Reality TV stars charged in 'finfluencer' crackdown
Lauren Goodger and Rebecca Gormley among seven stars charged by the Financial Conduct Authority
Stars from reality TV shows "Love Island" and "The Only Way is Essex" (Towie) are among nine people charged by the UK Financial Conduct Authority.
"Towie" stars Yazmin Oukhellou (pictured), 30, and Lauren Goodger, 37, former "Love Island" contestants Biggs Chris, 32, Jamie Clayton, 32, Rebecca Gormley, 26, and Eva Zapico, 25, and Scott Timlin, 36, a former winner of "Celebrity Big Brother", have all been charged in connection with promoting unauthorised trading schemes on Instagram.
The FCA alleges that the reality TV stars, who have a combined audience of 4.5 million followers on Instagram, were recruited to promote an account which "offered advice on trading high-risk foreign currency", Reuters reported.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
If found guilty of issuing unauthorised communications of financial promotions in violation of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, they could receive a fine and be sentenced to up to two years in jail.
Emmanuel Nwanze, who allegedly ran the trading scheme, and another "finfluencer", Holly Thompson, will also appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on 13 June.
Back in March, the FCA introduced new guidance aimed at regulating the behaviour of so-called "finfluencers" – social media personalities who issue financial advice and tips to their followers.
Nearly two-thirds of 18 to 29-year-olds follow "finfluencers" on social media, the Financial Times said, and 74% of those who do said they trust the advice they share.
The decision to charge the social media stars paid to promote the scheme as well as the alleged operators is a "landmark move", said MoneyWeek, and speaks to the FCA's concerns that the use of familiar figures "could encourage people to invest in products they don’t understand".
Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell, told the publication that the "high-profile" case was "no doubt intended to send a message to other influencers".
The FCA said anyone who believed they may have sustained a loss due to the scheme the TV stars promoted should contact its consumer centre.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
-
New Caledonia: is Azerbaijan to blame for deadly riots in French overseas territory?
Today's Big Question Catalyst for the disorder is new legislation that would expand the eligible electorate, but Baku is accused of fomenting turmoil
By Rebecca Messina, The Week UK Published
-
The Week Unwrapped: what has the Pope got to do with climate change?
Podcast Plus, the pros and cons of marathon mortgages, and the economic impact of Taylor Swift
By The Week Staff Published
-
'Are scores of women quitting the pill'?
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Rwanda law suffers Northern Ireland setback
Speed Read Belfast High Court finds Illegal Migration Act clashes with Good Friday Agreement human rights provisions
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Biden poised to ease marijuana restrictions
Speed Read The move will reclassify it as a less dangerous drug
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Congress starts clock on TikTok ban in foreign aid bill
Speed Read Lawmakers believe that the app poses a national security threat
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Netherlands split on WFH for sex workers
Speed Read Councils concerned over 'nuisance' of at-home sex work, but others say changes will curb underground sex trade
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published