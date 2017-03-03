Trump posts picture of Schumer snacking with Putin, calls for investigation

President Donald Trump had a rather salty — or rather, confectionery — response to Democrats' calls for investigations into his administration's ties to Russia:

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

Trump apparently got the story (and the priceless photo) off the front page of Drudge Report, which links back to an article written by the pro-Trump blog Gateway Pundit.

It is true, however, that Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin once enjoyed a Krispy Kreme doughnut and a coffee together at a New York City gas station back in 2003, when Putin was in town for the opening of the first U.S. location of the Russian-owned petroleum chain Lukoil.

"When I showed the president of Russia a Krispy Kreme doughnut and he ate it and said it was good, that was one of the more surreal moments I've had in politics," Schumer said, as quoted by The Associated Press. Putin reportedly "made no public remarks and stayed only 10 minutes." Jeva Lange