The DHS is reportedly considering separating women from their children if they're caught illegally crossing the border
The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly "actively considering" changing its policy against separating women and children caught illegally crossing the U.S. border, three government officials told Reuters. Though no decision has been made, the proposal suggests allowing the government "to keep parents in custody while they contest deportation or wait for asylum hearings," while putting their children "into protective custody with the Department of Health and Human Services ... until they can be taken into the care of a U.S. relative or state-sponsored guardian," Reuters reported. The current policy, formed under former President Barack Obama, states women and children can be held at family detention centers for a maximum of 21 days before being released and allowed to stay in the U.S. while their cases are heard.
Congressional Republicans have argued the Obama-era policy encourages immigrants to attempt the journey with their children so that even if they are caught, they will likely be released in the U.S. while they await a hearing. Officials told Reuters the new proposal is intended to deter mothers from attempting to cross the border with their children. Immigrant rights advocates argue the policy "could create lifelong psychological trauma" for children who are separated from their parents.
The White House, DHS, and HHS did not return Reuters' request for comment. Last week, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly ordered officials to "deport or criminally prosecute" parents who had coordinated with smugglers to bring their children into the U.S. Becca Stanek
Spelling is hard, as President Trump learned very publicly Friday. The president tried to land a zinger about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) meeting with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak, but thanks to the word "hereby" it took him three tweets to get it right.
First, Trump spelled the two-syllable word "hear by":
The second time, he got a little closer:
And finally, on the third try, Trump landed the punch line about a "second investigation":
I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it. https://t.co/qCDljfF3wN
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Trump deleted both typo-riddled tweets before his successful third try. In between his spelling corrections, Trump took a moment to tweet about the importance of fixing the American education system. Becca Stanek
Trump, 3:47 pm: "I hear by..." (deleted)
Trump, 3:48 pm: "We must fix our education system..."
Trump, 3:49 pm: "I hearby..." pic.twitter.com/e8ApKXGHsC
— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 3, 2017
An Austin pizza shop worker wrote an obscene message on a police officer's bill. Officer Nito Delgado-Eberhardt ordered a slice at Southside Flying Pizza but got a "bad vibe" from the cashier, Fox News reports. Then he saw that she'd written "pig-a-- motherf-----" on his check. The cop posted a photo of the bill on Facebook, prompting the shop owner to fire the employee.
An Austin Police Officer says he got this receipt with the words, "pig" and 2 curse words after getting a slice of pizza at @atxflyingpizza. pic.twitter.com/xzQYwjKbNl
— Jenni Lee (@JenniL_KVUE) February 26, 2017
"We did NOT eat the food," Delgado-Eberhardt said.
President Trump apparently doesn't want America's youth following in his footsteps. While speaking to a "beautiful" 4th grade class in Florida on Friday, Trump asked the kids where they wanted to go to college. One student, 10-year-old Janayah, told the president she had her hopes set on Johns Hopkins University. "Want to be a doctor, is that why Johns Hopkins?" Trump said, per a pool report. The next student Trump spoke to shared her dream to "open her own business."
After mulling over the students' respective goals of becoming a doctor and a businesswoman, the real estate mogul-turned-politician doled out some advice. "That's a good idea," Trump said. "Make a lot of money, right? But don't run for politics after." Becca Stanek
The Justice Department just ended a review of the Memphis Police Department with no explanation
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that it is ending its review of the Memphis Police Department, which was requested last year by the city's Democratic mayor and police director. "The Department of Justice's [Office of Community Oriented Policing Services] will no longer proceed with the collaborative reform process with the City of Memphis and Memphis Police Department," the official statement read. It did not include an explanation for why the review was being halted.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has, in the past, questioned policy reports published by the DOJ, calling "some" investigations into the police departments in Chicago and Ferguson, Missouri, "pretty anecdotal and not so scientifically based."
"You have 800,000 police in America, imagine a city of 800,000 people," Sessions said last month. "There's going to be some crime in it, some people are going to make errors."
The review of the Memphis Police Department was expected to take two years and began last October under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. While there wasn't one single incident that led to the review, The Commercial Appeal reports:
... U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III mentioned a reform initiative last year after a federal review of the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old black man by a white police officer in 2015.
