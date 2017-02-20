Milo Yiannopoulos loses lucrative book deal

Following the release of video clips in which controversial Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos appears to be condoning pedophilia, Simon & Schuster announced it will no longer be publishing his autobiography, Dangerous.

The book was set to be released in June, with Yiannopoulos receiving a reported $250,000 book deal from the conservative Threshold Editions imprint, but on Monday, Simon & Schuster said that after "careful consideration," they decided to cancel the publication of Dangerous. Moments later, Yiannopoulos, who was banned from Twitter for inciting or engaging in targeted abuse and harassment, confirmed on Facebook that "they canceled my book."

On Sunday, the video clips, released by a conservative blog, went viral, and on Monday, the American Conservative Union announced Yiannopoulos was no longer invited to speak at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference. Fox Business Network is also reporting that the right-wing Breitbart website is considering firing Yiannopoulos. On his Facebook page, Yiannopoulos said he does "not support pedophilia," declaring it is a "vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst," and called the videos "selectively edited." Catherine Garcia