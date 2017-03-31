President Trump forgot to actually sign this executive order

President Trump just walked out of an executive order signing without actually signing the executive order. Trump was poised to sign a pair of executive orders Friday targeting trade abuses, but a reporter's question distracted him from signing at least one of them.
As Trump thanked the press, a reporter jumped in with a question about ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was recently denied his request for immunity in exchange for testifying before Congress about ties between Trump's campaign and Russia's presidential election meddling. Trump, looking visibly flustered upon being asked about Flynn, responded by walking out the door.
Before Trump could get too far, Vice President Mike Pence stopped the president and consulted with him in the doorway. Pence then picked the unsigned order off of the desk and followed Trump out of the door.
Watch it below. Becca Stanek
President Trump forgets to sign executive order, walks out of ceremony. Pence remembers, grabs executive order from desk. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/h1kDBvwcP5
— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) March 31, 2017
Claire McCaskill announces she will not support Gorsuch, citing his 'stunning lack of humanity'
In a brutal post published Friday on Medium, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill (Mo.) announced she would not support President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch. McCaskill's announcement came a day after The Kansas City Star published leaked audio of McCaskill warning Democratic donors that blocking Gorsuch could be detrimental to Democrats' chances in the 2018 midterm elections. McCaskill, who is up for re-election in 2018, has faced intense pressure to confirm Trump's pick, especially in her home state, where Trump won by 19 points.
McCaskill wrote Friday that while she is still "not comfortable with either choice" and "very worried about ... what the future will bring," she could not bring herself vote in favor of Gorsuch:
I cannot support Judge Gorsuch because a study of his opinions reveal a rigid ideology that always puts the little guy under the boot of corporations. He is evasive, but his body of work isn't. Whether it is a freezing truck driver or an autistic child, he has shown a stunning lack of humanity. And he has been an activist — for example, writing a dissent on a case that had been settled, in what appears to be an attempt to audition for his current nomination. [Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), via Medium]
In a direct appeal to her constituents, McCaskill argued that Gorsuch "does not reflect the promises that Donald Trump made to Missourians" to drain the swamp and "look out for the little guy." "The president who promised working people he would lift them up has nominated a judge who can't even see them," she wrote.
So far only two Democrats — Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Heidi Heitkamp (N.D.) — have said they will support Gorsuch, despite Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) push for Democrats to block an up-or-down vote on Trump's nominee. Republicans need the support of six more Democrats to avoid a filibuster.
Read McCaskill's full explanation for her vote on Gorusch at Medium. Becca Stanek
Just under half of millennial men think it is 'much better for everyone involved' if the man works, woman stays at home
While one might be inclined to think that gender equality creeps its way forward with the progression of history, several new studies of millennials might offer a grim portrait of the opposite. One such study was released by the Council on Contemporary Families on Thursday and found that in 1994, 83 percent of men rejected that the ideal household is one where the man earns the money and the woman takes care of the family and home. By 2014, only 55 percent of men rejected the statement.
Whoa. More and more young men (18-25) want stay-at-home wives. https://t.co/eNGnK3qEQu pic.twitter.com/qSYr97U7XU
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) March 31, 2017
A similar study released Friday by the sociologists Joanna Pepin and David Cotter found that in 1994, 30 percent of high school seniors believed that the husband "should make all the important decisions in the family" and by 2014, that number was almost 40 percent.
But why? Political scientist Dan Cassino spoke with The New York Times:
[...] Cassino suggests that the increased support for male leadership in home life among 18- to 25-year-olds may reflect an attempt to compensate for men's loss of dominance in the work world. Youths surveyed in 2014 grew up in the shadow of the financial crisis, which accelerated the longstanding erosion of men's earning power. During the 2016 primaries, when Professor Cassino asked voters questions designed to remind them that many women now earn more than men, men became less likely to support Mrs. Clinton. Perhaps a segment of youth is reacting to financial setbacks suffered by their fathers. Indeed, a 2015 poll commissioned by MTV found that 27 percent of males aged 14 to 24 felt women's gains had come at the expense of men. [The New York Times]
Read more about the backward shift at The New York Times. Jeva Lange
After long avoiding watching White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's daily press briefings, Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol was appalled when he finally tuned in Friday:
I've avoided watching Sean Spicer briefings, but am at MSNBC watching this one. The non-stop dishonesty and irresponsibility is amazing.