The Justice Department review concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support charges against former Memphis police Officer Connor Schilling in the death of Darrius Stewart. Schilling shot Stewart twice during a fight that began when Schilling tried to arrest Stewart on an active warrant at a traffic stop. [The Commercial Appeal]
There has also been talk of the White House eliminating the COPS program, which supports police departments around the country. It is not clear if the end of the Memphis review is related to the possible end of the COPS program as a whole. The DOJ said COPS would still provide training resources and technical assistance to the Memphis police. Jeva Lange
Uber uses a dubiously legal technology called "Greyball" to block authorities and law enforcement officials who might be investigating the company from hailing a ride, The New York Times reports. Uber has used the method — part of a program called VTOS, or "violation of terms of service" — for year in cities like Paris, Boston, and Las Vegas, four current and former Uber employees said.
The New York Times detailed an example of what "Greyballing" looks like in practice:
… Uber had just started its ride-hailing service in Portland without seeking permission from the city, which later declared the service illegal. To build a case against the company, officers like [Erich] England posed as riders, opening the Uber app to hail a car and watching as the miniature vehicles on the screen wound their way toward him.
But unknown to Mr. England and other authorities, some of the digital cars they saw in their Uber apps were never there at all. The Uber drivers they were able to hail also quickly canceled. That was because Uber had tagged Mr. England and his colleagues — essentially Greyballing them as city officials — based on data collected from its app and through other techniques. Uber then served up a fake version of its app that was populated with ghost cars, to evade capture. [The New York Times]
Officials can be singled out by Uber in multiple ways, including by creating a "geofence" around authorities' offices and Greyballing anyone who frequently opened and closed the app in that region. Uber also uses credit card information to figure out if a user is tied to an institution, such as a police credit union. When officials, in sting operations, would buy cell phones to create new Uber accounts, "Uber employees went to that city's local electronics stores to look up device numbers of the cheapest mobile phones on sale, which were often the ones bought by city officials, whose budgets were not sizable," the Times writes.
In a statement, Uber told the Times: "This program denies ride requests to users who are violating our terms of service — whether that's people aiming to physically harm drivers, competitors looking to disrupt our operations, or opponents who collude with officials on secret 'stings' meant to entrap drivers." But Dylan Rivera, a Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman, said: "We take any efforts to undermine our efforts to protect the public very seriously." Read the full report here. Jeva Lange
Add finding a new host for The Celebrity Apprentice to President Trump's long list of things to do. On Friday, host Arnold Schwarzenegger announced he's leaving Trump's former reality TV show.
Schwarzenegger indicated in a statement that he loved everything about working on the show — from the network to producer Mark Burnett to the "celebrities to the crew to the marketing department" — except for one thing:
Arnold Schwarzenegger told NBC he's leaving "The Celebrity Apprentice." Here's his statement: pic.twitter.com/HXS6w1vqlb
— John Koblin (@koblin) March 3, 2017
Schwarzenegger doesn't explicitly say what that "baggage" is, but it's not hard to read between the lines. Becca Stanek
Pres. Trump jokes about Arnold Schwarzenegger as host of "Apprentice": "I want to just pray for Arnold if we can for those ratings." pic.twitter.com/hNy115htJr
— ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2017
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE
— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart is a British citizen, so when it comes to opposing President Trump, his means are fairly limited. "You know, [in Britain we] have our own problems. We have Brexit. But I'm not a [U.S.] citizen," Stewart told the hosts of The View on Thursday. "However ... maybe it's the only good thing as the result of this election, I am now applying for citizenship. Because I want to be an American, too."
Stewart went on to justify his decision: "All of my friends in Washington said there's only one thing you can do: Fight, fight, oppose, oppose," said Stewart. "But I can't do it because I'm not a citizen."
Trump doesn't have too many fans in Britain. Earlier this month, British lawmakers — including one Labour Party member of Parliament who said Trump acts like a "petulant child" — argued over sending him an invitation for an official state visit, and thousands of protesters demonstrated against both Trump coming to Britain and his executive order that barred refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Jeva Lange