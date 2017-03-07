Leading conservative health care intellectual rips GOP's plan, says it will 'trap millions in poverty'

Casey Anthony, 30, has given a series of exclusive interviews to The Associated Press about life six years after the high-profile trial that ultimately acquitted her of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. It is the first time Anthony has spoken to the media about her daughter's death.

"Based off what was in the media, I understand the reasons people feel about me," said Anthony, who was once dubbed "the most hated mom in America" by HLN's Nancy Grace. "I understand why people have the opinions that they do."

But "I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," Anthony added. "I'm okay with myself. I sleep pretty good at night."

Caylee Anthony was allegedly last seen on June 16, 2008, and was reported missing by Casey Anthony's mother on July 15, 2008. Casey Anthony told police that Caylee had vanished with a babysitter, but her daughter's remains were discovered in December 2008 near a wooded area by her home. While air samples appeared to indicate that decaying human remains had been in Anthony's car trunk, the government was unable to convincingly tie Casey Anthony to her daughter's death. Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and aggravated child abuse in less than 11 hours by the jury.

Ultimately Anthony was only found guilty of four counts of lying to the police. "I'm just one of the unfortunate idiots who admitted they lied," Anthony told the AP, adding: "My dad was a cop, you can read into that what you want to."

Anthony met the AP reporter at a Palm Beach rally against President Donald Trump but it is "unclear why Anthony agreed to speak to the AP. She later texted the reporter, asking that the AP not run the story."