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 31, 2017
Kristol didn't say if there were any Spicer statements in particular he was referring to. On Friday, Spicer clarified President Trump's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would not be a "sit around a play patty-cake kind of conversation," mispronounced Sen. Dianne Feinstein's (D-Calif.) name, and misstated the amount of money the U.S. is giving up annually on countervailing duties. He also accused Hillary Clinton of making inappropriate "personal" phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin, though it's Trump's campaign that is under investigation by the FBI for its alleged ties to Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
And that's just Friday's briefing. Earlier this week, Spicer scolded a veteran White House reporter for shaking her head, called a Politico reporter an "idiot with no real sources," and claimed reporters were so eager to find Trump-Russia ties that "if the president puts Russian salad dressing on a salad tonight, somehow that's a Russian connection." Becca Stanek
The owners of a Chicago music store are being forced out of business because of their support for President Trump. Suzanne Monk and Alexander Duvel say they were "outed" online after attending a campaign rally last summer, and have been inundated with threats and calls to boycott the store. Even longtime customers have "decided we're white supremacists, we're xenophobes," Monk said.
They say you can accomplish anything if you set your mind to it, although often that is much easier said than done. But whenever a task seems insurmountable, just think of the steady determination of this 24-pound badger burying a 51-pound cow calf in the desert:
A #badger can bury a cow by itself. No, seriously. See for yourself. https://t.co/7bYBPgCOnh @UUtah @EvanBuechley @uofu_biology pic.twitter.com/3xOMfLs7Uh
— Paul Gabrielsen (@sci_gabe) March 31, 2017
Badgers are known to bury the carcasses of dead animals for later meals, but this recently recorded instance marks the largest animal researchers have ever seen one of the omnivores entomb. To get the 51-pound cow entirely underground, the badger spent five entire days working to dig the hole and fill it in again.
"We know a lot about badgers morphologically and genetically, but behaviorally there's a lot of blank spaces that need to be filled," said University of Utah senior Ethan Frehner, who helped document the event in Utah's Great Basin Desert. "This is a substantial behavior that wasn't at all known about."
Watch the time-lapse below and read more about the badger at Phys.org. Jeva Lange
Popular Japanese clothing store Uniqlo says it will leave the U.S. if Trump insists on 'buy American, hire American'
The president of the popular Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo threatened to pull the company out of the United States if President Trump puts a tax on foreign imports, CNN Money reports. "We would not be able to make really good products [in the U.S.] at costs that are beneficial to customers," Uniqlo president Tadashi Yanai said in a Japanese news report. "It would become meaningless to do business in the U.S."
If Uniqlo leaves, I leave.
— Chris Black (@donetodeath) March 31, 2017
Trump gotta go, I can't imagine my life without supima cotton tees and uniqlo flannel. https://t.co/SmwNVXCqRW
— Doraemon Green (@82ndmackin) March 31, 2017
NOOO SAVE @UNIQLO https://t.co/ImEYpVztYD
— Bailey (@_yordnoff) March 31, 2017
Uniqlo has 51 locations in the United States and had planned to open at least 20 more this year. The chain is doing "relatively well" while many malls are struggling to prevent vacancies: "Not only is Uniqlo a major retailer and employer in the U.S., it is also a major tenant of landlords in a landscape of retail distress," explained Peter Boockvar, the chief market analyst at the Lindsey Group.
Trump has vowed to "buy American, hire American."CNN Money points out that "in reality, [American consumers] purchase things that are cheaper or perceived as better quality, regardless of where they were made." Jeva Lange
Anyone looking to kill time on a Friday afternoon should immediately open Google Maps. As has been the navigation app's April Fool's Day tradition, Google Maps has more to offer right now than just directions for how to get from Point A to Point B. This year's surprise: the classic arcade game, Ms. Pac-Man.
To play, open up Google Maps on your phone or web browser (Mashable reported the game is available for Android, iOS, and desktop). Click the pink Ms. Pac-Man icon on the right-hand side and the arcade game's grid and ghosts will pop up.
Google Maps morphs into Ms. Pac-Man for April Fools’ Day https://t.co/RAUfbThMFg pic.twitter.com/oQgO4k6S6S
— The Verge (@verge) March 31, 2017
Apparently the surprise isn't quite as cool as it was on April Fool's Day 2015, when Google Maps offered Pac-Man outing, which Mashable said "sent users on a globe-trotting challenge to play."
Alas, Friday procrastinators can't be choosers. Becca Stanek