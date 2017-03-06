Several top Trump administration officials live at Trump's Washington hotel

The Trump International Hotel, housed in the Washington, D.C., landmark the Old Post Office building, has become a gathering place for Republicans and specifically those connected to or seeking connection with President Trump, who has apparently handed off the management of his hotel and branding business to his sons but still retains a financial stake. Trump ate a well-done steak (with ketchup) there in his one dinner out in D.C. during his presidency, but other members of his circle — and administration — are regular customers, The Associated Press reports.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, for example, lives at the hotel during the week. After Trump's speech to Congress this week, for example, "with his tiny terrier tucked under an arm, Mnuchin stepped into an elevator with reality TV star and hotel guest Dog the Bounty Hunter" to return to his new home. Other Trump administration officials who live there during the week include White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and Linda McMahon, the WWE veteran who heads the Small Business Administration. They and other administration officials "have been personally paying a fair market rate" for their accommodations, said White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters.
Rooms are currently going for about $500 a night, or higher. Phil Ruffin, a billionaire Trump donor who partnered with Trump to build a Las Vegas residential tower, tells AP he spent $18,000 a night when he was in town for Trump's inauguration — despite having given $1 million to Trump's inauguration committee. Ruffin said he half-jokingly complained to Trump about not receiving a discount, and Trump told him, "Well, I'm kind of out of it." But his name isn't, and his financial stake in a hotel in a government-owned building has prompted lawsuits over his lease and constitutional mechanisms to prevent foreign corruption. In the meantime, the Trump set knows where to meet. "I've never come through this lobby and not seen someone I know," Doug Deason, a Dallas-based fundraiser for Trump's election campaign, tells AP. Peter Weber
On Sunday, a 21-year-old woman was killed in Yosemite National Park after a tree fell on her tent in Half Dome Village.
A park spokesman said that after the tree fell, the village was closed and visitors were forced to leave the area. It was cold, windy, and rainy in Northern California, and rangers also closed the Upper Pines and Camp 4 sections of the park; they are expected to reopen on Monday. The victim's name has not been released.
In recent months, at least two other people have been killed in California due to falling trees — in December, a woman taking photos as part of a wedding party was killed when a eucalyptus tree struck her, and in January a woman was hit by a falling tree while walking on a golf course. Catherine Garcia
For the past three decades, Johnny Jennings, 86, has raised money however possible to help the kids at Georgia Baptist Children's Home.
At 18, he visited the home for the first time, and had several children run up to him, begging to be adopted. While Jennings was not ready to adopt a child, he knew he wanted to do something to assist the organization. He eventually started recycling aluminum and paper and saving his pennies, donating every cent to the facility. "84,480 is a mile of pennies," Jennings told Today. "We finished 24 miles. We had most people from church collecting pennies."
Over the past 30 years, Jennings has donated more than $400,000, and looks forward to the annual meeting where he presents his check for the year. "Johnny Jennings is one of the most gracious individuals I have ever met," Georgia Baptist Children's Home President Dr. Kenneth Thompson told Today. "I have always admired his quiet, humble spirit, his commitment to helping others, and most of all, his love for the children in our care." Catherine Garcia
To honor a popular lunch lady, an anonymous donor in Port Clinton, Ohio, paid off the lunch debts of 158 students.
In February, a person contacted the school district and said they would like to cover every lunch balance on the books — more than $500 for students from kindergarten to 12th grade — to celebrate their favorite cafeteria worker, Ruth Vogt, who died in January. Vogt retired in 1998 after working for 20 years at Port Clinton High School. Vogt's daughter, elementary school teacher Martha Vogt Snyder, told The Port Clinton News Herald her mother used to dig into her pockets for spare change to help kids who didn't have enough money to pay for lunch. "She was a very kind and generous soul," Snyder said.
Vogt's family doesn't even know the identity of the anonymous donor, but Snyder wants this person to know the plan shows they "really knew our mother well," and Vogt is "smiling down on them." Catherine Garcia
Not even a well-done steak could appease President Trump as he reportedly spent the weekend fuming over the leaks and allegations plaguing his administration.
This portrait of the president's weekend comes from The Washington Post, which spoke with 17 top White House officials, members of Congress, and friends of the president, some of whom described a commander in chief made paranoid by the information being fed to him and the conclusions he was drawing. On Wednesday, Trump was riding high off his well-received speech the night before, but that was quickly overshadowed by the Post's report that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador during Trump's presidential campaign, despite telling Congress otherwise during his confirmation hearing. Aides said Trump was livid when Sessions agreed to recuse himself from any investigations regarding Trump and Russia, believing Sessions was giving in to the media and critics, and also angry that former campaign adviser Carter Page was giving television interviews despite the fact that he was no longer part of his team.
