C-SPAN puts the pressure on Neil Gorsuch to okay TV cameras in the Supreme Court

The public affairs network C-SPAN has long argued for the Supreme Court to allow TV cameras to record its oral arguments, and in the sensitive days ahead of the hearings for Neil Gorsuch, C-SPAN has zeroed in on Trump's nominee as a potential ally to their cause.
On Friday, C-SPAN rolled out a video featuring the replies of all the current justices when asked about TV coverage of the Supreme Court. Answers range from Judge John Roberts claiming in 2005 that "television cameras are nothing to be afraid of but I don't have a set view on that" to Judge Anthony Kennedy arguing in 1987 that "it might make me and my colleagues behave differently than they would otherwise."
C-SPAN also released a survey showing that the decisions of the Supreme Court are of the upmost interest to the American people — 90 percent of respondents agreed that "decisions made by the U.S. Supreme Court have an impact on my everyday life as a citizen." The survey also found that 76 percent of voters agree the Supreme Court "should allow television coverage of its oral arguments." The poll reached 1,032 likely voters between March 7-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.
Gorsuch will undoubtedly be required to answer the question himself. His confirmation hearings begin next week. Jeva Lange
President Trump held British Prime Minister Theresa May's hand during her visit to the White House, and complimented Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "strong hands" during his. But Trump's awkwardly tense first visit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday took the cake.
While the two leaders sat side-by-side in the Oval Office to get their picture taken by the press, Trump made a point of avoiding eye contact with Merkel. Because the leaders were sitting just a foot apart, Trump was at times actively turning his head away to avoid meeting the German leader's gaze.
No handshake. No talking to one another.
That Trump-Merkel pool spray was pretty awkward. —via @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/DIkEyfNJUq
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 17, 2017
For possibly the longest 15 seconds ever, Trump and Merkel sat in absolute silence. "Send a good picture back to Germany please, make sure," Trump said, finally breaking the stifling quiet. That was the longest sentence he spoke in a minute-long clip of their sit-down, during which he never once directly addressed Merkel. While the two leaders have had tension in the past — Trump once said during the campaign that Merkel was "ruining" Germany — it's unclear what led to the frosty sit-down Friday.
The meeting concluded with photographers asking the leaders to shake hands. Trump responded with silence. Watch below. Becca Stanek
Photographers: Can we get a handshake?
Merkel (to Trump): Do you want to have a handshake?
Trump: *no response*
Merkel: *makes awkward face* pic.twitter.com/ehgpCnWPg7
— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 17, 2017
The White House's official newsletter linked to an article sarcastically ripping apart Trump's budget
The "news reports" section of the White House's official newsletter, the 1600 Daily, was looking a little sparse Friday aside from an enthusiastic Washington Post headline, "Trump's budget makes perfect sense and will fix America, and I will tell you why." Which sounds great in theory, except if the newsletters' authors had read past the headline, they would have realized Post writer Alexandra Petri's opinion piece is a scathingly sarcastic takedown of President Trump's proposed budget.
"Some people are complaining that the budget proffered by the Trump administration, despite its wonderful macho-sounding name, is too vague and makes all sorts of cuts to needed programs in favor of increasing military spending by leaps and bounds," Petri writes. "These people are wimps." This is literally the first sentence of the article.
(A screenshot of Friday's 1600 Daily email)
Here's a little more:
This budget will make America a lean, mean fighting machine with bulging, rippling muscles and not an ounce of fat. America has been weak and soft for too long. BUT HOW WILL I SURVIVE ON THIS BUDGET? you may be wondering. I AM A HUMAN CHILD, NOT A COSTLY FIGHTER JET. You may not survive, but that is because you are SOFT and WEAK, something this budget is designed to eliminate. [The Washington Post]
Petri goes on to list departments worth cutting, such as the Agriculture Department — "NO MORE OF THIS NAMBY-PAMBY 'GATHERING' NONSENSE. We will be HUNTERS again" — and the National Endowment for the Arts, which she proposes be replaced with "an armored helicopter with a shark painted on it."
Petri concludes:
AMERICA WILL BE STRONGER THAN IT HAS EVER BEEN! Anyone who survives will be a gun covered in the fur of a rare mammal, capable of fighting disease with a single muscular flex. RAW POWER! HARD RAW POWER GRRRRRR HISSS POW!
It will be great. [The Washington Post]
In addition to the Post's glowing endorsement, the only other "news reports" item the White House linked to Friday was "Trump praises Irish 'fight' at White House ceremony." Jeva Lange
Monopoly to replace boot, thimble, and wheelbarrow tokens with penguin, rubber ducky, and T. rex
There will be three new tokens on the board in the next edition of Monopoly. After surveying more than 4.3 million Monopoly fans from around the world, Hasbro announced Friday that a penguin, a rubber ducky, and a T. rex were the three lucky tokens chosen to be part of the newest version of the classic board game due out this fall. The tokens will replace the boot, the thimble, and the wheelbarrow.
