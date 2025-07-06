5 biting editorial cartoons about 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Artists take on dangerous green things, historical precedent, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
A journey into the deep past on beautiful Arran
The Week Recommends New Unesco Global Geopark played a 'key role' in the birth of modern geological science
-
China's London super-embassy
The Explainer The People's Republic wants to build a massive new embassy in central London, and a lot of people aren't happy about it
-
Crossword: July 6, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
July 5 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include an extrajudicial detainment camp, 'alligator Alcatraz', and tax cuts for billionaires.
-
5 explosively funny cartoons about the 4th of July
Cartoons Artists take on liberty and justice for all, a terrifying firework, and more
-
July 4 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the danger of talking politics at a family picnic, and disappearing Medicaid entitlements
-
July 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include MAGA frogs boiling in hot water, Donald Trump imagining Elon Musk in a cell, and work requirements for Medicaid
-
July 2 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday's political cartoons include a problem for Florida sports fans, a pork-laden 'Big, beautiful, bill' and future generations being saddled with debt.
-
Fireworks too woke for MAGA | July 1 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include woke fireworks, a new slogan for the Statue of Liberty, and birthright citizenship hanging by a thread.
-
June 30 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include Jeff Bezos' wedding, mixed signals from the Democratic party, RFK Jr. denying vaccines, and a love-struck Donald Trump
-
5 warmongering cartoons about congressional approval
Cartoons Artists take on the War Powers Act, media bias, and more