Meanwhile, White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon was telling Trump that "the 'deep state' is a direct threat to his presidency," the Post reports, and by the time Saturday morning rolled around, ensconced yet again at his private club in Florida, Trump surprised all of his aides by tweeting unfounded claims that former President Barack Obama tapped his phones last year. Conservative media mogul Christopher Ruddy, a longtime friend and Mar-a-Lago member, told the Post that Trump ran into him on Saturday, and said he will be "proven right" about the allegations. "He was pissed," Ruddy said. "I haven't seen him this angry."
Trump's spirits were momentarily lifted when he saw that the Sunday newspapers were dominated by his Twitter claims, but he became mad all over again when few Republicans defended him on the morning talk shows, the Post says. Read more about Trump's woe-filled weekend — and his belief that his presidency is "being tormented in ways known and unknown" by everyone from intelligence figures to members of the media — at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia
The Marine Corps is investigating allegations that hundreds of male Marines used social media to share and solicit nude photographs of female service members and veterans, The Center for Investigative Reporting says.
Hundreds, and possibly thousands, of photos were posted to the private Marines United Facebook page, which has 30,000 members; the page is open only to male U.S. Marines, Navy Corpsman, and British Royal Marines. At least two dozen women featured in photographs, including officers and enlisted service members, have been identified by their full name, rank, and military duty station. Members of the Facebook group have left more than 2,500 comments, many obscene, on the photos.
"We need to be brutally honest with ourselves and each other: This behavior hurts fellow Marines, family members, and civilians. It is a direct attack on our ethos and legacy," Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Green, the most senior enlisted Marine on active duty, told The Center for Investigative Reporting. "It is inconsistent with our core values, and it impedes our ability to perform our mission." The photos were first reported by The War Horse, a nonprofit news organization run by Thomas Brennan, a Marine veteran. The War Horse contacted five women shown in photos, and two said they believed their former partners may have leaked their pictures, while others worried they had been hacked.
One of the women photographed was followed by a fellow Marine while going to pick up her gear at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. Those photos were posted on Marines United on Feb. 16, more than two weeks after Brennan notified the Marine Corps about the page, The Center for Investigative Reporting said. Marine Corps officials said the Marine who took the pictures has been discharged from active duty. Read more about the response from top brass and the reaction from women whose photos have been posted at The Center for Investigative Reporting. Catherine Garcia
A new study shows that eating a diet rich in staples of a Mediterranean diet — fish, olive oil, nuts, vegetables, and whole grains — may help reduce the risk of developing a type of breast cancer that cannot be treated with hormone therapy.
The study, conducted for the World Cancer Research Fund and published Monday in the International Journal of Cancer, found that the Mediterranean diet might greatly reduce the chances of women getting post-menopausal ER-negative cancer. Piet van den Brandt of Maastricht University in the Netherlands, the study's lead researcher, said this "usually has a worse prognosis than other types of breast cancer," and the research "can help to shine a light on how dietary patterns can affect our cancer risk."
The study followed 62,573 women between 55 and 69 who tracked their diets over two decades, starting in 1986. Over the course of the study, 3,354 women were found to have breast cancer, with 1,033 cases not analyzed because of family histories of breast cancer or incomplete diet data. The researchers concluded, after analyzing individual components of the subjects' diets, that nut intake was most strongly inversely associated with ER-negative breast cancer, The Guardian reports, followed by fruit and fish. They suggested that if everyone ate the highest defined Mediterranean diet — low in red meat, sugar, and white rice and bread — close to 33 percent of ER-negative breast cancer cases and 2.3 percent of all breast cancer cases could be avoided. Catherine Garcia
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, with three landing in his country's exclusive economic zone.
A South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman said "several projectiles" fired from North Korea's North Pyongan province flew about 620 miles. The U.S. and South Korea are conducting annual joint military exercises, which are viewed by North Korea as being practice for an invasion; during last year's exercises, North Korea fired several short- to medium-range missiles, and said the country was capable of putting nuclear warheads on its weapons. In February, North Korea launched a new type of medium-long range ballistic missile, which traveled 310 miles. Catherine Garcia