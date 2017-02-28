President Trump, on recent wave of anti-Semitic acts: 'Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people ... look bad'

During a meeting Tuesday with state attorneys general, President Trump apparently suggested the recent spate of anti-Semitic threats across the U.S. could have been an attempt to make other people "look bad." When asked about the fact that there have been 89 bomb threats at 72 Jewish community centers and schools in the U.S. and Canada since the start of 2017, Trump reportedly responded by saying "sometimes it's the reverse." "He just said, 'Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people — or to make others — look bad,' and he used the word 'reverse' I would say two or three times in his comments," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
Shapiro did note that Trump opened the meeting by calling the attacks "reprehensible," and Trump has previously denounced the "horrible" acts of anti-Semitism and vowed they would stop. But Shapiro was left unsure as to why Trump suggested it was "the reverse" at the meeting Tuesday, or what Trump meant by the remark. Becca Stanek
Thousands of people crowded the streets of New Orleans on Tuesday to commemorate the end of the Carnival season. Fat Tuesday — which fell on Feb. 28 this year — marks the final day of the celebratory season before the more somber period of Lent begins the following day, known as Ash Wednesday.
The Carnival season kicked off Jan. 6. Typically, more than one billion sets of beads and more than 500,000 king cakes are sold during the festivities in New Orleans, the hub of Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S.
There will be multiple parades in the city Tuesday, as well as in other cities across the nation. Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints were pictured participating in Tuesday's revelry:
As soon as the clock strikes midnight in New Orleans, police on horseback will clear revelers from Bourbon Street and nearly 650 workers will begin cleaning up the city after weeks of celebrations. Becca Stanek
Virtually all smartphones sold in the last three months of 2016 were Android or iOS devices, The Verge reports. Windows Phone claimed 0.3 percent of the global market. BlackBerry, which sold just over 200,000 devices, has a market share of 0.0 percent, essentially a rounding error.
Remember, just three years ago, experts thought "Microsoft's mobile OS would overtake iOS for market share in 2017, while BlackBerry would still be hanging around as sizable (if small) player." Oops! The Week Staff
Despite the president's escalating war against the press, the media is actually enjoying something of a renaissance in the Trump era. Shares in the New York Times Co. have climbed 42 percent since President Trump's election, outperforming Goldman Sachs, The Economist reports. The Times added 276,000 new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing its total up to some 3 million subscriptions overall. And they're not alone: The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal are also seeing increased subscriptions and pageviews, and the big cable news networks — CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC — each saw a 40 percent or higher jump in viewership in the first six weeks of 2017. The Week Staff
On the final day of Black History Month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared "black history is American history." "During Black History Month, we honor the experience and the achievements of black Americans throughout our history," Sessions said in his remarks Tuesday at the Justice Department's National African American History Month Observance event. "But this month is not only a celebration for African Americans. It's a celebration for America. Black history is American history, a key thread in the fabric of our country."
Sessions, whose confirmation faced intense pushback because of his record on civil rights and voting rights, praised the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act as historical "pivot points" and lauded the Justice Department for playing a "huge part" in ensuring "equal justice must prevail in every corner of this nation." He also praised Martin Luther King Jr., whose wife Coretta Scott King wrote the scathing letter opposing Sessions that was brought to the Senate floor by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) during Sessions' confirmation hearing.
Sessions' call for the Justice Department to "fulfill [its] duty" in protecting citizens' rights came just one day after the Justice Department was widely criticized by civil rights activists for reversing the federal government's opposition to Texas' voter ID legislation, which makes it disproportionately more difficult for minority citizens to register to vote. The Obama administration disapproved of the legislation on the grounds it violated voting rights. Becca Stanek
During a press conference ahead of President Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) insisted that he thinks Medicare cuts remain an "open question" for Trump. "From all my conversations with the president, he says, 'I don't want to change Medicare benefits for people in or near retirement,' and we agree with that," said Ryan, who like many congressional Republicans is an ardent proponent of reforming entitlement programs to slash federal spending.
Ryan's interpretation of Trump's point of view seems at odds with the clear message Trump repeated on the campaign trail. Last year Trump tweeted, "I was the first and only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid."
But Ryan insists Trump understands entitlement reform will be necessary, especially in light of Trump's budget proposal released Monday that suggests big cuts to domestic spending to offset a $54 billion increase in military spending. It's not yet clear whether those cuts will end up targeting agency budgets or entitlement programs. "I've been a big-time entitlement reformer for a long time because if you don't start bending the curve in the out years, we are hosed," Ryan said.
Trump is expected to elaborate on his budgetary plans Tuesday night. Becca Stanek
President Trump gave a warm welcome to the nation's governors and their families Monday night when he hosted them at the White House. But The Huffington Post noted there was one big problem with Trump's greeting: It didn't seem to include the nation's four female governors. "He welcomed all the governors, their wives, and their daughters last night. It was weird," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D), one of the four women governors, told The Huffington Post. Brown said she'd "been there before" and thinks people just "forget there are female governors in the world."
Brown wasn't clear on why Trump only greeted the governors' daughters though. The best reason she could think of: "I did not meet any sons there?" Becca Stanek
On his show Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused Bill Nye the Science Guy of "doing a grave disservice to science" by shutting down skepticism over climate change, thus restricting debate. Nye, who recently got his own Netflix show, suggested during a Facebook live event Monday that climate change skeptics "suffer from the psychological delusion of cognitive dissonance" because they refuse to accept the evidence.
Carlson argued the "essence of science is extreme skepticism," and he claimed the degree to which human activity has contributed to climate change remains "an open question." Nye tried to explain it was actually a settled matter, only for Carlson to continuously cut in. "This is how long it takes you to interrupt me," Nye said, holding up his phone. "It takes you quite a bit less than six seconds."
Finally, Nye managed to tell Carlson the climate would be "like it was in 1750" were it not for human activity. Nye noted if humans had not accelerated the rate of climate change, "you could not grow wine-worthy grapes in Britain as you can today" and the "use of pesticides in the Midwest would not be increasing."
“So much of this you don't know. You pretend that you know, but you don’t know, and you bully people who ask question ... I'm open-minded, you are not," Carlson said, declaring the interview over.