2 wounded after police sniper mistakenly shoots during French president's speech

While making remarks at the inauguration of a new high-speed train system line on Tuesday, French President Francois Hollande was interrupted by the sound of a gunshot, with French media reporting a police sniper accidentally fired his weapon.
Two people were wounded in the incident — a waiter working with a catering company whose calf was grazed by the bullet and an employee of the train line who was shot in the leg, Sud Ouest reports. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Hollande didn't panic when he heard the shot, but did look offstage and said, "I hope that it's nothing serious." The police sniper was on a roof as part of security detail, an official in Villognon said, and fired when he was adjusting his position. Catherine Garcia
There are significant perks to being related to Oscar nominees, as director Ava DuVernay's 11-year-old niece discovered Sunday at the Academy Awards. "Lawd hav' mercy," tweeted The 13th and Selma director on Tuesday after discovering her niece had "hustled half of Hollywood for Oscar selfies."
Lawd hav' mercy. When you realize your 11-year old niece hustled half of Hollywood for Oscar selfies. Thanks to all who were so kind to her! pic.twitter.com/ABWA5Zpxp9
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 1, 2017
As the niece shows off her selfies, DuVernay films. "I mean…" DuVernay mutters as her niece reaches double-digit poses with celebs.
You can't help but admire the 11-year-old's guts, though. DuVernay added: "Thanks to all who were so kind to her!" Jeva Lange
A new Trump International Hotel & Tower opened Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada, and the twisting structure soars a whopping 69-stories high over the city. Or does it? Despite Trump Hotels' official press release claiming the building is 69 stories tall, the city's zoning permit shows that the building is a mere 63 stories tall above ground, CBC News reports.
The penthouse is nevertheless reached by pressing "69" in the elevator — the developers skipped floor 13 as well as each floor ending in 4, due to the fact that the number is considered unlucky by the Chinese. The company claims that the building is legitimately 69 stories tall, though, by counting underground levels, including parking.
It's not the only truth the company took liberties with: The press release claims the hotel is the first to open in the city "in over six years," despite another hotel opening in 2014. Likewise, it's not the first building the Trump Organization has exaggerated the height of: Trump Tower in Manhattan is only 58 floors, although it is promoted as being 68 to give the top floors higher elevator numbers.
"Only in the Trump era can you have a debate about how many floors there are," commented former Vancouver city planner Brent Toderian. Jeva Lange
Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California pulled no punches on Tuesday, bluntly telling reporters she won't be at President Trump's address to Congress tonight because she doesn't "honor" or "respect" him, adding, "I'm not joyful in the presence of this president."
"These are ceremonial exercises," Waters said. "These are exercises where we honor the president, and people are shaking hands, smiling. It is an occasion where people are basically sending the message that everybody's working together, everything is going well. I don't quite see it that way." She also said she's thought about it, and if Trump would "apologize to the disabled for mimicking and mocking the disabled journalist, if he would apologize to women for talking about grabbing them in their private parts, if he would apologize for some of the other outrageous actions that he has been involved in," she would consider engaging "in this kind of ceremony."
This isn't the first time Waters has skipped something Trump-related — she wasn't at his inauguration — and said while she isn't a fan of Trump's, she would refrain from yelling at the president like Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) did to former President Barack Obama in 2009. "I would never speak out in the chamber," Waters said. "That's what Republicans do, not what Democrats do." Catherine Garcia
Democrats attending President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night are being told not to create a "you lie" moment, The Washington Examiner reports.
"Don't do anything stupid," former President Barack Obama's chief speechwriter, Cody Keenan, warned Monday night at Georgetown University. "Don't boo. Don't hold up signs. Don't wave things. Don't heckle. Don't give the president an opportunity to become sympathetic." Keenan suggested instead polite applause, or otherwise staying quiet.
During Obama's joint address in 2009, South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson (R) interrupted Obama's statement about undocumented immigrants with a shout of "you lie." The moment "helped to make [Obama] a sympathetic figure," The Washington Examiner writes.
