The FBI reportedly planned to pay the author of the Trump dossier to keep working on it

Following the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion last year that Russia had interfered in the election, the FBI arranged to work with the British spy who authored a controversial dossier alleging the Russian government has blackmail material on President Trump, The Washington Post reports. While ultimately the FBI did not pay the agent, Christopher Steele, to continue his work, "the FBI's arrangement with Steele shows that bureau investigators considered him credible and found his line of inquiry to be worthy of pursuit," the Post writes.
President Trump has slammed the dossier as "fake news, phony stuff" and The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry criticized BuzzFeed News for publishing the leaked dossier, arguing that "up until recently, no journalistic outlet would publish the information because it could not be verified."
FBI officials reportedly broke off the deal to work with Steele after the publication of the dossier, but he had earlier worked with the U.S. to uncover corruption in the soccer organization FIFA. At the time of the agreement between Steele and the FBI, in October, Steele had also worked to gather information for supporters of Hillary Clinton.
"The revelation that the FBI agreed to pay Steele at the same time he was being paid by Clinton supporters to dig into Trump's background could further strain relations between the law enforcement agency and the White House," The Washington Post writes. Read their full report here. Jeva Lange
Melania Trump is attending Trump's address with families of people killed by undocumented immigrants
President Trump is expected to make his concern about illegal immigration a central point during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night and Melania Trump's guests might just prove it. Among the first lady's guests are Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, the widows of two California police officers who were killed by an undocumented immigrant. Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was shot by a different undocumented immigrant, will also be sitting with Trump.
Shaw has previously opened a rally for Trump and the president vowed during the campaign to name legislation that enhances "cooperation with state and local authorities to ensure that criminal immigrants and terrorists are swiftly, really swiftly, identified and removed" after Davis and Oliver's late husbands, Michael Davis Jr. and Danny Oliver.
Also sitting with Melania Trump will be Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with Pompe disease and whose father helped develop an enzyme replacement therapy; Denisha Merriweather, who enrolled in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program and became the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college; and Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
"The president's guests at a joint session of Congress typically reflect the administration's priorities," The New York Times writes. "Presidents often refer to their guests during their addresses, sometimes using their personal stories to illustrate their points." Jeva Lange
Since the beginning of 2017, a total of 100 bomb threats have been called into Jewish community centers and day schools across the country. The threats have come in waves, CNN reports, including on Jan. 9, Jan. 18, Jan. 31, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27. On Monday alone, 31 threats were called into 23 schools and community centers.
The JCC Association of North America reports that the threats have targeted 81 different locations in 33 states and two Canadian provinces in all. Concerned parents are withdrawing their children from schools out of fear, with photos of cribs being wheeled out during emergency evacuations making the rounds on social media. An unnamed JCC CEO in the Northeast told CNN that after 60-plus years in business without a single threat, his center has recieved three in 2017. "It's alarming," said the CEO, who wished to remain nameless out of security concerns.
The latest wave of threats comes after two Jewish cemeteries were vandalized earlier this month, with dozens of headstones toppled at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Missouri and then a week later at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery in Philadelphia. Muslim-American activists raised thousands of dollars in just a few hours to repair the damage at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, while Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit there in the days after the incident. "There is no place in America for hatred, prejudice, or actions of violence, or anti-Semitism," Pence said.
The FBI and the Department of Justice have launched investigations, and President Trump has promised this "horrible" anti-Semitism is "going to stop." Kimberly Alters
Enjoy your beloved olive oil while you can. "Erratic weather" across the Mediterranean has ravaged the region's olive crops, The Washington Post reports, causing the price of extra-virgin olive oil to jump 30 percent in Italy, 10 percent in Spain, and 17 percent in Greece. Overall global production is set to drop some 8 percent this season, experts say.
Bloomberg explains the heat waves and other abnormal weather patterns causing the slump:
Hot, muggy weather in Italy attracted olive fruit flies and helped bacteria to flourish, damaging groves. The nation's production is expected to plunge as much as 50 percent this season. In Greece, last spring's heat waves are poised to cut output by about one-fourth. Floods in Andalusia, Spain's main growing region, ruined its harvest. [Bloomberg]
The strong dollar has so far mostly insulated American consumers against the price rise. Kelly Gonsalves
Thousands of people crowded the streets of New Orleans on Tuesday to commemorate the end of the Carnival season. Fat Tuesday — which fell on Feb. 28 this year — marks the final day of the celebratory season before the more somber period of Lent begins the following day, known as Ash Wednesday.
The Carnival season kicked off Jan. 6. Typically, more than one billion sets of beads and more than 500,000 king cakes are sold during the festivities in New Orleans, the hub of Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S., Fox News reported.
There will be multiple parades in the city Tuesday, as well as in other cities across the nation. Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints were pictured participating in Tuesday's revelry:
More photos from #Zulu: https://t.co/wLzzifFnPI #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/9zlQIUZCU3
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 28, 2017
#MardiGras #fattuesday #NOLA #ThisIsSportsCenter #carnival pic.twitter.com/of3u1NkHJa
— ESPN Images (@ESPNImages) February 28, 2017
As soon as the clock strikes midnight in New Orleans, police on horseback will clear partiers from Bourbon Street and nearly 650 workers will begin cleaning up the city after weeks of celebrations. Becca Stanek
Virtually all smartphones sold in the last three months of 2016 were Android or iOS devices, The Verge reports. Windows Phone claimed 0.3 percent of the global market. BlackBerry, which sold just over 200,000 devices, has a market share of 0.0 percent, essentially a rounding error.
Remember, just three years ago, experts thought "Microsoft's mobile OS would overtake iOS for market share in 2017, while BlackBerry would still be hanging around as sizable (if small) player." Oops!
Despite the president's escalating war against the press, the media is actually enjoying something of a renaissance in the Trump era. Shares in the New York Times Co. have climbed 42 percent since President Trump's election, outperforming Goldman Sachs, The Economist reports. The Times added 276,000 new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016, bringing its total up to some 3 million subscriptions overall. And they're not alone: The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal are also seeing increased subscriptions and pageviews, and the big cable news networks — CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC — each saw a 40 percent or higher jump in viewership in the first six weeks of 2017.
President Trump, on recent wave of anti-Semitic acts: 'Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people ... look bad'
During a meeting Tuesday with state attorneys general, President Trump apparently suggested the recent spate of anti-Semitic threats across the U.S. could have been an attempt to make other people "look bad." When asked about the fact that there have been 89 bomb threats at 72 Jewish community centers and schools in the U.S. and Canada since the start of 2017, Trump reportedly responded by saying "sometimes it's the reverse." "He just said, 'Sometimes it's the reverse, to make people — or to make others — look bad,' and he used the word 'reverse' I would say two or three times in his comments," Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
Shapiro did note that Trump opened the meeting by calling the attacks "reprehensible," and Trump has previously denounced the "horrible" acts of anti-Semitism and vowed they would stop. But Shapiro was left unsure as to why Trump suggested it was "the reverse" at the meeting Tuesday, or what Trump meant by the remark. Becca Stanek