BREAKING: Monopoly replacing thimble, wheelbarrow and boot with penguin, rubber ducky and Tyrannosaurus rex. Story: https://t.co/edaHQpQMDe pic.twitter.com/MmrwL3j8w6
— AP Eastern U.S. (@APEastRegion) March 17, 2017
"While I'm sad to see the iconic thimble, boot, and wheelbarrow tokens go, it will be fun to have some new, fan-sourced tokens in the mix," said Jonathan Berkowitz, Hasbro's senior vice president of marketing. "Personally, I've always especially liked the boot token, but I'm excited to move onto the T. rex."
For anyone not taking the news as well as Berkowitz, take solace in the fact it could've been worse. Game tokens included in the survey that didn't make the cut include a smiley-face emoji, a monster truck, aviator sunglasses, a pair of bunny slippers, and a cell phone.
Since Hasbro nixed the iron back in 2013, that makes the top hat and the racecar the only tokens from the original 1935 edition that will still be in play in the upcoming version. Rounding out the tokens for the new edition are the battleship, the cat, and the Scottie dog. Becca Stanek
Poll finds 90 percent of Americans are open to a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants
A majority of Americans don't support President Trump's hard line stances on immigration, a CNN/ORC poll released Friday revealed. While Trump has pledged to build a multi-billion dollar U.S.-Mexico border wall and strictly enforce U.S. immigration laws, nearly two-thirds of Americans say the nation's top priority should be offering undocumented immigrants a path to legal citizenship. Just 26 percent say stopping illegal border crossings should be a top priority, while 13 percent say the main concern should be deporting undocumented immigrants.
A notable 90 percent of Americans support offering undocumented immigrants who "hold a job, speak English, and are willing to pay back taxes" a path to legal citizenship, CNN reported. The idea garnered almost equal support from both sides of the aisle, with 96 percent of Democrats, 89 percent of Independents, and 87 percent of Republicans backing it. Though Trump has floated the idea of an immigration reform compromise, he has offered few details.
The poll, which surveyed 1,025 Americans by phone, was taken from March 1 to 4. Its overall margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points. Becca Stanek
You could spend a lifetime looking for diamonds at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park, but it only took 14-year-old Kalel Langford about 30 minutes on Saturday to find a real keeper, USA Today reports. "Its color was so dark that we weren't sure if it was a diamond, but we knew we needed to have it looked at," said Kalel's father, Craig Langford. It's a good thing they did — the dark-brown stone Kalel stumbled upon is a 7.44-carat diamond.
Teen finds 7.44 carat 'Superman's Diamond' at state park https://t.co/tmI0CRtv3y pic.twitter.com/psnuTD70M6
— WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 17, 2017
The diamond is described as being about the size of a pinto bean, and it is the seventh-largest stone to have been discovered at Crater of Diamonds since 1972. The park's largest diamond, discovered in 1978, weighs in at 8.61 carats.
Kalel named his diamond "Superman's Diamond" because, as his father noted, "When we chose to name [our son] Kalel, we didn't realize that [Kal-El] was also Superman's birth name."
Kalel found the precious gem in a southern portion of the park, in a stream. "Conditions were ideal for Kalel to find his diamond," said park interpreter Waymon Cox. "About an inch of rain fell on the plowed search area during the week. A heavy rain can uncover larger diamonds near the surface. Diamonds have a metallic-looking shine and are often easier to spot on top of the ground.”
Kalel is going to keep the diamond, he says. After all, it's a pretty nifty souvenir. Jeva Lange
Venezuela's economy is in a bad way, suffering from runaway inflation thanks to its government's currency manipulation as well as widespread shortages of food and other basic goods exacerbated by government corruption. Among the dwindling commodities is bread, and the Venezuelan government has responded by arresting bakers it says are waging an "economic war" on their own country.
As the Miami Herald reports, the socialist regime has arrested at least four people and seized control of two bakeries. The bakers' crime? A statement from the government said they were "selling underweight bread and were using price-regulated flour to illegally make specialty items, like sweet rolls and croissants."
The policy response to the bread shortage is a ban on making anything other than French bread and white loaves using government-imported flour. (Venezuela's military controls its food supply and the country is heavily dependent on imports.) Some 90 percent of bread products are also subject to price controls.
Venezuela's government intends to continue surprise raids on bakeries to catch bakers it alleges are hoarding flour instead of making bread — even as lines of would-be customers snake out the bakery doors. "The bakeries are showing the authorities that they have no bread inventory," said Juan Crespo, president of Venezuela's Industrial Flour Union. "The government has to see the reality." Bonnie Kristian
A source at a telecom security firm contracting with the Department of Homeland Security has confirmed to CBS a report that it detected an unusual amount of suspicious cell tower activity affecting phones serviced by a "major" cell carrier in the vicinity of the White House and the U.S. Capitol.
DHS has not commented on the suspicious activity, but the source at ESD America, the security contractor, said the activity was first observed in January. It could indicate surveillance, possibly controlled by a foreign entity and potentially targeting specific lawmakers or officials given the geographic range.
"Mass amounts of location data appear to have been siphoned off by a third party who may have control of entire cell phone towers in the area," The Washington Free Beacon reported in its story breaking the news. "Such a tactic could be used to clone phones, introduce malware to facilitate spying, and track government phones." Bonnie Kristian