Judge Neil Gorsuch borrowed heavily for sections of published book, articles. But did he plagiarize?
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell filed to formally start debate on the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, starting the clock on a major showdown about Senate minority rights and institutional traditions. The Senate will start holding votes on Thursday, likely ending with Republicans using the "nuclear option" to end filibusters and overcome Democratic resistance. On Tuesday night, Politico reported that in a 2006 book and earlier academic articles, Gorsuch had "copied the structure and language used by several authors and failed to cite source material," throwing a last-minute charge of plagiarism into the bitter partisan battle.
The White House said there was nothing improper in Gorsuch's work, sending Politico quotes from a handful of scholars who have worked with Gorsuch or overseen his writing. "This false attack has been strongly refuted by highly regarded academic experts, including those who reviewed, professionally examined, and edited Judge Gorsuch's scholarly writings, and even the author of the main piece cited in the false attack," White House spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement. But Politico contacted six other experts on academic integrity, and they did not dismiss the similarities.
"Each of the individual incidents constitutes a violation of academic ethics," Rebecca Moore Howard, a Syracuse University professor, told Politico. "I've never seen a college plagiarism code that this would not be in violation of." She described what Gorsuch did as "heavy patchwriting," or copying another author's work but changing a few words, and hiding his sources, "which gives the appearance of a very deliberate method. I would certainly call it plagiarism." Elizabeth Berenguer, an associate professor of law at Campbell Law School, agreed that this looked like plagiarism, but New York University Law professor Christopher Sprigman said that Gorsuch's borrowing did not appear "mendacious" but rather "sloppy" and maybe "a little bit risky."
You can read more and compare Gorsuch's questionable passages to the apparent source at Politico. Peter Weber
On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder and big supporter of President Trump, had met with a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish a backchannel conduit between Trump and the Kremlin. "Why does Donald Trump need a backchannel to Moscow?" Stephen Colbert asked on Tuesday's Late Show. "If he wants to communicate with Putin, just email the DNC, or maybe a little pillow talk with Michael Flynn."
The intermediary, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, reportedly picked the Seychelles islands because of the sun and privacy. "It's right there in their slogan: The Seychelles — Come for the sunshine, stay for the treason," Colbert said. Still, "I gotta say, if you're going to play footsie with Putin, this is doing it right. A tropical location, a shadowy Russian operative, a secret army named Blackwater. They've even given the meeting a cool name: 'The Seychelles encounter.'"
After running through some other Trump-related news, Colbert turned to Trump's decision to donate his first-quarter presidential salary to a war memorial national park. "Trump had already told us he was going to donate his salary," he said, but nobody expected him to have the White House press secretary publicly present a check to the interior secretary and superintendent of the national park.
Colbert noticed two things about the Spicer tableau. First, "what has happened to Sean Spicer?" he asked. "Look how tiny he is. Did they leave him in the dryer too long? This job is really grinding him down, starting from the shins up." The second thing was the amount on the check. Yes, $78,333 seems like a lot of money — until you consider Trump wants to cut $1.5 billion from the National Parks Service. The check covers 5/1000th of 1 percent of the cuts Trump is proposing, which "explains the look on the face of black Jeff Goldblum," he said, indicating the park superintendent. "That is the official face of meeting Sean Spicer. He looks like he thinks the check is going to bounce." Colbert wrapped it up with a short, dark new National Parks PSA. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump is still bragging about his Electoral College win, in great detail, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Earlier today, Donald Trump addressed a group of builders' unions, and to prove that he was a builder, he spent a lot of the speech building up his ego." After spending a few minutes on that, and saluting a lonely Trump fan in his audience, Colbert turned to the hot story about Susan Rice, the "former national security adviser and person who thought she was done with this crap," and "unmasking."
Colbert took a stab at explaining the story. "You know how all the U.S. intelligence sources are saying that they intercepted conversations between foreign officials — for example, like the Russians — and members of the Trump campaign?" he asked. Well, according to reports, "Rice asked for those people's names to be 'unmasked.' You know what that means, I hope? Because no one really knows what that means."
