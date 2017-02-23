Trump: U.S. nuclear arsenal must be 'at the top of the pack'

While he would like to live in a world without any nuclear weapons, President Trump told Reuters Thursday that as it stands today, the United States has "fallen behind on nuclear weapon capacity" and he wants the U.S. arsenal to be "at the top of the pack."

"We're never going to fall behind any country even if it's a friendly country, we're never going to fall behind on nuclear power," he said. The anti-nuclear Ploughshares Fund organization says the United States has 6,800 warheads, compared to Russia's 7,000. New START, a strategic arms limitation treaty between the U.S. and Russia, requires that both countries curb their arsenals of strategic nuclear weapons to equal levels by Feb. 5, 2018, keeping them there for 10 years. Trump told Reuters this was a "one-sided deal," and he's "going to start making good deals."

To modernize its aging bombers, land-based missiles, and ballistic missile submarines, the United States is spending $1 trillion over 30 years. Daryl Kimball, executive director of the nonprofit Arms Control Association, told Reuters that both the U.S. and Russia have "far more weapons than is necessary to deter nuclear attack by the other or by another nuclear-armed country." Catherine Garcia