President Trump loves meatloaf

While Vice President Mike Pence has enjoyed dining out in Washington, D.C., President Trump has preferred staying closer to the comforts of his new home. Politico reported Thursday that Trump has gone out to eat just once since he took office in January, and that one outing was "a trip to his own Trump International Hotel for well-done steak."
When Trump eats at the White House, he sticks to what he knows and likes. His "favorite dish" is apparently meatloaf, which he eats "often," Politico reported.
Trump's habits are strikingly different from those of former President Barack Obama, who visited a record 80 restaurants in D.C. while president, but those who know Trump aren't surprised. Trump's friend Ronald Kessler told Politico that Trump "loves his own territory" and "almost never goes to another restaurant aside from his own eating facilities." "He doesn't change," Kessler said. "He is a creature of habit." Becca Stanek
America's economy added 235,000 jobs in February — and the unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent
The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in February, according to government data released Friday, beating economists' expectations in the first full month of the Trump presidency. The unemployment rate edged down to 4.7 percent from 4.8 percent in January, and wages rose by 6 cents to $26.09, rebounding from a disappointing 3-cent rise in January. Stock futures rose early Friday in anticipation of a strong government jobs report after a separate survey published earlier in the week by ADP and Moody's Analytics showed hiring blasting past forecasts. The gains were expected to strengthen the argument that the economy is strong enough for Federal Reserve policy makers to raise interest rates when they meet next week. Harold Maass
A sealed court filing reviewed by The Washington Post reveals teams in the National Football League allegedly violated federal prescription drug laws and failed to comply with Drug Enforcement Administration guidance in their frequent distribution of painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs to players. The filing is part of a federal lawsuit filed by more than 1,800 former players claiming they've suffered health problems due to "improper and deceptive drug distribution practices by NFL teams," The Post reported. The case is slated to go to trial in October.
The documents present evidence that team officials viewed painkillers as "performance-enhancing drugs" necessary to make their team competitive, and that in 2012 the average team "prescribed nearly 5,777 doses of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and 2,213 doses of controlled medications to its players," The Washington Post reported. A longtime Buffalo Bills trainer testified he'd "witnessed team doctors give players injections of prescription medications without telling them what the drug was they were receiving or its side effects." Anthony Yates, former president of the NFL Physicians Society, testified that "a majority of clubs as of 2010 had trainers controlling and handling prescription medications and controlled substances when they should not have."
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the allegations are "meritless." "The NFL clubs and their medical staffs are all in compliance with the Controlled Substances Act," McCarthy told The Washington Post in an email. "The NFL clubs and their medical staffs continue to put the health and safety of our players first, providing all NFL players with the highest quality medical care. Any claim or suggestion to the contrary is simply wrong."
Read the full story on the allegations at The Washington Post. Becca Stanek
The Justice Department on Thursday declined to confirm a White House claim made a day earlier that President Trump was not the subject of any investigation. Trump indirectly raised the possibility by claiming, with no evidence, that former President Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap of then-candidate Trump, something that, if true, could have been the result of an investigation targeting him. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that "there is no reason to believe there is any type of investigation with respect to the Department of Justice," or "that the president is the target of any investigation whatsoever." A Justice Department official, asked whether Trump was the focus of an investigation, said, "no comment." Harold Maass
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of the oil and gas giant ExxonMobil, has recused himself from discussions of the permitting application for the Keystone XL pipeline, the State Department said Thursday in a letter to the environmental group Greenpeace. A State Department deputy legal adviser said in the letter that Tillerson made the decision in early February that he would not work "on issues related to TransCanada's application for a presidential permit" for the proposed pipeline, which the Obama administration halted but President Trump has revived. The letter was sent in response to one Greenpeace sent on Wednesday saying that Tillerson should recuse himself because his former company stood to benefit from the pipeline. Harold Maass
The Republican Party's mad dash to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a new law, the American Health Care Act, is being driven by two big, related considerations: the calendar, and the Senate's budget "reconciliation" rules, which allow the Senate to pass certain pieces of legislation with a simple majority. The AHCA was written narrowly to fit within the constraints of the reconciliation rules, and whether it does will be partly determined by how much the Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will cost.
Without reconciliation, the already endangered bill won't clear the Senate. Without major changes to satisfy GOP conservatives, it may not pass the House. President Trump and some congressional Republicans have come up with a solution to this conundrum: Ignore the CBO and overrule the Senate parliamentarian, who determines which measures can be passed through the reconciliation maneuver, as long as 60 senators don't overrule her advice. This wouldn't be so much "working the refs" as ignoring them, and it would likely throw Congress into chaos.