"Republicans say that this means Trump was right when he claimed that Obama wiretapped him," Colbert said. "But here's what it also means: It also means intelligence agencies were eavesdropping on shady foreign officials, and incidentally picked up conversations they had with Americans. Would you like to know which Americans? The national security adviser did. So she asked to have their names unmasked." That appears to be completely legal.
But there's more. The national security adviser can only request the unmasking of names if it's necessary to understand the intelligence or if there's probable cause of criminal wrongdoing, Colbert said. "So Trump is going after Susan Rice by saying: 'My team wasn't talking to Russia. If they were, how come Susan Rice caught my team talking to Russia? There's your scandal!'" If that seems murky, Colbert tried to explain why Trump would think this vindicates him using a cartoon. "I think Trump got the idea that unmaskers are the real criminals from this classic episode of Scooby-Doo," he said. Watch below. Peter Weber
Let's be fair: Voters did not elect Ivanka Trump president of the United States. Despite unreasonably high hopes that she would act as a moderating influence on her father, President Trump, she doesn't make policy. As a newly minted special assistant to the president (in her case, an unpaid official West Wing job), Ivanka Trump should have some formal sway, but unlike her husband, senior adviser Jared Kushner, her areas of influence have not yet been defined.
Still, in an interview for Wednesday's CBS This Morning, Gayle King asked Trump about criticism that she and Kushner are "complicit in what is happening to the White House." Trump suggested a new definition for complicit. "If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I'm complicit," she said.
That's not what "complicit" means, but Ivanka wasn't the only person unclear on the definition:
'Complicit' is trending after Ivanka Trump told CBS "I don’t know what it means to be complicit." https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 4, 2017
In March, Saturday Night Live also defined "complicit," in a fake perfume ad starring Scarlett Johansson as Ivanka. "Complicit: the fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this, but won't. (Also available in a cologne for Jared.)"
"I don't know what it means to be complicit, but I hope time will prove I have done a good job and that my father's administration is the success I know it will be," Trump told King. "I don't know that the critics who say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I'm doing."
Coincidentally, Ivanka's brother Eric Trump also made news on Tuesday for his take on a single word, in his case "nepotism." Forbes surfaced an interview Eric Trump gave the magazine in February at Trump Tower, where he and his brother, Don. Jr., now run The Trump Organization for their father. "Nepotism is kind of a factor of life," he said. "We might be here because of nepotism, but we're not still here because of nepotism." Peter Weber
Just a few months after taking office in Arizona, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone is closing down an open-air jail that housed inmates in military-style tents year-round.
Joe Arpaio, the county's former sheriff who was defeated by Penzone last November, erected Tent City during his first year in office in 1993. Arpaio made a name for himself because of his hardline stance on illegal immigration, and he enjoyed appearing on television to talk about how he made the inmates in Tent City wear pink undergarments. Arpaio argued that by freeing up space inside overcrowded brick-and-mortar facilities, he was saving money, but when Penzone announced Tent City's closure on Tuesday, he said it would save the county approximately $4.5 million. The decision to close the open-air facility was made unanimously by an advisory committee Penzone set up in January.
"This facility is not a crime deterrent, it is not cost efficient, and it is not tough on criminals," he said. Outsiders thought it had a zoo-like atmosphere, and "starting today, that circus ends," Penzone said, "and these tents come down." There are about 800 inmates in Tent City now, and about half will be moved during the next two months, with the rest leaving within six months. Inmates had to request to be in Tent City, and while Arpaio said it was rough serving time in the outdoors, officials now say many inmates ask to be there because the open space is a relief.
Grant Woods, a member of the advisory committee and a former state attorney general, said he was glad to hear conditions in Tent City were not as grave as Arpaio and civil rights activists claimed. "Having said that, the days of Arizona being a place — I hope — where people are humiliated or embarrassed or abused or ridiculed for the self-aggrandizement of anybody or anything are over," he told The Arizona Republic. "They have no place in our community, they don't reflect our community, and we're moving on." Catherine Garcia
The United Nations Security Council has scheduled a Wednesday morning emergency session to discuss what appears to be a Syrian government nerve gas attack on a rebel-held area of Idlib province, which killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, and wounded hundreds more. France and Britain called the meeting, as international condemnation grows. Chemical weapons use is banned under the Geneva Conventions, and using such weapons on civilians would be a clear war crime.
