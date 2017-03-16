Sean Hannity reportedly pulled a gun on Juan Williams

As one does in the workplace, Fox News host Sean Hannity pulled out a gun and pointed it straight at contributor Juan Williams last October, three people with knowledge of the incident told CNNMoney.

The pair had just finished sparring on air when Hannity pointed the gun and turned the laser sight on, the individuals said. They said he was just "showing off," CNNMoney reports, but it was enough to rattle Williams and those who witnessed the incident, and his colleagues reported what happened to Fox News executives. The matter made its way to Bill Shine, the network's co-president and one of Hannity's friends. A Fox News spokesperson told CNNMoney the incident was referred to the legal and human resources departments, but didn't mention if Hannity was reprimanded. "Sean Hannity has been trained in firearm safety since he was 11 years old and has a license to carry a gun in five states, including New York," the spokesperson said. "The situation was thoroughly investigated and it was found that no one was put in any danger."

Hannity and Williams are both downplaying the incident, with Hannity saying in a statement he showed his "good friend" Williams his unloaded firearm in a "professional and safe manner for educational purposes only," and "any other interpretation of this is outright false reporting." Williams said the encounter is being "sensationalized — everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm's way. It was clear that Sean put my safety above all else and we continue to be great friends." Catherine Garcia