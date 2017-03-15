Iraqi troops close to capturing key Mosul bridge from ISIS

Iraqi government forces are fighting to capture the Iron Bridge in Mosul, Iraq, from the Islamic State, and if they are successful, they will control three of the city's five bridges.
The Iron Bridge links western Mosul with eastern Mosul, crossing the Tigris River, and on Tuesday, government troops were within 330 feet of the structure, Reuters reports. Federal police also killed the ISIS commander of Mosul's Old City, Abu Abdul Rahman al-Ansary. The battle for Mosul began in October, and most ISIS leaders have left the city.
Residents escaping the fighting say in the areas still controlled by ISIS, food is scarce, and militants are telling them they need to go with them as they flee their neighborhoods. Mosul is the last ISIS stronghold in Iraq, and as many as 600,000 civilians are still living under ISIS rule. Government troops have captured eastern Mosul and have taken back 30 percent of the west from militants. Catherine Garcia
It turns out Sean Hannity isn't the only person at Fox News who has a bone to pick with newspapers. On Tuesday's Fox & Friends First, host Heather Childers had a brief segment on the pressing topic of newspaper apparel — or, as Childers put it: "Media bias on full display: Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti–President Trump rhetoric." That rhetoric is: "Journalism Matters," from the Los Angeles Times; "Speaking Truth to Power Since 1847," from the Chicago Tribune; and "Democracy Dies in Darkness," from The Washington Post.
Media bias on full display! Newspapers now cashing in on T-shirts splashed with anti-Trump rhetoric (via @FoxFriendsFirst) pic.twitter.com/rfjZ15vt2C
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 14, 2017
You can draw your own inference about what that says about Fox News and/or Trump. Peter Weber
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) told CNN on Tuesday that FBI Director James Comey will tell him on Wednesday whether or not the FBI is investigating ties between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.
Whitehouse and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are leading one of three congressional investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, and Whitehouse said that during a March 2 meeting with the senators, Comey promised to confirm if the investigation exists and if so, its scope. Catherine Garcia
Someone mailed investigative journalist and tax specialist David Cay Johnston the first two pages of Donald Trump's 2005 tax return, and on Tuesday night, he went over the forms with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.
The 1040 form shows Trump made more than $150 million and paid $5.3 million in regular federal income tax, a rate of less than 4 percent. He also paid $31 million more in the alternative minimum tax, which ensures that wealthy taxpayers pay at least a minimum amount of tax. Without the AMT — which Trump has said he wants to abolish — he would have paid less than 3.5 percent in taxes in 2005. Johnston said he does not know who sent him the documents, but it could have been Trump himself, as he has leaked things to him several times over the years.
Trump bucked tradition and drew criticism for not releasing any tax returns during the presidential election, while his opponent, Hillary Clinton, released hers going back to 1977. The Rachel Maddow Show asked the White House to verify if the documents were real, and before Maddow's show even aired, the White House released a statement that began: "You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago." It went on to say that Trump was "one of the most successful businessmen in the world with a responsibility to his company, his family, and his employees to pay no more tax than legally required." Trump paid $38 million in taxes on an income of more than $150 million, the White House said, adding that "despite this substantial income figure and tax paid, it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns." Johnston did not steal the documents, and it is not illegal for him to publish them. Catherine Garcia
Nine military officers, including a retired Navy admiral, were arrested Tuesday after being indicted in an ongoing bribery scandal.
The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday in San Diego, alleges that in return for providing classified information and other help to Leonard Francis, a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard," retired Adm. Bruce Loveless and other officers were treated to extravagant trips, exorbitant dinners, and the services of prostitutes. Prosecutors say that Francis' company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, fleeced the U.S. Navy out of $35 million by overcharging for items it supplied to ships in the Pacific, like food and water.
More than 20 former or current Navy officials have been charged over the past three years in connection with the scandal, and Francis has pleaded guilty and is waiting to be sentenced. Catherine Garcia
Just 90 minutes before the start of her Tuesday night show, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow made a bombshell announcement on Twitter: She has Trump tax returns.
BREAKING: We've got Trump tax returns. Tonight, 9pm ET. MSNBC.
(Seriously).
— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 14, 2017
She didn't specifically write the name "President Trump," so they could belong to one of his sons, like Donald Trump Jr., daughter Ivanka Trump, or maybe even a random guy named Ronald Trump, but since people have been clamoring for Donald Trump to release his tax returns for nearly two years now, expect to see Maddow win her time slot tonight.
Update: About an hour after her first tweet, Maddow posted again, this time with more information on what she'll be sharing on her show. "What we've got is from 2005...the President's 1040 form...details to come..." Catherine Garcia
Activists have long suspected that a wooded area in Mexico's Veracruz state, Colinas de Santa Fe, was used as a clandestine cemetery, and after finding evidence of burial pits, they notified the authorities. With just a third of the official excavation complete, more than 250 skulls have been unearthed, and more are expected to be found.
"Veracruz is an enormous mass grave," state attorney general Jorge Winckler Ortiz said. "It is the biggest mass grave in Mexico and perhaps one of the biggest in the world." The Zetas drug cartel dominates Veracruz, but they have been fighting the Jalisco New Generation cartel since 2011, and desperate people whose relatives have gone missing in the drug war are searching on their own for their loved ones. The attorney general said on the Televisa network that "for years, organized crime has disappeared and murdered people with the complicity of the authorities," and he "cannot imagine how many more people are illegally buried there," adding that there are 2,400 people still missing.
He also said that the authorities deceived people who came to them asking for information on relatives they believed might be in the mass grave. In October, the state's former governor, Javier Duarte, resigned, and not long afterward a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of racketeering and money laundering. He is now on the run. Catherine Garcia
President Trump took unprecedented action to prepare for the 2.5 inches of snow that sprinkled Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The Washington Post reported that just 45 minutes after Politico published a story titled "Will Trump bungle first big snow threat like Obama did?" on its website Monday, Trump called up D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office to request a meeting about the city's snowstorm preparations:
To say the request came as a surprise at City Hall, two blocks from the White House, would be an understatement.
Presidents have over the years invited D.C. mayors to ceremonial and political events, but no one could recall a D.C. mayor being summoned to the Oval Office to brief the president — not for Nor'easters that paralyzed the city; not when a 2011 earthquake damaged city landmarks; not even after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
"I don't think I've ever heard of such a thing," said D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D), who has represented Ward 2 since 1991. [The Washington Post]
Bowser said it seemed like Trump's heart was in the right place, though her aides indicated the meeting seemed "hastily arranged," The Washington Post reported. The invitation came at about 4 p.m. and Bowser was told to be at the White House by 6 p.m.
"It was a new administration that was dealing with its first storm of the East Coast and its first decision around federal workers," Bowser said. "His intent was making sure that all of the players knew each other and we have the right contacts and that if there were things the [federal] government could be doing, that they were being done." Becca Stanek