Trump Tower could have been wiretapped, experts say, but not the way Trump suggests

President Trump's allegation that Trump Tower was wiretapped by the federal government during the 2016 election is possible, digital surveillance experts tell Politico, but his claim that former President Obama personally ordered the surveillance doesn't match legal realities. The president cannot simply ask for a wiretap warrant the way Trump's tweets suggest; that is the role of law enforcement agents by way of a judge's order.
Still, there are other ways Trump Tower conversations could have been monitored by the feds:
First, they may have come upon Trump Tower phone calls if a targeted foreign agent was on the other end of the line — this method comes from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. Or Trump Tower digital chatter might show up while digging through the vast quantities of data hoovered up via more sweeping foreign surveillance programs.
Second, the FBI could have also asked for a so-called "pen register" or "tap and trace device," which only record the parties involved in a phone call. These requests have a lower bar for approval. [Politico]
All told, said Cindy Cohn of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy advocacy group, it is "very likely that the people in the Obama administration had access to the communication of senior Trump officials in the run-up to the election, because they have very, very broad authority." That would be the case regardless of the sort of political interference Trump suspects.
Notably, the Obama team's statement in response to Trump says "neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen," a denial that does not preclude the sort of access Politico describes. Bonnie Kristian
Americans across the political spectrum are worried that the United States is losing a fundamental national identity, a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed Sunday. Seven in 10 Americans say America is losing track of "the beliefs and values the country represents," and that concern holds true across party lines.
Of course, the nature of that national identity is much more controversial. Republicans are likely to cite "culture grounded in Christian beliefs and the traditions of early European immigrants," the AP reports, while Democrats "point to the country's history of mixing of people from around the globe." A majority of self-identified members of both major parties valued the American "tradition of offering refuge to the persecuted."
"There's so much turmoil in the American political situation right now," said Lynele Jones, a poll participant. "People's ideas of what is America's place in the world are so different from one end of the spectrum to the other."
University of Kansas political scientist Patrick Miller said questions about national identity are to be expected in the current political climate. "Our sense of identity is almost inseparable from the subject of immigration because it's how we were built," he said. "Given what we are and how we've come about, it's a very natural debate." Bonnie Kristian
Roger Stone, who briefly served as a campaign adviser for President Trump and remains the president's confidant, escalated Trump's wiretap allegations against former President Obama on Twitter Saturday night, demanding Obama be put in prison for the unproven wiretapping charge:
The buck stops here. Obama responsible for illegal surveillance of @realDonaldTrump - must be charged, convicted and jailed.
— Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 5, 2017
When challenged by another Twitter user on the wisdom of his remarks — "Do you know what libel is, Mr. Stone?" — Stone replied with a spew of sexist profanity he has since deleted. The Week's own culture critic, Lili Loofbourow, captured the tweets before they disappeared. Stone has a long habit of offensive public statements and has been banned from appearing on CNN and MSNBC as a result.
Also Saturday night, ousted Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski claimed in an appearance on Fox News that in addition to wiretapping Trump Tower, the Obama administration listened in on "conversations between then-Sen. Jeff Sessions and the ambassador to Russia while he was in his U.S. Senate office" as well as perhaps other conversations yet to be identified. "If that is the case, and what Donald Trump alludes to is accurate, then that's very disturbing," Lewandowski said. Bonnie Kristian
Nancy Pelosi deflects when asked to condemn a Democratic representative's crude joke about Kellyanne Conway
Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond (La.) has been widely criticized for crudely joking that White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway "really looked kind of familiar there in that position there" in a controversial photo that showed her kneeling on an Oval Office couch to snap a picture.
Asked about Richmond's apparent sexual innuendo in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declined to condemn the remark, instead deflecting attention to President Trump's history of inappropriate comments about women.
Richmond "maybe should be criticized" for his remark, Pelosi said, but protested she "just [doesn't] know the particulars" of what he said. That argument would hold more water if Tapper hadn't just played a clip of the entire joke while showing the photo of Conway.
"I guess the question is if one criticizes only Republicans when they make crude comments, does that not undermine the moral authority if they don't criticize when Democrats make crude comments?" Tapper asked. Once again, Pelosi didn't answer. Watch their exchange below. Bonnie Kristian
Nancy Pelosi won't criticize Cedric Richmond for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway https://t.co/rLFppAimxD
— Jonathan Easley (@JonEasley) March 5, 2017
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong just wants a nice girls' night out, but she can't seem to escape a string of creepy guys who decided faux-feminism is their new pick-up line.
Each interaction starts out promisingly enough. "I'm sorry, I'm not like a gross guy trying to hit on you or anything," begins the bro played by Beck Bennett. "I just can't find a seat." When Strong invites him to sit, he commiserates that the whole "place is filled with skeezy guys" who remind him of President Trump.
After the pair connect over matching "The future is female" shirts, Bennett asks her out. When she says no — well, suffice it to say his reaction goes a little beyond disappointment. Watch the clip below, but be warned that it contains some strong language. Bonnie Kristian
Mexico on Saturday opened legal defense centers at its consulates in all 50 U.S. states in response to President Trump's hardline immigration policy.
"We are not promoting illegality," said Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray. "Today we are facing a situation that can paradoxically represent an opportunity, when suddenly a government wants to apply the law more severely," he added. "It is becoming more than evident that to apply the law, which is the obligation of any state, would also imply a real economic damage to this country which highlights the need for immigration reform." Videgaray urged the United States to devise a path to legal status for undocumented immigrants.
At the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, nearly 500 people — 10 times the expected attendance — came to a seminar with immigration lawyers explaining their legal rights. In 20 years of practice, "we have never seen this type of force, so excessive that it seeks to find a way to deport immigrants in the U.S., and even legal immigrants, people with residency," said immigration attorney Barbara Melendez, who spoke at the event. The lawyers advised immigrants to know their rights, be honest with authorities, and never resist arrest. Bonnie Kristian
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Sunday tweeted President Trump's request for a congressional inquiry into his claim that President Obama inappropriately wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election, an allegation the Obama camp says is "simply false."
(1/4) Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling.
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
(2/4) President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
(3/4) exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
(4/4) Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.
— Sean Spicer (@PressSec) March 5, 2017
As Jon Schwarz at The Intercept notes, the president has the legal authority to declassify anything he wants, so "Trump could immediately make public any government records of such surveillance" on Trump Tower regardless of congressional investigation. Bonnie Kristian
SNL's Jeff Sessions is Forrest Gump at the bus stop, and The Help's Minny Jackson baked him a pie
Saturday Night Live's cold open saw Kate McKinnon as embattled Attorney General Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump at the bus stop. "I'm the attorney general of the United States," Sessions explains to his first conversation partner, Leslie Jones. "I got to meet the president and everything."
"Being in the government is so fun," Sessions continues, stuffing his mouth with Gump's signature chocolates. "You get to meet so many nice people. Like this, this is my best, good friend Kellyanne," he adds, holding up the controversial photo of White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office. "She ain't got no legs," Sessions adds, but she's "the best talker you ever heard. They say she could sell stink to a skunk."
Sessions has a few more conversation partners before closing out the sketch with this week's host, Octavia Spencer, who arrives in her role as maid Minny Jackson from The Help. And yes, she baked Sessions a pie. Watch the skit below. Bonnie Kristian