CNN's Anderson Cooper and Fox News' Tucker Carlson run down Trump's wiretapping claims, differently
On Monday, the White House labored to explain President Trump's tweets on Saturday morning accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump's Trump Tower phones during the presidential election. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, speaking to reporters without cameras, said that Congress would find the evidence for Trump's accusations — though, so far, most Republicans in Congress seem as baffled as everyone else. "I think that there's no question that something happened," Spicer said. "There's been enough reporting that strongly suggests that something occurred."
Spicer's deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, went on network TV to defend Trump's claim, while White House counselor Kellyanne Conway had the easier task of going on Fox News, which devoted much of Monday to trying to find proof that Obama (or, usually, his administration) might have done what Trump alleged. The other networks were notably more skeptical. If Trump has evidence to back up his unsubstantiated claim, "we certainly have yet to see it," Anderson Cooper said on CNN Monday night.
"His information appears to come from conservative radio hosts and websites," Cooper said, "and the basis for their story? As-yet-unverified reporting from the BBC, The Guardian, and a new British website called Heat Street on Obama administration efforts last year to get court permission to monitor four Trump team members suspected of irregular contact with Russia. Now, that reporting has so far not been matched by U.S. news organizations with prior good contacts in the intelligence community," he added, and "it's important to point out that none of these British outlets or the conservative outlets in the U.S. that are pushing the story reported that President Obama either ordered or sought wiretaps on then-Mr. Trump," as Trump claimed.
On Fox News, Tucker Carlson decided to fact-check Obama's denial that he had ordered Trump's phones wiretapped, and he enlisted Fox News chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge to help. "It's technically correct that the White House and the president don't order surveillance of U.S. citizens, but it would happen through their FBI and their Justice Department," Herridge said, "so if there was a surveillance order, it would happen on Mr. Obama's watch." She called Obama's claim that his administration never interfered in a federal investigation "patently false," because of Obama's statements about Hillary Clinton. Watch her and Carlson's fact-check below. Peter Weber
Casey Anthony, 30, has given a series of exclusive interviews to The Associated Press about life six years after the high-profile trial that ultimately acquitted her of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. It is the first time Anthony has spoken to the media about her daughter's death.
"Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me," said Anthony, who was once dubbed "the most hated mom in America" by HLN's Nancy Grace. "I understand why people have the opinions that they do."
But "I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," Anthony added. "I'm okay with myself. I sleep pretty good at night."
Caylee Anthony was allegedly last seen on June 16, 2008, and was reported missing by Casey Anthony's mother on July 15, 2008. Casey Anthony told police that Caylee had vanished with a babysitter, but her daughter's remains were discovered in December 2008 near a wooded area by her home. While air samples appeared to indicate that decaying human remains had been in Anthony's car trunk, the government was unable to convincingly tie Casey Anthony to her daughter's death. Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse in less than 11 hours by the jury.
Ultimately Anthony was only found guilty of four counts of lying to the police. "I'm just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied," Anthony told the AP, adding: "My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to."
Anthony met the AP reporter at a Palm Beach rally against President Donald Trump but it is "unclear why Anthony agreed to speak to the AP. She later texted the reporter, asking that the AP not run the story."
Today Anthony enjoys taking photos and dreams of getting a private investigator's license. "I love the fact that I have a unique perspective and I get a chance to do for other people what so many others have done for me," Anthony said. Jeva Lange
Rep. Jason Chaffetz tells lower-income Americans to make a choice between their iPhone and health care
When it comes to health care, Republicans want the American people to have choices. That privilege comes with a dose of responsibility, though, Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said Tuesday on CNN's New Day.
Responding to host Alisyn Camerota's challenge that "access for lower-income Americans doesn't equal coverage," Chaffetz explained that "Americans have choices, and they've got to make a choice."
For example: "Maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest [that money] in their own health care," Chaffetz said.
Many people were unimpressed by his pitch. "This proves how disconnected from reality Chaffetz is," one Twitter user wrote. "Maybe I shouldn't invest in food and clothing, only health care!"
"So instead of guaranteed access to health insurance, the [Affordable Care Act] replacement will feature guys like Chaffetz shaming low-income Americans," said another. Jeva Lange
GOP Rep. Chaffetz: Americans may need to choose between "new iphone... they just love" and investing in health care https://t.co/5Hxwn2uOl5
— New Day (@NewDay) March 7, 2017
To fund his anti-immigration efforts, President Trump could gut the Coast Guard and TSA's budgets
The Trump administration has proposed massive budget cuts to the Coast Guard, TSA, and FEMA in an attempt to route funds to its ambitious immigration crackdown, but some experts are saying the plan is misguided and will have "devastating" consequences in the fight for border security, Politico reports.
The proposal "is ignorant of what constitutes national security," said former Coast Guard commandant Adm. James Loy. "They simply don't understand the equation." Draft documents show the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is looking to cut 14 percent of the Coast Guard's budget and 11 percent from the TSA, "reductions that critics say would weaken safeguards against threats arriving by sea or air," Politico writes.
"As you harden the land border you open up the maritime border," said another retired Coast Guard commander, Stephen Flynn. "It makes no sense. You are going to have this balloon effect." Loy, who also worked as a TSA administrator after 9/11, added of the TSA cuts: "This is the amazing reality despite the fact that the bad guys have a love affair with commercial aviation as a target."
The Office of Management and Budget additionally wants to cut 11 percent of FEMA, which responds to natural disasters like hurricanes but also prepares responses to major terrorist attacks.
