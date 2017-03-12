SNL imagines how President Trump would handle an alien invasion

Alec Baldwin reprised his impression of President Trump for Saturday Night Live in a skit imagining how Trump would handle an Independence Day-style alien invasion. The scene was set for Trump to deliver a patriotic tear-jerker of a speech like the movie's President Whitmore, but — well, suffice it to say it doesn't quite work out that way.

"What a beautiful day," Baldwin's Trump begins as he addresses soldiers about to face a formidable alien foe. "Who here loves Trump?"

"Now here's the deal," he continues in a parody of the real Trump's recent remarks about the military. "We're going to beat these aliens because we've got the best military — but we don't win anymore. And the aliens are laughing at us. They're killing us and they're laughing at us."