The CBO — led by Republican appointee Keith Hall — is expected to estimate that the AHCA increases the budget deficit and cuts at least 15 million people off health insurance. The new GOP line is that CBO economists and statisticians can be ignored because their projections just aren't very good. Their main exhibit: The CBO score for ObamaCare. "If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) made a similar argument on Hugh Hewitt's radio show. (The CBO's ACA projections were actually "reasonably accurate," according to a 2015 Commonwealth Fund report.)
"I have no idea what the CBO report will say," said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), "but I find it amusing that the right-wing Trump administration would try to cast doubt about the integrity of that report when it was the right-wing Republicans who handpicked its director."
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and House conservatives, meanwhile, are arguing that Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as presiding officer of the Senate, can simply override any unfavorable reconciliation ruling by parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. Cruz said he's been discussing that plan, which would allow the GOP to scrap things like ObamaCare's ban of discrimination based on pre-existing conditions, with "a number of my colleagues." Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and vice chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) promoted the idea with Trump over lunch on Thursday.
It's not clear if either of these maneuvers will work, but that's where the fight is going. Peter Weber
President Trump's spirited entrance into the Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act with the American Health Care Act has been a mixed blessing for House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who needs the bill signed in order to move on to other parts of the GOP agenda, notably revamping America's tax code. But Trump is more popular with some of the conservative lawmakers who are dismissing the bill as "dead on arrival" than Ryan and other GOP leaders, so his lobbying and dealmaking efforts — including hosting House conservatives at the White House bowling lane and calling for help from state GOP officials and activists — could be crucial to whipping up support.
On the other hand, Politico says, "Trump's early efforts to court conservatives opposed to the GOP's ObamaCare replacement is backfiring in Congress — emboldening the far right to demand changes that could repel centrists critical to its passage." Ryan and other architects of the House GOP bill tried to carefully balance the demands from the Freedom Caucus wing and more moderate GOP senators who don't want to scrap the Medicaid expansion in their states. Trump strongly supports the bill, but has also signaled he's open to "negotiations," encouraging conservatives to amend the bill to their liking.
"The mixed signals have allowed hard-line conservatives and leadership to hear what they want to hear," Politico reports. "Each side is taking Trump's words and arguing he's in their corner," and the president has been "sufficiently vague" to give hope to both sides. "We've been told by the vice president and [OMB Director Mick] Mulvaney that he's flexible," Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Thursday. "Are they sure that's what Trump said?" House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) asked Politico. "When Trump says, 'If you have better ideas,' I think he's thinking in the [later] phase they offer bills going forward."
Key Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are tapping the brakes and insisting that the Senate make its own imprint on the bill, which would scuttle Ryan's carefully crafted timetable. If the White House bowling alley doesn't do the trick, though, Trump has other tools at his disposal — presumably, Mar-a-Lago is nice this time of year. Peter Weber
The GOP's health-care plan cleared its first hurdle early Thursday, when the House Ways and Means Committee signed off on the bill "after roughly 18 hours of debate," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "And anyone who has spent 18 hours trying to pass something knows what you get at the end." The long debate led to some loopy moments, like that time Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) mused about taxing ice cream and sunlight. "So, if you're worried about losing your health care, do not worry," Colbert said. "It's safely in the hands of the guy who was up all night googling 'Why don't we tax the sun?'"
The GOP plan is running into some stiff, across-the-board opposition, but not to worry, President Trump has a backup plan — let ObamaCare collapse, blame the Democrats. "Okay, hold on there, chief," Colbert said. "You're in charge now. If you let health care collapse, I don't think we'll blame the Democrats, we will blame you. That's like a firefighter letting the house burn down to make the space heater look bad."
After imagining the presumably awkward dinner Trump hosted Wednesday night with Ted and Heidi Cruz, Colbert noted that Trump is "all-in, he's pulling out all the stops on this health-care bill, except when it comes to the name — because the White House is asking: Please don't call it TrumpCare." Conservatives will apparently react negatively to anything that ends in "-care," he noted, "or, maybe Trump just doesn't want to attach his name to something that no one likes — although that has never stopped him before," a nod to Trump's many failed business ventures.
Trump isn't trying to sell this alone, though. House Speaker Paul Ryan is doing his part, too, using a PowerPoint presentation Thursday to lay out the GOP's "three-pronged approach." Colbert summarized: "One, repeal; two, replace; three, look over there!" Paul also laid out what he views as ObamaCare's fundamental flaw — and Colbert saw it a little differently: "You just described how insurance works. That is literally the definition of insurance." He gave another example of Ryan's approach, one Trump might understand: "The problem with this casino is that the people who are losing are funding the people who are winning — it's time to have a casino where every single time you play the slots, it's a jackpot." Watch below. Peter Weber