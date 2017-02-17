Jimmy Fallon re-enacts President Trump's wild news conference

Against the advice of his advisers, President Trump held a hastily organized 77-minute solo news conference on Thursday afternoon, and it was a doozy. On Thursday's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon put on his Donald Trump outfit and condensed the freewheeling beat-the-press-fest into a short 2.5-minute re-enactment. He did a pretty good job capturing the essence of the performance. "Buckle up, 'cause I'm coming in hot — this is going to be a crazy one," he said. "First of all, you're all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here." There's one sight gag involving hand size, plus a Magic Trump Ball, but Fallon mostly plays it goofy. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Thursday, as people throughout the U.S. were skipping school and work to highlight President Trump's anti-immigration policies in a "Day Without Immigrants" protest, Trump Vineyard Estates sought permission from the Labor Department to bring 23 more foreign workers to Virginia to help plant and harvest grapes. The vineyard, also known as Trump Winery, is requesting the foreign laborers using H-2 visas, or temporary permission to work in the U.S. in jobs qualified Americans can't or won't do, BuzzFeed News reports. The H-2 program has brought to the U.S. more than 100,000 foreign workers since 2003, and Trump businesses have sought to hire at least 286 guest workers since he launched his presidential campaign in mid-2015.
Trump does not appear to own the vineyard — though he suggested he did during the Republican primary last year, saying at a press conference: "I own it 100 percent, no mortgage, no debt." Instead, it is registered to his son, Eric Trump. So technically this does not violate the two rules Donald Trump laid out for his administration in December: "BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA" On the other hand, Trump got permission to hire 64 foreign guest workers at Mar-a-Lago this winter through the H-2 program. The pay for the Trump Winery job is $11.27 an hour, by the way, though it requires working in very bold rather with "feet in bent positions for long periods of time." Peter Weber
President Trump's antipathy for the news media was on full display at his 75-minute solo press conference on Thursday, and as he usually does, Trump singled out one news organization for special abuse: CNN. But Trump is doing more than throwing the phrase "fake news" at the network that pays Jeffrey Lord to defend him on the air; he has also sent his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner to complain to executives at CNN and its parent company, Time Warner, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night, citing "a White House official and other people familiar with the matter."
In a recent White House meeting with Time Warner executive vice president Gary Ginsberg, for example, Kushner reportedly argued that CNN was unfairly critical of Trump. Kushner "has taken issue with specific CNN contributors including Van Jones, a Democrat who served in the Obama administration, and Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist, who have each criticized Mr. Trump in harsh terms," The Wall Street Journal reports. Navarro did not seem particularly concerned:
Really, Little Jared complaining about me cuz I get under President Daddy-in-Law's skin? Oh, baby boy, I'm so sorry. https://t.co/4W8Sh9sHxy
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 17, 2017
As it turns out, Time Warner is awaiting federal approval for an $85.4 billion sale to AT&T — though "people familiar with the matter" told WSJ that Kushner and Ginsberg, longtime friends, did not discuss the merger in the White House meeting. Trump opposed the merger in the final weeks of the presidential campaign, specifically citing CNN, which isn't normal, according to University of Maryland journalism historian Mark Feldstein. "Lord knows that every president has been angered by their news coverage, going back to George Washington," he said. "But to engage in that kind of bare-knuckled tactics is extraordinary."
The unidentified White House official suggested that CNN be more like Fox News, saying "it's obvious" that CNN's "ratings have suffered as a result" of it's "dishonest coverage of the president," while Fox News' "ratings have never been better," thanks to their "mostly fair" Trump coverage. According to Nielsen, CNN's daytime ratings are up 51 percent this year in the key 25-to-54 demographic, while Fox News' ratings are up 55 percent among the same groups. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
For more than two decades, Mohamed Bzeek has opened his home to terminally ill foster children, ensuring they spend their final days knowing they are loved.
Meet Mohamed Bzeek, the only foster parent in L.A. County who takes in terminally ill children. By @haileybranson: https://t.co/7FfaZ92g8o pic.twitter.com/tIWeTGgvHB
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) February 8, 2017
"It's my faith," he told ABC Los Angeles. "I take those kids. I know they need somebody. I know there is not many people for them." Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya in 1978, and his late wife suggested they become foster parents in 1989; six years later, they started taking care of terminally ill kids, and Bzeek has been a foster father to more than 40 dying children. "They put them in a facility or send them to the hospital," he said. "They never have family. I will take them and they have family, and when they die, they die with their family."