President Trump on Tuesday condemned the chemical attack, saying in a statement that it was "reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world." But he also blamed former President Barack Obama, saying the "heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration's weakness and irresolution," citing Obama's 2012 "red line" comment and failure to attack Syria in August 2013 when Assad used chemical weapons on his people. (Lacking the votes in Congress to strike and unwilling to do so without congressional approval, Obama agreed to a Russian plan to destroy Assad's chemical weapons stock.)
On Tuesday's CBS Evening News, anchor Scott Pelley provided some more context, noting pointedly that "the attack came five days after the Trump administration signaled that the Syrian dictator would not be held accountable for the slaughter of his people."
“The attack came 5 days after the Trump administration signaled that the Syrian dictator would not be held accountable...” - @ScottPelley pic.twitter.com/MSko0M03Ub
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 4, 2017
On ABC World News Tonight, David Muir and Jonathan Karl elaborated on what Trump and his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, changed policy-wise about Assad and Syria, and noted that Trump's only in-person comment on Tuesday was that he doesn't want to be "president of the world." This report includes footage that Muir notes is "difficult to see":
At CNN Tuesday evening, Amara Walker and Michael Holmes pointed out that despite Trump's new complaints about Obama's military inaction in late summer 2013, he publicly urged Obama not to attack Syria at the time.
Russia and Syria blame the gas attack on Syrian airstrikes that hit a rebel munitions store which Russia's defense ministry said Wednesday included "a workshop for the production of land mines filled with poisonous substances." Rebels say Syria has been hitting them with chlorine gas and other chemical weapons for weeks now.
There is still no indication what the president of the United States plans to do about Syria and its brutal leader. Peter Weber
Gamblers at the Bicycle Hotel & Casino in Bell Gardens, California, were told to leave on Tuesday morning by federal investigators, who were there as part of a probe into money laundering, law enforcement officials told the Los Angeles Times.
The operation lasted all day, and thousands of financial records were seized during the raid, which was led by members of the Los Angeles High Intensity Financial Crime Area Task Force. The focus of the investigation is on people who bring laundered funds to the casino, place bets with the dirty money, and exchange their chips for clean money, the Times reports.
A spokeswoman for the casino said it will reopen at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Several people, including employees and regulars, watched from afar as investigators, including officers from the IRS and ICE, brought out evidence. Many told the Times about their losses at the casino, and how they thought the investigation had to have something to do with a rigged gaming system (this does not appear to be the focus). One player told the paper he plays Pai Gow at the casino "every day" and always loses, so he wasn't surprised to see law enforcement there. "Let's put it like this," he said. "Gambling is a game of luck. I consider myself a lucky person. But you can never win at the Bicycle." Catherine Garcia
The United States will no longer provide money to the U.N. Population Fund, which provides contraception, family planning, and reproductive health services to women around the world.
Last year, the U.S. gave $69 million to the U.N. Population Fund, making it the organization's fourth-biggest donor. The International Women's Health Coalition said Tuesday that those funds "prevented an estimated 320,000 pregnancies and averted 100,000 unsafe abortions, while ensuring 800,000 people had access to contraception."
Republican presidents have previously stopped funding the agency, while Democrats have kept it funded, NBC News reports. Seema Jalan, executive director of the Universal Access Project at the U.N. Foundation, told reporters the U.S. pulling its money will "directly impact the poorest girls and women on the planet. They have no recourse." Jalan argued that women's health care should not be a partisan issue, and both sides should support the U.N. Population Fund's clinics, including the only one in Iraq that takes care of women and girls harmed by ISIS. "I can't think of a better use of U.S. taxpayer dollars than ensuring that a woman fleeing violence can have a safe birth and that her child can survive delivery or that a woman who has been raped by an [ISIS] terrorist can actually have some care and support, and that's what this funding provides," Jalan said. Catherine Garcia