5 biting editorial cartoons about 'Alligator Alcatraz'

Artists take on dangerous green things, historical precedent, and more

By
published

This cartoon is set outside near a barbed-wire fence with a sign that reads “Alligator Alcatraz: Migrant Detention Center.” Two alligators look worried as they stare through the fence at the Statue of Liberty. One alligator says to the other, “ICE did warn that there would be big, green dangerous things on the other side of the fence.”

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This editorial cartoon is titled “Alligator Auschwitz”. It depicts the front gates of a detention center in Florida. Alligators are nearby and a sign on the foreboding fence reads, “Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport operated by ICE.” Above the front gates are the words, “Arbeit Macht Frei.”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

