There is going to be a witch spell vs. Christian prayer showdown over Trump's mortal fate

What will you tell your grandchildren when they ask you whose side you were on in the great spiritual war of 2017? It might be time to start picking sides: On Friday, witches worldwide reportedly plan to "cast a spell that would bind Trump to all who abet him," and the folks at ChristianNationalism.com plan to fight back with "a Day of Prayer" to protect the president.

GUYS WITCHES ARE CASTING A SPELL TO BIND TRUMP AND CHRISTIANS ARE PRAYING TO PROTECT HIM GET MY POPCORN pic.twitter.com/QRdrISt9Zz — Laura Shortridge (@DiscordianKitty) February 23, 2017

The witches are instructed by "writer, speaker, and magical thinker" Michael M. Hughes to cast their binding spell on every night of the waning crescent moon, such as the one tomorrow, using "an unflattering photo of Trump," the Tower card of a tarot deck, a pin or nail, a white candle, a feather, bowls of water and salt, matches, and a dish of sand. For anyone worried about their karma, Hughes writes that binding "seeks to restrain someone from doing harm" and is "differentiated from cursing or hexing, which is meant to inflict harm on the target(s)." The more you know!

In the other corner, ChristianNationalism.com commands "Christian soldiers" to counter the witchcraft by reading from Psalm 23. "We ask you to join us in praying for the strength of our nation, our elected representatives, and for the souls of the lost who would take up Satanic arms against us," the author writes.

And if that wasn't enough, there could possibly be "chaos magicians for Trump" in the mix:

Oh and there's one or two "chaos magicians for trump" who are apparently planning a counter ritual in there. — Laura Shortridge (@DiscordianKitty) February 23, 2017

Will the witches and Christian soldiers/chaos magicians simply cancel out the other's prayers/spells? Will one overcome the other to become America's spiritual victor? Trump's mortal fate hangs in the balance, and only time will tell. Jeva Lange