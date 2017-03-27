Emmy-winning game show Cash Cab to return to TV

Cash Cab is coming back. Discovery Channel announced Monday that it is reviving the Emmy-winning game show, which previously ran for 10 seasons until its cancelation in 2012. The series will return later this year.

While the new Cash Cab will still feature the usual unsuspecting passengers getting into innocuous cabs only to find out they're part of a game show, the revival will include the added bonus of sometimes featuring celebrities behind the wheel. Passengers will still be evicted from the cab should they get three questions wrong, and a cash prize will still be up for grabs.

Comedian David Steinberg has signed on as executive producer, though a host has yet to be announced.

So, New Yorkers, next time you're about to call an Uber, you might want to reconsider. Becca Stanek