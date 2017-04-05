Watch Nikki Haley's brutal takedown of Russia at the U.N.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed Russia during an emergency meeting with the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday following what appeared to be a Syrian government nerve gas attack, which killed at least 58 people, including dozens of children, on Tuesday.

"Russia cannot escape responsibility for this," Haley said. "In fact, if Russia had been fulfilling its responsibility, there would not even be any chemical weapons left for the Syrian regime to use." Haley concluded that "the truth is that [Syrian President] Assad, Russia, and Iran have no interest in peace."

The White House had earlier blamed former President Barack Obama for the attack. Watch Haley's powerful speech below. Jeva Lange