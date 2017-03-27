Trump's late-night tweet storm focuses on the Clintons, House Freedom Caucus, and hoaxes

If you read President Trump's latest tweets and set aside a quarter for every time he says "Russia," you'll have enough money to buy a used copy of The Art of the Deal.
In the first of a series of tweets sent Monday night, Trump said he thought an investigation into Russian ties to the United States was a good idea, so long as the focus was on the only name he utters more than his own — Hillary Clinton.
Why isn't the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
...money to Bill, the Hillary Russian "reset," praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
After repeating a falsehood about his former opponent, Trump moved on and hit his next target: the House Freedom Caucus, the ultra-conservative group that did not support the Republicans' health-care bill. Their refusal to back the American Health Care Act, along with opposition from moderate Republicans, forced GOP leadership to call off the vote Friday.
The Republican House Freedom Caucus was able to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. After so many bad years they were ready for a win!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
After that confusing attempt at a burn, Trump ended his late-night tweet-storm with a promise:
Catherine Garcia
The Democrats will make a deal with me on healthcare as soon as ObamaCare folds - not long. Do not worry, we are in very good shape!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017
On Tuesday, President Trump will sign an executive order he says will roll back many of former President Barack Obama's measures aimed to fight global warming.
Trump will ask the Environmental Protection Agency to review the Clean Power Plan, which limits the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and has long been opposed by Republican governors. He will also lift a ban on new coal leases on federal lands, which Obama put into place for three years in 2016 so the program could be modernized. A senior White House official informed reporters about the executive order Monday night, and at one point denied knowing that climate change can have a devastating impact on the economy, The Associated Press reports.
Earlier this month, EPA head Scott Pruitt stated that he does not think carbon dioxide is one of the primary contributors to climate change, a departure from the views of most scientists, Americans, and his own agency. The agency's former administrator, Gina McCarthy, said the Trump administration wants "us to travel back to when smokestacks damaged our health and polluted our air, instead of taking every opportunity to support clean jobs of the future. This is not just dangerous; it's embarrassing to us and our business on a global scale to be dismissing opportunities for new technologies, economic growth, and U.S. leadership." Catherine Garcia
On Monday's Late Night, Seth Meyers showed a devastating highlight reel of President Trump bragging about his dealmaking prowess on the campaign trail. "Health care was the first test of Trump's supposed dealmaking skills, and it went up in flames," he noted. Trump's team is explaining his "inability to get a deal done" by insisting that Washington is more "broken" than Trump had assumed, Meyers said, and that "the man who claimed he could fix Washington had done everything he could to get a deal."
"So now that the dealmaking skills Trump spent the entire campaign bragging about have turned out to be a complete sham, is the president at least willing to admit that he failed to deliver on a key campaign promise?" Meyer asked. "Of course not." Trump insisted, falsely, that he never claimed he would repeal and replace ObamaCare right away, then asserted that he is just a "team player" — though Meyers pointed out that a day before his "team player" defense Trump had told Time magazine that he can't be doing badly because he's president and they're not.
"In fact, Trump seems to be looking for literally anyone else to take the blame for the collapse of a health care bill he enthusiastically supported," Meyers said, including, it seems, Paul Ryan. He pointed to Trump's cryptic tweet Saturday morning urging people to watch Jeanine Pirro on Fox News Saturday night — a segment that began with Pirro demanding Ryan step down and insisting that Trump was a hapless victim of the GOP health-care debacle. "Not only is she saying what Trump wants to hear, she's saying it the way Trump wants to hear it: Slow, and with a thick New York accent," Meyers said. "Also, people did expect Trump to understand the process," because Trump said so, repeatedly.
Meyers played video proof from last summer's Republican convention, pausing at Trump's dramatic shrug. "Look at that face," he said. "That's like the freeze-frame of a '90s sitcom dad at the end of an episode." And if you don't see it, Meyers hilariously illustrated the point. Asked about the Pirro tweet, Trump's aides said he was just promoting a show he likes. "Trump's team is now defending him by saying he likes to recommend TV shows," Meyers said, imagining how that might go: "'Mr. Trump, tell us about your health-care plan.' 'Well, just check out tonight's episode of The Walking Dead.'" Watch below. Peter Weber
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters Monday he won't give in to demands from Democratic leaders that he recuse himself from the House's Russia investigation.
Voice of America's Katherine Gypson reports that Nunes said he has no plans to step down, adding, "Everything is politics here." Nunes then appeared on The O'Reilly Factor, and told host Bill O'Reilly, "I'm sure the Democrats do want me to quit because they know I'm quite effective."
