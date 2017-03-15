Sen. Graham demands answers on Trump wiretapping claims: 'The longer it takes to answer that question the more suspicious I get'

In multiple television interviews Wednesday morning, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) made it clear he won't let the Trump administration get away without providing evidence to back up President Trump's baseless claims about wiretapping. Graham warned that if the FBI does not respond soon to his letter demanding answers about Trump's allegation former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the presidential election, Congress would "flex its muscles."

Graham and fellow Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) wrote a letter to FBI Director James Comey earlier this month requesting proof of a "FISA warrant that would be necessary to tap the phones at Trump Tower and spy on the Trump campaign," The Washington Examiner reported. If such a warrant exists, Graham wants to know why. "When I first heard it, I thought it was just a wild claim," he said of Trump's accusation, leveled against Obama via Twitter earlier this month. "I don't know. If it's not true, just tell me it's not true. Why's it taking so long to get the answer?"

Graham threatened Congress would "issue a subpoena to get the information" if Comey doesn't answer his letter by Wednesday. He also warned the committee would "hold up the deputy [attorney] general's nomination until Congress is provided with information to finally clear the air as to whether or not there was ever a warrant issued against the Trump campaign" — a threat that's also been made by Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

"The longer it takes to answer that question, the more suspicious I get," Graham said. Becca Stanek