Should Britain withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights?

With calls now coming from Labour grandees as well as Nigel Farage and the Tories, departure from the ECHR 'is starting to feel inevitable'

There's no doubting the prime minister's earnest commitment to human rights law
Keir Starmer has often been accused of lacking core beliefs, said George Eaton in The New Statesman, but there's no doubting his earnest commitment to human rights law. He wrote a book on the subject back in 1999, and once claimed: "There is no version of my life that does not largely revolve around me being a human rights lawyer." Which is awkward given the current furore over irregular migration and the mounting calls for the UK to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

These calls are no longer just coming from Nigel Farage and the Tories. Two former Labour home secretaries have pitched in as well: David Blunkett says we should suspend parts of the ECHR to speed up the deportation of failed asylum seekers; Jack Straw has warned that "the convention – and crucially, its implementation – is now being used in ways which were never, ever intended when... it was drafted".

Yet there's no good reason to suspend our commitment to these universal rights, said Sean O'Grady in The Independent. For all the talk of an "emergency", irregular arrival numbers are lower today than they were in 2022 – and small in relation to the numbers settling here through legal migration. It's not as if leaving the ECHR will stop people trying to cross the Channel.

More troublesome than the ECHR is the Refugee Convention, which obliges Britain to settle everyone with a "well-founded fear of persecution" – a definition that "covers much of the world's population". This treaty doesn't present such a "juicy" political target "as it doesn't include the word 'European'", but it's the one the small-boat arrivals are mainly relying on – and the one that most needs updating.

