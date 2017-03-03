You can pay $5 to send Republican Sen. Ron Johnson a protest potato

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) hopefully has a few good potato recipes, because it sounds like he's about to need them.
The Wisconsin Republican is in hot water with some of his constituents, who charge that he is overdue to hold a local town hall meeting to hear their concerns. (There was even a report that the Johnson office was sending cease and desist letters to constituent activists; as it turns out, the office sent a letter to one man who did call the senator's office repeatedly but may also have been threatening Johnson's staff. The letter was sent at the suggestion of the Capitol Police.)
To give the town hall complaint some teeth, Max Temkin — who happens to be the co-creator of the party game Cards Against Humanity — has a plan involving protest potatoes:
Temkin's original idea, as he also said on Twitter, was to send "one ton of inverted pork rectums" to Johnson's office monthly until a town hall was scheduled. That plan seems to have been scrapped.
Will the potato pitch work? Well, you may recall that for Black Friday 2016, Cards Against Humanity successfully raised $100,000 to dig a pointless "holiday hole." Before that, the company made $180,000 selling actual bull feces. So yeah, it's probably time for the recipes. Bonnie Kristian
A YMCA gym in Dunmore, Pennsylvania has decided to ban CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC from its TV monitors because people kept getting into fights over politics, PA Homepage reports. "There was one [fight] that was broken up by another member that was just about ready to go physical, and we've had members step forward saying they've felt a little uncomfortable about the arguments that were going on over the politics," explained the gym's CEO, Trish Fisher.
Having had their cable news taken away, the Pennsylvanians have moved on to arguing about the ban itself: "They're all complaining that they think they should keep it and stuff but in my opinion, I think they should remove it because it will stop all the problems," said member Joshua Worobey.
"I think it is probably an overreaction. There was a lot of arguing going on during the election, protesting and that type of thing, but I think it's all gone," said another gym user, David Dimmick.
A word of advice: Rowing machines are great outlets for all that rage. Jeva Lange
On Friday, the FBI arrested a man in St. Louis, Missouri, believed to be behind at least eight of the recent bomb threats against Jewish community centers. Juan Thompson, 31, allegedly made the threats "as part of a sustained campaign to harass and intimidate" a woman he used to be in a relationship with, authorities said. Thompson has been charged in New York for cyberstalking by making bombs threats against Jewish community centers in the woman's name.
Thompson's alleged threats are part of a broader rise in anti-Semitic acts across the nation. At least 100 Jewish community centers and schools in the U.S. have received bomb threats since the beginning of 2017. "We will continue to pursue those who peddle fear, making false claims about serious crimes," New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in a statement Friday. Becca Stanek
DHS report says foreign-born extremists typically radicalize 'several years' after coming to America
A new report from the Department of Homeland Security finds foreign-born extremists who plan violent attacks in the United States typically radicalize only after they have lived in America for some time.
"We assess that most foreign-born, U.S.-based violent extremists likely radicalized several years after their entry to the United States," the document says, "limiting the ability of screening and vetting officials to prevent their entry because of national security concerns." In other words, President Trump's suspended immigration executive order — all other controversies aside — may not be the best tool to weed out extremists, because they often aren't radicalized at the time of immigration.
Other key findings in the study, which was obtained by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Show and appears to be the final version of a draft document obtained by The Associated Press in February, include the fact that "foreign-born, U.S.-based individuals who were inspired by a foreign terrorist organization to participate in terrorism-related activity were citizens of 26 different countries, with no one country representing more than 13.5 percent of the foreign-born total."
The top seven countries in the list of 26 only partially correspond to the list of seven countries subject to Trump's order: The DHS report lists Pakistan, Somalia, Bangladesh, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iraq, and Uzbekistan, while the the Trump order targeted Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Bonnie Kristian
A scourge of unnamed sources are plaguing the White House and now even crackdowns on leaks are being leaked:
Mnuchin: "I will not tolerate leaks"
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has also tried to root out the leakers, only to have his efforts leaked. Politico writes that "[Spicer] explicitly warned staffers that using texting apps like Confide — an encrypted and screenshot-protected messaging app that automatically deletes texts after they are sent — and Signal, another encrypted messaging system, was a violation of the Presidential Records Act, according to multiple sources in the room."
Trump has repeatedly slammed the media for using anonymous sources. "They shouldn't be allowed to use sources unless they use a name," said Trump last month. "Let their name be put out there ... Let them say it to my face." Jeva Lange
Former Bush official baffled by Trump team amnesia: 'They're either the most forgetful team in political history or the most intimate with Russia'
When asked to explain how so many of President Trump's aides could have conveniently forgotten about meeting with Russia, Republican strategist Nicole Wallace came up empty-handed. "It's inexplicable now why so many people had so many meetings with so many Russians that they forgot about," said Wallace, the communications director under former President George W. Bush, during an appearance Friday morning on NBC's Today.
This week, it was revealed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who also served as a Trump campaign surrogate, spoke twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the election, as did former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and two of Trump's former national security advisers, Carter Page and J.D. Gordon.
Today host Chuck Todd pressed Wallace for an explanation, asking again if there could possibly be "one simple, great answer as to why all of this would be happening." "There is none," Wallace replied. "So many people having so many contacts and not remembering? It doesn't make sense. They're either the most forgetful team in political history or the most intimate with Russia."
Watch Wallace discuss the Trump team's "inexplicable" memory lapse below. Becca Stanek
Say what you like about President Trump, the man knows how to make a phrase stick. From "Crooked Hillary" to "Low-Energy Jeb" and "Lyin' Ted Cruz," Trump's talent as a wordsmith is well-established. His latest and greatest dismissal is "fake news," and now even China is using it to wave off human rights advocates, The New York Times reports.
Foreign news organizations have run stories in recent weeks about the torture of Chinese lawyer Xie Yang, based on transcripts and interviews with Xie's lawyers. The newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party has now taken to calling those reports "fake news":
Another state-run paper, Xinhua, wrote that the "stories" about Xie "were essentially fake news."
"Trump's attacks on the media will offer a good excuse for Chinese officials to step up their criticism of Western democracy and press freedom," journalism professor Qiao Mu told The New York Times. "China can turn to Trump's attacks to say Western democracy is hypocrisy." Jeva Lange
Jimmy Kimmel pressed former President George W. Bush with the tough questions on Thursday night. Chief among them: "Were you jealous of the size of the crowds at Trump's inauguration?" Kimmel wanted to know.
The inquiry elicited a good laugh from Bush. "I was there," Bush said — a skillful dodge, as he might not want to upset Trump with the facts. An estimated 300,000 people attended Bush's first inauguration while estimates for Trump's inauguration clocked in around 250,000, although Trump claimed 1.5 million people were in attendance.
Watch the conversation (including the ensuing poncho talk) below. Jeva Lange