Nunes has admitted he visited the White House the day before he went to President Trump to tell him he had seen evidence that communications made by members of his transition team had been picked up incidentally by intelligence. Schiff, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said in light of this, the public cannot have "the necessary confidence that matters involving the president's campaign or transition team can be objectively investigated or overseen by the chairman." House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California told CNN Nunes has a "serious responsibility to the Congress and the country," and his "discredited behavior has tarnished that office." She then called on House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to "insist that Chairman Nunes at least recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation immediately. That leadership is long overdue." Catherine Garcia
Under a proposed settlement announced Monday, the state of Michigan will pay $47 million to replace lead pipes in Flint and distribute free bottled water to residents.
The water crisis in Flint started in 2014, when the city changes its water source to the Flint River, which was contaminated and exposed residents to lead. In 2016, several activists filed a lawsuit against the state, saying officials violated the Safe Drinking Water Act, and the settlement will be reviewed Tuesday by a district judge in Detroit. In addition to the $47 million, which will be used to replace lead and galvanized steel pipes with copper service lines at 18,000 residences, bottled water will be delivered to people who are unable to leave their homes and provided at water distribution centers operating every day except Sunday. Flint residents will also still be able to have their tap water tested for free for the next four years, up to four times annually.
The state has already budgeted $40 million to cover the water crisis and set aside $10 million for any unexpected expenses. Earlier this month, Michigan was awarded a $100 million emergency grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to upgrade Flint's infrastructure; the grant was approved by Congress in December and signed into law by former President Barack Obama. Michigan State Senate Democratic Leader Jim Ananich of Flint called the settlement "very fair," and said he has received "assurances" the city will get enough money to replace all of its lead pipes over the next several years. "I'm gonna hold them to that," he told The Detroit News. "We'll make sure that the resources are there." Catherine Garcia
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Monday that "after much consideration," he believes Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the committee's chairman, should recuse himself from further involvement in the Russia investigation.
Schiff came to this conclusion after Nunes admitted he went to the White House to meet with a source that told him about the incidental collection of communications from members of President Trump's transition team, and he later filled Trump in on what he learned. Nunes was also a member of the transition team, and Schiff, who has worked with Nunes for several years, said this recommendation is not one he makes lightly. "But in the same way that the attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Russia investigation after failing to inform the Senate of his meetings with Russian officials, I believe the public cannot have the necessary confidence that matters involving the president's campaign or transition team can be objectively investigated or overseen by the chairman," he said in a statement.
None of the committee's members on either side of the aisle have seen the documents Nunes claimed to see, Schiff said. "Whether the documents support the argument that names were improperly unmakes or distributed, it is impossible to judge, but one things is very clear: There was no legitimate justification for bringing that information to the White House instead of the committee," he added. "That it was also obtained at the White House makes this departure all the more concerning. In the interests of a fair and impartial investigation whose results will be respected by the public, the chairman's recusal is more than warranted." Catherine Garcia
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is setting his sights on something new: "neural lace" technology, which involves implanting tiny electrodes into the brain that could one day help humans function at a higher level.
His new company, Neuralink, will pursue developing these cranial computers, which at first would most likely be used to treat people with brain disorders like epilepsy and major depression. While Musk would not comment to The Wall Street Journal about Neuralink, several people with information about the company said he is actively setting it up and could have a significant leadership role. Musk has said it's important for humanity to not be left behind as advances are made in artificial intelligence. Catherine Garcia
Two years after HBO series True Detective's widely panned second season came to an end, rumors of a third season are bubbling up. Though HBO has yet to give the season the go-ahead, Entertainment Weekly reported Monday that the show's creator Nic Pizzolatto has written at least two episodes for a possible third season, and Emmy-winning writer and producer David Milch — known for his work on Deadwood and NYPD Blue — has signed on to help.
TV is a flat circle: @HBO's @TrueDetective may get a season three after all https://t.co/7KAOR8Qyr2 pic.twitter.com/ueGt4zMjOW
— Paste Magazine (@PasteMagazine) March 27, 2017
While HBO head of programming Casey Bloys said in July 2016 that the network was "open to another season," there was not a "take for a third season yet." Pizzolatto was said to be working on other projects at the time. If the revival does get the greenlight from HBO, Matthew McConaughey — half of the dynamic duo from the widely acclaimed first season — has already said he'd be interested in reprising his role. Becca Stanek