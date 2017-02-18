Trump promises to share 'big' and 'bold' plans for the future at Florida rally

With a dramatic entrance in which Air Force One taxied up to a stair car, and then the stair car taxied up to Air Force One, President Trump arrived with First Lady Melania Trump at his campaign-style rally in Florida on Saturday to enthusiastic applause.

Melania took the podium first, opening with a reading of the Lord's Prayer. "It is my honor and great pleasure to stand before you as the First Lady of the United States," she said. "The America we envision is one that works for all Americans, and where all Americans can work and succeed."

The president took the microphone soon after, announcing his pleasure in visiting Florida, his "second home" and a key state in his Electoral College victory. "I am now here to tell you about our plans for the future," he said, "and they're big and they're bold and it's what our country is all about."

"I also want to speak to you without the filter of the fake news," he continued. "They don't want to report the truth ... They have become a big part of the problem," Trump said, comparing his troubles with the press to that of great American presidents past, like Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson. Under a Trump administration, the president added, the media will "not get away with it." Bonnie Kristian