe this to the American people."
Buckle up and watch below. Jeva Lange
“It’s crazy what we’re watching every day.” And way more. Really good, Shep. Fantastic rant. pic.twitter.com/YFfh46waPN
— Larry Husten (@cardiobrief) February 16, 2017
Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton 11 times in his press conference. He mentioned Alex Acosta 3 times.
President Trump's press conference Thursday may have been billed as an announcement about new labor secretary nominee Alex Acosta, but it was so much more than that. After mentioning Acosta twice during his opening remarks, Trump veered into his campaign promises and, of course, his campaign competitor, Hillary Clinton.
In the course of a 76-minute press conference, Trump managed to utter the name of the woman who lost the presidential election in November a grand total of 11 times. That's not even including the more implicit mentions, like when Trump falsely claimed he won the election with 306 electoral votes (he won 304) and landed more electoral college votes than anyone since former President Ronald Reagan (former President Barack Obama won 332 in 2012).
Trump's first Clinton call-out was a reference to Clinton allegedly receiving a presidential debate question in advance, which happened months ago when Trump and Clinton were still vying for the White House. "Nobody mentions that Hillary received the questions to the debates. Can you imagine — seriously — can you imagine if I received the questions? It would be the electric chair," Trump said.
He then turned to how Clinton tried to "do a reset with Russia" while she was secretary of state and gave Russia "20 percent of the uranium in the country." "Hillary Clinton did a reset, remember?" Trump said. "With the stupid plastic button that made us all look like a bunch of jerks." At another point, Trump asked the audience if anybody really thought Clinton "would be tougher on Russia than Donald Trump."
You may recall: Trump defeated Clinton to win the White House three months ago. To be fair, Acosta's name did come up a third time towards the end of the press conference when Trump jokingly asked CNN reporter Jim Acosta — with whom he has publicly sparred — if he was related to his new pick for secretary of labor. Becca Stanek
Only 39 percent of Americans approve of the job President Trump has done in his first month in office — and a whopping 56 percent disapprove, a new Pew Research Center poll released Thursday revealed.
Particularly notable is the "intensity of the public's early views of Trump," Pew reported. Trump seems to be the sort of president people either love or hate, with 75 percent either approving strongly or disapproving strongly of Trump's track record thus far. Only 17 percent reported more middling feelings about America's newly minted commander-in-chief.
Already, Trump has beat out former President Barack Obama's strong disapproval ratings, sinking to a more intense low than Obama ever did during his eight years in office. Former President George W. Bush only saw these levels of strong disapproval at the end of his second term.
The Pew poll was conducted via telephone from Feb. 7-12 among 1,503 adults. The margin of error for the total sample is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. Becca Stanek
During his long, combative press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump once again rehashed the results of the November election. "I got 306 Electoral College votes," Trump said. "I wasn't supposed to get 222." He then noted that you only need 270 electoral votes to win — and as he had in the past, described his presidential victory as the "biggest win since [former President] Ronald Reagan."
Trump's claims are false on two fronts: He received only 304 electoral votes, and his victory margin in the Electoral College was the 13th-slimmest in history. When pressed on his verifiably false claims by NBC News' Peter Alexander, Trump merely said, "I was given that information":
WATCH: Peter Alexander asks President Trump, "Why should Americans trust you" after false electoral margin claims https://t.co/evRRAccnN3
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 16, 2017
Reacting to Trump's press conference, CNN anchor Jake Tapper said Thursday that Trump is "not dealing with the world in which we live." Tapper highlighted Trump's exchange with Alexander as evidence the president is "still fixated on whether or not he legitimately won the presidency." That's when Tapper turned directly to the camera to deliver some pointed advice. Watch below. Kimberly Alters
After off-the-rails press conference, GOP senator suggests Trump 'should do this with a therapist, not with the country'
President Trump's 76-minute-long press conference Thursday, which started as an announcement about his new labor secretary nominee Alex Acosta, quickly turned into Trump sounding off about Hillary Clinton and how he'd end up "in the electric chair" if he'd done what she did. After it ended, a Republican senator reportedly sent CNN's John King this text message:
A GOP Senator texted this to @JohnKingCNN: "He (@realDonaldTrump) should do this with a therapist, not with the country."
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) February 16, 2017
Trump's first solo press conference in office was announced less than two hours before it happened. Though Trump did ostensibly have news to share about the replacement of his previous labor secretary nominee Andrew Puzder, who withdrew from the running Wednesday, Time's Zeke Miller noted a senior administration official said Trump had just "walked into the Oval Office this morning and told aides he wanted to hold a press conference." Becca Stanek
Samantha Bee had the perfect response to an uncomfortable moment during President Donald Trump's press conference Thursday.
While taking questions, Trump asked journalist April Ryan, who is black, if she was friends with the Congressional Black Caucus and if she would set up a meeting for him with the organization. The question clearly surprised Ryan, who reminded Trump that she is "just a reporter."
Seeing as Ryan apparently isn't available to set up the meeting with the CBC, Bee had another suggestion:
As a random black woman in media, @ashleyn1cole is happy to set up the meeting between @potus & the Congressional Black Caucus. pic.twitter.com/dvFrDvv9Ok
— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 16, 2017
Apparently the CBC has been trying to get in touch with Trump, but it's the president who hasn't gotten back to them yet. Jeva Lange
Spokesperson from CBC said they sent letter to Trump a few weeks ago requesting a meeting but haven't heard back.
— Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) February 16, 2017
President Donald Trump has historically struggled to earn the approval of African-American voters, and he likely didn't do much to help his case Thursday when fielding a question from White House correspondent April Ryan. Ryan asked Trump about his plans for his urban agenda — specifically, whether he will "include the CBC ... in your conversations with your urban agenda, your inner city agenda?"
"Am I going to include who?" Trump said, apparently not understanding Ryan's use of the acronym for the Congressional Black Caucus, the organization that represents the black members of Congress.
When Ryan clarified, Trump answered: "Well I would. Do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?"
The question seemed to take Ryan, who is African-American, by surprise. "No, no, no," she answered. "I'm just a reporter." Watch the exchange below. Jeva Lange
Trump just asked a black journalist if she was "friends" with the Congressional Black Caucus and wanted to set up a mtg for him w/ the CBC. pic.twitter.com/whnDJLI8MI
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2017
Trump looked for a 'friendly reporter' to call on at his press conference. He then accused that reporter of asking an unfair question.
President Trump picked which reporter he'd call on next at his press conference Thursday based on their level of friendliness. "I want to find a friendly reporter," Trump said, while looking out at the room of raised hands.
After a few seconds, Trump settled on Jake Turx, a Jewish reporter for Ami Magazine. "Are you a friendly reporter?" Trump asked Turx. "Watch how friendly he is."
Before taking his next question, President Trump says, "I want to find a friendly reporter." https://t.co/FNDVCjmrlW
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 16, 2017
Turx asked Trump about the increase in instances of anti-Semitism. "That's not a fair question," Trump said, insisting he was "the least anti-Semitic person that you've ever seen in your entire life."
When Turx tried to raise his hand again, Trump shouted, "Quiet, quiet, quiet." "See he lied about — he was going to get up and ask a very straight, simple question," Trump said. "Welcome to the world of the media." Becca Stanek
Trump tells reporter he's not anti-Semitic; then also shouts him down "quiet, quiet quiet!" pic.twitter.com/UaKhR7NsOE
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 16, 2017