Emmy-winning game show Cash Cab to return to TV

Cash Cab is coming back. Discovery Channel announced Monday that it is reviving the Emmy-winning game show, which previously ran for 10 seasons until its cancelation in 2012. The series will return later this year.
While the new Cash Cab will still feature the usual unsuspecting passengers getting into innocuous cabs only to find out they're part of a game show, the revival will include the added bonus of sometimes featuring celebrities behind the wheel. Passengers will still be evicted from the cab should they get three questions wrong, and a cash prize will still be up for grabs.
Comedian David Steinberg has signed on as executive producer, though a host has yet to be announced.
So, New Yorkers, next time you're about to call an Uber, you might want to reconsider. Becca Stanek
Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is working with Amazon to transform The Underground Railroad into a limited series
Barry Jenkins, the Oscar-winning director and writer of the Best Picture-awarded film Moonlight, is teaming up with Amazon for his next project. Amazon announced Monday that Jenkins is set to write and direct a television adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel The Underground Railroad, a story of slavery and the South intertwined with reinvented details — like a literal railroad system serving as the historic slave escape route. The fictional novel won the 2016 National Book Award.
"It's a groundbreaking work that pays respect to our nation's history while using the form to explore it in a thoughtful and original way. Preserving the sweep and grandeur of a story like this requires bold, innovative thinking," Jenkins said in a statement. "In Amazon we've found a partner whose reverence for storytelling and freeness of form is wholly in line with our vision."
Actor Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Jenkins' production company Pastel are on board to executive produce the limited series. The New York Times noted the series has not "officially been given the green light, though the high-profile nature of the title and figures involved make that seem likely."
A potential debut date has yet to be announced. Becca Stanek
Thieves have stolen a 221-pound gold coin from the Bode Museum in Berlin, Time reports. The heist (and heft) took place overnight, and police unsurprisingly suspect it was the work of multiple burglars.
The "Big Maple Leaf," as the coin is known, is worth more than $4 million due to the amount of gold in it. The coin was issued by the Royal Canadian Mint ("because we can") and features an image of Queen Elizabeth II on one side and a maple leaf on the reverse. It is more than 20 inches wide.
The Royal Canadian Mint's massive 'Big Maple Leaf' gold coin worth millions of dollars has been stolen in Germany https://t.co/6qwbQQuD0D pic.twitter.com/ojUzve9rDu
— Yahoo Canada News (@YahooCanadaNews) March 27, 2017
Investigators found a ladder on nearby train tracks, but it is unclear if it is related to the burglars' getaway. Jeva Lange
The Oakland Raiders will relocate to Las Vegas by the 2020 season, after a Monday vote among NFL team owners approved the franchise's relocation request 31-1. Only the Miami Dolphins owner dissented.
The Raiders will remain in Oakland for at least the 2017 season, if not both the 2017 and 2018 seasons, and may share Levi's Stadium with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2019 season while they await the construction of a brand-new 65,000-seat stadium in Las Vegas. The team will share the venue with the University of Nevada.
The Raiders are the third NFL franchise to relocate in the last year, after the Rams and the Chargers both moved to Los Angeles from St. Louis and San Diego, respectively. They are also the second new team for Sin City, after the NHL designated an expansion team for the city; the Golden Knights will debut on the ice next season.
"The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. For more on how the Raiders franchise ended up in Vegas, head to Sports Illustrated, or read Davis' full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Welp... pic.twitter.com/eVGCHpbZCw
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) March 27, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday demanded an end to sanctuary cities, saying such policies "cannot continue."
"When cities and states continue to refuse to help enforce our immigration laws, our nation is less safe," Sessions said. He added: "Countless Americans would be alive today … if these policies of sanctuary cities were ended."
Sessions went on to say that the Department of Justice would look to "claw back" grants from jurisdictions that do not comply with federal authorities' immigration-related efforts.
Trump has already signed an executive order to block federal funding to sanctuary cities. At least 633 counties in the United States "limit how much local police can cooperate with requests from federal authorities to hold immigrants in detention," The New York Times reports. Jeva Lange
AG Sessions: "Today, I'm urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws." https://t.co/Ng2an9j6HP pic.twitter.com/JDznMzk8r7
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 27, 2017
President Trump's approval rating hit a new low Monday, with just 36 percent of Americans approving of the president, Gallup has found. Fifty-seven percent of people disapprove of Trump's performance in office.
Prior to Monday, Trump's lowest approval rating was 37 percent, which he hit March 18 following the announcement of the Republican health-care bill to replace ObamaCare and Trump's claims that he was "wiretapped" by former President Barack Obama. He also recorded his highest disapproval rating of 58 percent on March 18.
The highest disapproval rating of Obama's entire presidency was 55 percent, which he hit twice in his eight years as commander-in-chief. Politico's Gabriel Debenedetti notes that Trump has hit a disapproval rating of 55 percent or more 12 times since becoming president on Jan. 20.
Gallup tracks American's daily approval of the president, with the results coming from 1,500 adults across the U.S. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percent. Jeva Lange
Breitbart was denied permanent Capitol Hill press credentials over concerns about Bannon's potentially ongoing involvement
Breitbart News' former executive chair might now serve as White House chief strategist, but that apparently doesn't help the conservative news organization get an in up on Capitol Hill. In fact, it just might do the opposite: On Monday, the Standing Committee of the Senate Press Gallery denied Breitbart's request for permanent press credentials for Capitol Hill, The Daily Beast reports, citing a need for "more answers" regarding Stephen Bannon's role with the company.
The committee expressed concerns about Bannon's potentially ongoing involvement in the news organization. In response, Breitbart's Larry Solov sent a written masthead to the committee purporting to show that Bannon severed ties with the media organization in November, but beyond "us trusting Larry," a committee member noted that there was no actual evidence proving Bannon had divorced himself from Breitbart.
Breitbart additionally irked the committee by sending the documents "late Thursday" when the deadline was Friday morning:
Other details and clarification the committee will seek from Breitbart are the fuller explanations of roles of people on the masthead, explanation of any of their roles on other Bannon-related projects (Glittering Steel production company, Government Accountability Institute), clarification on news reports that Rebekah Mercer is involved in Breitbart editorial decisions, and more information on the location of Breitbart's office. [The Daily Beast]
Until they get permanent approval, Breitbart reporters can continue to receive temporary press passes. Jeva Lange
The biggest news story of the day might be what Republicans plan to do next following the humiliating defeat of their health-care bill last week, but you wouldn't know it from the White House newsletter. Monday's 1600 Daily features a memo about jobs ("it's all about jobs"), a peek at Trump's schedule ("11:00 a.m.: President Trump participates in a roundtable with women small business owners"), and a 360-degree view of the Oval Office, but it conspicuously fails to mention health care even once.
The bruised Trump White House is apparently trying to move on from its defeat entirely. The party is now refocusing on reforming the tax code, something that hasn't been done in about 30 years. Before they embark on tax reform, however, Republicans have to pass a new spending bill, or risk a government shutdown.
In the meantime, might 1600 Daily direct your attention to Reince Priebus' letter honoring Greek Independence Day? Jeva Lange