The Coast Guard intercepted over 6,000 illegal immigrants last year and is already stretched thin trying to protect ports of entry from terrorist attacks and illegal drug traffickers, critics say. "The OMB treats the Coast Guard like a lunch fund to fund their other priorities within the Department of Homeland Security," said Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.). "Congress funds [through appropriations], and we're not doing what they're doing. They're off in la-la-land. If they want to be irrelevant they're off to a good start."
Read the full report on the OMB's draft at Politico. Jeva Lange
Malaysia accuses North Korea of 'holding our citizens hostage,' bars North Koreans from leaving
The showdown between erstwhile allies Malaysia and North Korea over the public murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, flared up again Tuesday when Pyongyang announced that "all Malaysian nationals in the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] will be temporarily prohibited from leaving the country until the incident that happened in Malaysia is properly solved." North Korea rejects Malaysia's conclusion that Kim Jong Nam was killed by VX nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak reacted to North Korea barring Malaysians from leaving the country by instructing police "to prevent all North Korean citizens in Malaysia from leaving the country until we are assured of the safety and security of all Malaysians in North Korea." Pyongyang is "effectively holding our citizens hostage," he said, calling it an "abhorrent act" in "total disregard of all international law and diplomatic norms." Malaysia says 11 of its citizens are in North Korea, mostly connected to the embassy, while there are an estimated 1,000 North Koreans in Malaysia, largely students and workers.
Malaysia has arrested only two people for Kim's murder — the Vietnamese and Indonesian women seen rubbing the potent nerve agent on Kim's face — and it has surrounded the North Korean embassy until it can interview three North Koreans believed to be hiding inside, among the eight North Koreans Malaysian police have tied to the murder; four of the suspects left Malaysia immediately after the killing.
The two countries expelled each other's ambassadors over the weekend, after the North Korean envoy criticized Malaysia's handling of the investigation. "You'd have to go back a long way for this kind of wholesale diplomatic meltdown," Euan Graham, director of International Security at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, tells Reuters. He called it "a classic own goal of North Korea's making," triggered "by the most outrageous public murder than you can imagine, using a chemical weapon in a crowded international airport." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert's Cartoon President Trump gets tweeting advice from the ghosts of Nixon and Lincoln
Nobody, presumably, was around early Saturday morning when President Trump set an unpredictable ball in motion with his tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of tapping his Trump Tower phone during the presidential campaign. So Stephen Colbert's Late Show took some liberties on Monday night, showing Cartoon President Trump sitting in bed at Mar-a-Lago, becoming enraged at the news of his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, recusing himself from any Trump-Russia investigations. "Time for my most tremendous tweet storm yet!" Cartoon Trump growled, but he was bereft of material until the ghost of Richard Nixon appeared. "President Nixon — I'm so glad you're here, Tricky," he said. "I'm starting to get real scared."
Nixon's cartoon ghost advised Trump to "flip the script," then planted the Obama wiretapping seed. Trump's better angel — the ghost of Abraham Lincoln — stepped in to chasten Nixon and get Trump to reconsider. And he might have gotten away with it, too, if it weren't for that pesky surprise guest at the end. Watch. Peter Weber
On Monday, the U.S. began the process of assembling an anti-missile system in South Korea, delivering the first of the five major components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. South Korea had requested an accelerated deployment of the missile defense system, approved last year, after North Korea launched four ballistic missiles on Monday, apparently in response to annual joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises. China "firmly opposes" the deployment, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated on Tuesday. China will "take the necessary steps to safeguard our own security interests, and the consequences will be shouldered by the United States and South Korea," he added.
China fears the missile defense system will give the U.S. the capacity to detect Chinese missile launches, not just North Korean salvos, The New York Times reports. That would affect China's relationship with not just South Korea but also Japan and other U.S. allies in the region. President Trump spoke with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on Monday, assuring them that the U.S. will stand with its allies against North Korea. Geng warned the U.S. and South Korea to not "go further and further down the wrong road." The THAAD system will likely be ready by April. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert tries to soothe Trump's wiretapping Twitter rage with a dose of Real News Tonight
Last week, President Trump "seemed pretty steady," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. "I was afraid he sold the timeshare in Crazytown. Well, he's baaaack!" Colbert didn't seem sure if he was happy about being thrown back onto the Trump roller coaster, but he ran viewers through the weekend's events, starting with the president's 6:35 a.m. tweets from Florida on Saturday. "Who wakes up that angry?" Colbert asked. "Somebody get this guy a Xanax, or a bran muffin, or a bran muffin just stuffed with Xanax."
Trump's tweets accused former President Barack Obama of tapping his phone during the election, calling it first "McCarthyism" and then "Nixon/Watergate"-level malfeasance. "And he must have been really proud of this tweet, because it's the first time he ever signed one — 'Bad (or sick) guy!'" Colbert said. "This is a serious allegation — this may be the most serious allegation any president has made against a previous president," and he underscored the gravity of his serious accusation by following it up with a tweet about The Apprentice and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
In any case, everyone who would have had knowledge of illegal Obama wiretapping has denied that it happened. "Faced with these denials, Trump has not produced a shred of evidence," Colbert said. "So where did Trump get his info? From the CIA? From the FBI? Out of his ASS?" Of all the madness in this story, though, "the craziest thing about Trump calling for an investigation, without any evidence, of this thing that no one else has said, is that it actually worked," Colbert said. "Congress is going to investigate Trump's wiretapping claim." Since the whole episode was reportedly sparked by Trump's rage over Attorney General Jeff Session recusing himself from any Russia-Trump investigation, Colbert said he wanted to do his part to calm Trump down with some soothing fake news. You can watch the latest installment of Real News Tonight below. Peter Weber