A subtler protest is being planned instead: The Hill reports that women in the House Democratic Caucus plan to wear white to Trump's address, a tip of the hat to the women's suffrage movement:
Tonight, Democratic Members will wear suffragette white to oppose Republican attempts to roll back women's progress #WomenWearWhite pic.twitter.com/lh5YAIfVGW
— Rep. Lois Frankel (@RepLoisFrankel) February 28, 2017
"We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump Administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women. We will not go back," said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.). Jeva Lange
Melania Trump is attending Trump's address with families of people killed by undocumented immigrants
President Trump is expected to make his concern about illegal immigration a central point during his address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night and Melania Trump's guests might just prove it. Among the first lady's guests are Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, the widows of two California police officers who were killed by an undocumented immigrant. Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was shot by a different undocumented immigrant, will also be sitting with Trump.
Shaw has previously opened a rally for Trump and the president vowed during the campaign to name legislation that enhances "cooperation with state and local authorities to ensure that criminal immigrants and terrorists are swiftly, really swiftly, identified and removed" after Davis and Oliver's late husbands, Michael Davis Jr. and Danny Oliver.
Also sitting with Melania Trump will be Megan Crowley, who was diagnosed with Pompe disease and whose father helped develop an enzyme replacement therapy; Denisha Merriweather, who enrolled in the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program and became the first member of her family to graduate from high school and college; and Maureen McCarthy Scalia, the widow of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
"The president's guests at a joint session of Congress typically reflect the administration's priorities," The New York Times writes. "Presidents often refer to their guests during their addresses, sometimes using their personal stories to illustrate their points." Jeva Lange
Following the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion last year that Russia had interfered in the election, the FBI arranged to work with the British spy who authored a controversial dossier alleging the Russian government has blackmail material on President Trump, The Washington Post reports. While ultimately the FBI did not pay the agent, Christopher Steele, to continue his work, "the FBI's arrangement with Steele shows that bureau investigators considered him credible and found his line of inquiry to be worthy of pursuit," the Post writes.
President Trump has slammed the dossier as "fake news, phony stuff" and The Week's Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry criticized BuzzFeed News for publishing the leaked dossier, arguing that "up until recently, no journalistic outlet would publish the information because it could not be verified."
FBI officials reportedly broke off the deal to work with Steele after the publication of the dossier, but he had earlier worked with the U.S. to uncover corruption in the soccer organization FIFA. At the time of the agreement between Steele and the FBI, in October, Steele had also worked to gather information for supporters of Hillary Clinton.
"The revelation that the FBI agreed to pay Steele at the same time he was being paid by Clinton supporters to dig into Trump's background could further strain relations between the law enforcement agency and the White House," The Washington Post writes. Read their full report here. Jeva Lange
Since the beginning of 2017, a total of 100 bomb threats have been called into Jewish community centers and day schools across the country. The threats have come in waves, CNN reports, including on Jan. 9, Jan. 18, Jan. 31, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27. On Monday alone, 31 threats were called into 23 schools and community centers.
The JCC Association of North America reports that the threats have targeted 81 different locations in 33 states and two Canadian provinces in all. Concerned parents are withdrawing their children from schools out of fear, with photos of cribs being wheeled out during emergency evacuations making the rounds on social media. An unnamed JCC CEO in the Northeast told CNN that after 60-plus years in business without a single threat, his center has recieved three in 2017. "It's alarming," said the CEO, who wished to remain nameless out of security concerns.
The latest wave of threats comes after two Jewish cemeteries were vandalized earlier this month, with dozens of headstones toppled at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Missouri and then a week later at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery in Philadelphia. Muslim-American activists raised thousands of dollars in just a few hours to repair the damage at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, while Vice President Mike Pence made an unannounced visit there in the days after the incident. "There is no place in America for hatred, prejudice, or actions of violence, or anti-Semitism," Pence said.
The FBI and the Department of Justice have launched investigations, and President Trump has promised this "horrible" anti-Semitism is "going to stop." Kimberly Alters