Bzeek is known in L.A. county as being the only foster parent who solely takes in terminally ill children, and some only survived a few days after moving in. He has one biological son, 19-year-old college student Adam, who was born with brittle bone disease and dwarfism. He was taught early on about his foster siblings and their ailments, and he is a doting big brother to a 6-year-old girl who is blind, deaf, and has little brain function due to a rare defect. She requires 24-hour care, and while Mohamed Bzeek knows she can't hear or see, "I always talk to her," he told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm always holding her, playing with her, touching her.... She has feelings. She has a soul. She's a human being." Catherine Garcia
The Late Night staff had a perfectly good "Closer Look" script about GOP attempts to repeal ObamaCare ready by 1 p.m. on Thursday, "and then Donald Trump held what can only be described as a bats—t crazy press conference," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's show, ostentatiously shredding the old script. He first set the scene, noting the chaos that has engulfed the Trump White House — infighting, messy executive orders, legal losses, the ouster of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and the revelations that his campaign staff was in contact contact with Russian intelligence.
The difficulties of governing may explain Trump's obvious nostalgia for his campaign days, and in fact he's returning to the trail on Saturday with a campaign-style rally in Florida. But Trump apparently couldn't wait until the weekend to get in front of the cameras. As Trump was giving his 75-minute performance in front of the press, there was a joke going around on Twitter that it was the longest cold open in Saturday Night Live history — so Meyers didn't have to say much, just annotate the video clips.
"Did you hear him? He said he's not ranting and raving," Meyers began, laughing. "But again, what president hasn't had to say 'I'm not ranting and raving'? Who could forget Lincoln's Tirade at Gettysburg or FDR's Fireside Meltdowns?" He paraphrased Trump's winding answer to why he fired Flynn, in Trump voice: "He did something I would have told him to do, so he had to go. Clean out your desk, buddy. Why are you cleaning out your desk?" Meyers wagged his finger over Trump asking a black reporter, April Ryan, if she's friends with the Congressional Black Caucus: "It's racist to assume all black people know each other. You don't know all orange people. 'Hey Donald, could you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax?'" And he imitated Trump again to recap his berating a Jewish reporter, Jake Turx, for asking about anti-Semitism.
Meyers appeared to have fun recapping Trump's strange dressing-down of the media, but he did note that The Trump Show isn't fun for everyone: "Being a world leader sitting with Trump right now is like being a woman on a date with a guy and then his wife shows up, screaming 'Your kids want to know where you are!'" Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump can't control the protests against his policies, the judges who keep ruling against him, or the officials who are leaking like a sieve, but he can tell New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie what he's going to order for lunch.
Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday, and while guest hosting a sports talk radio show on Thursday, the governor shared a story that he must have found amusing but actually just revealed that he lost all autonomy during the visit. "This is what it's like to be with Trump," Christie said. "He says, 'There's the menu, you guys order whatever you want.' And then he says, 'Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'"
He said Trump declared the meatloaf "fabulous," but Christie stayed mum on whether or not he enjoyed the meal foisted upon him. Catherine Garcia
Robert Harward confirmed Thursday night he did not accept President Trump's offer to become his next national security adviser.
Harward, a retired vice admiral who once served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command and is now a senior executive at Lockheed Martin, told The Associated Press it was "purely a personal issue. I'm in a unique position finally after being in the military for 40 years to enjoy some personal time."
The Financial Times broke the story earlier in the day that Harward declined Trump's job offer, with a person close to Harward saying he was "conflicted between the call of duty and the obvious dysfunctionality." Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, resigned on Monday after it was reported that he lied about discussing sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and that the Justice Department had warned the White House Flynn could be subject to Russian blackmail. Catherine Garcia
Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, President Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency, must hand over thousands of emails related to his communication with representatives of the gas, oil, and coal industry, an Oklahoma judge ruled Thursday.
The Center for Media and Democracy filed a lawsuit after Pruitt refused to release the emails under public records laws. The judge gave Pruitt's office until Tuesday to turn over the records, but the U.S. Senate is expected to vote on his confirmation Friday. "A rushed Senate vote to confirm Pruitt as EPA Administrator right now would be a travesty," Elizabeth Thompson, president of climate and political affairs at the Environmental Defense Fund, said in a statement. "The documents in question are related to Pruitt's fitness to serve as head of EPA. Senators should exercise due diligence when confirming nominees, and they can't do that when they've been denied access to relevant information."
Pruitt sued the EPA several times during the Obama administration, and received more than $300,000 from oil and gas companies during his campaigns. In 2014, The New York Times reported that a letter supposedly written by Pruitt, claiming that the EPA overestimated air pollution from natural gas drilling, was really written by lawyers at one of Oklahoma's largest oil and gas companies, Devon Energy. Catherine Garcia