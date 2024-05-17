Reality TV stars charged in 'finfluencer' crackdown

Lauren Goodger and Rebecca Gormley among seven stars charged by the Financial Conduct Authority

Yazmin Oukhellou arriving at the ITV Gala held at the London Palladium in 2017
Yazmin Oukhellou, one of the stars facing charges, at the ITV Gala at the London Palladium in 2017
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
By
published

 Stars from reality TV shows "Love Island" and "The Only Way is Essex" (Towie) are among nine people charged by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

"Towie" stars Yazmin Oukhellou (pictured), 30, and Lauren Goodger, 37, former "Love Island" contestants Biggs Chris, 32, Jamie Clayton, 32, Rebecca Gormley, 26, and Eva Zapico, 25, and Scott Timlin, 36, a former winner of "Celebrity Big Brother", have all been charged in connection with promoting unauthorised trading schemes on Instagram.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

